Twelve people were arrested and at least five officers “seriously injured” in clashes outside the Iranian embassy in London, the Metropolitan Police has said, as protesters demanded an end to the Islamic Republic of Iran.Five officers were hospitalised, some with broken bones, despite riot police equipped with shields and helmets being brought in to “restore order among the protestors and to protect other officers”, according to the force.The disorder initially broke out outside the embassy in Knightsbridge, before moving to Marble Arch and then to Maida Vale, where the Islamic Centre of England was targeted, Scotland Yard said, adding...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 29 MINUTES AGO