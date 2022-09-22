ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

kscj.com

MELTON SEEKS IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL SEAT

THE DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE IN IOWA’S FOURTH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT SAYS PROPOSED CARBON PIPELINES ARE NOT THE RIGHT WAY TO CUT CARBON EMISSIONS. RYAN MELTON IS THE NEVADA DEMOCRAT CHALLENGING REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA. MELTON1 OC………AND UNDER DELIVER.” :11. MELTON SAYS THERE ARE BETTER WAYS TO USE...
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Iowa Secretary of State warns citizens about continuing election disinformation

DES MOINES, Iowa - Secretary of State Paul Pate is again sounding the alarm about election misinformation and disinformation. Pate says this wee a vote in Mahaska County who had requested an absentee ballot reported receiving a call from an out-of-state number falsely telling him he could register his ballot over the phone and there is no need to return it to the county auditor’s office. The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Fourth District Democrat Candidate Says Carbon Pipelines Won’t Work

(Nevada, IA) — The Democratic candidate in Iowa’s fourth congressional district says carbon pipelines have a failed climate record and are not the way to cut carbon emissions. Ryan Melton of Nevada is challenging Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra. Melton says we are facing an existential crisis when it comes to climate change and bold action is needed. Melton says. Melton says the carbon capture pipeline projects would be a boondoggle. He also says E-15 could be part of the mix, but says it’s time to develop other energy sources that aren’t an additive to fossil fuels.
IOWA STATE
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
KETV.com

Iowa Republican Party on allegations toward candidate Mike Franken

Iowa — The Iowa Republican Party is reacting to allegations against Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken. Kimberley Strope-Boggus, a former campaign staffer, told police that Franken grabbed her and kissed her on the mouth without her consent last March. Des Moines police found insufficient information to support...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

‘This is not game over’: How will assault allegations against Franken change US senate race?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mike Franken deniesallegations that he assaulted a former campaign staffer in March. The assault allegations are detailed in an April police report that alleges Franken grabbed a former campaign staffer and kissed her on the mouth without consent. No charges were filed and Des Moines police closed the case as "unfounded" five months ago.
DES MOINES, IA
Jeff Kaufmann
Liz Mathis
Ashley Hinson
Chuck Grassley
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access

Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is in the process of finalizing the route of its proposed pipeline, which would carry carbon dioxide captured from Iowa ethanol plants for underground sequestration […] The post Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Assault allegations raised against US Senate candidate Mike Franken

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Field Report, a conservative political website, is reporting that a former campaign staffer for Mike Franken, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, said he assaulted her earlier this year. Kimberley Strope-Boggus worked on Franken's campaign until she says she was fired at the end...
DES MOINES, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse

An Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing his nursing degree from a diploma mill, state officials say. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch) A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Arizona woman sentenced to prison for damaging pipeline in Iowa

A 32-year-old Arizona woman was sentenced Thursday in federal court to six years in prison for conspiracy to damage an energy facility in Iowa. Ruby Katherine Montoya, 32, was ordered to serve three years of supervised release to follow her prison term and pay $3,198,512.70 in restitution, a news release says.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Recruiting poll workers on track in Iowa but some election officials have concerns

DES MOINES, Iowa — Just 48 days out from the November 8th midterms and election officials continue recruiting poll workers across Iowa. Iowa Secretary of State, Paul Pate says poll workers,“they’re our secret weapon the unsung hero's if you will. These are your friends and neighbors who step up and help us run the polling on election day and do the absentee ballots process as well.”
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Auditors group battles election misinformation

(Des Moines) -- Some KMAland auditors are part of an ongoing effort to ensure the integrity of the state's election system. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen and Mills County Auditor Carol Robertson are among the members of Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate's Auditors Advisory Group. In recent months, group members have tackled issues regarding misinformation and disinformation ahead of the 2022 general elections. Wellhausen tells KMA News the group tries its best to educate the public in light of false claims made about election results in recent months.
IOWA STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.

It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

This Is Iowa: More than just a tractor ride

WILLEY, Iowa — A 71-year-old Farmall tractor has extra special meaning for the Schumacher family. The tractor was owned by Paul Schumacher, their beloved patriarch. After Paul Schumacher died in 2004, the tractor needed a new coat of pain. One of his sons, Joe Schumacher, brought the tractor to Wisconsin. During his retirement, he restored his dad's pride and joy.
IOWA STATE
Iowa State Daily

Abortion laws in Iowa subject to change with upcoming election

Iowa’s ban on abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy remains intact while Gov. Kim Reynolds pursues further restrictions in the courts. Reynolds plans to urge the Iowa Courts to hear her case regarding the creation of a fetal heartbeat law in Iowa, which would ban abortions after six weeks when a fetal hearbeat can be detected, according to a June 28 press release by her press team.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change

An Iowa man has been fined $150 for sending a string of harassing emails to a television meteorologist concerning climate change. Police and court records indicate that on June 21, Danny H. Hancock, 63, of Lenox, began sending emails to Chris Gloninger, the chief meteorologist for KCCI, Channel 8 News, in Des Moines. At 5:35 […] The post Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
TaxBuzz

Iowa Towns Blunder Budgets, Residents Won't Pay Property Taxes

Two Iowa towns failed to submit their budgets by the state's required deadline, meaning that residents now do not have to pay property taxes. Credit: Xijian (Getty Images) Per a report from Des Moines CBS affiliate KCCI 8, people who reside in Zearing and Le Roy will not pay property taxes this fiscal year due to city leaders' error.
ZEARING, IA

