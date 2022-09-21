Read full article on original website
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Five officers ‘seriously injured’ after police and protesters clash outside Iranian Embassy in London
Twelve people were arrested and at least five officers “seriously injured” in clashes outside the Iranian embassy in London, the Metropolitan Police has said, as protesters demanded an end to the Islamic Republic of Iran.Five officers were hospitalised, some with broken bones, despite riot police equipped with shields and helmets being brought in to “restore order among the protestors and to protect other officers”, according to the force.The disorder initially broke out outside the embassy in Knightsbridge, before moving to Marble Arch and then to Maida Vale, where the Islamic Centre of England was targeted, Scotland Yard said, adding...
