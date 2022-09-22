Read full article on original website
Related
West Alabama High School Football Scoreboard
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." It was a wild and wooly night of football in West Alabama and surrounding areas. Here’s a look at this week’s scoreboard:. Northridge traveled to ACA and downed the...
Friday roundup: Montgomery Catholic and Saraland stay undefeated; Pinson Valley beats Homewood
Another week, another shutout for Montgomery Catholic. The No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A posted its third straight shutout, as Brennan Binns led the way with six tackles and an interception and J.J. Washington added six tackles, including two for a loss. The Knights have defeated their last three opponents,...
Jack’s Game of the Week: Arab vs. Fort Payne
The Week 5 Jack's Game of the Week was played between the Arab Knights and the Fort Payne Wildcats!
Alabama high school football scores: Live game updates, live streams from Week 6 (9/23/22)
Get the latest Alabama high school football scores on SBLive as Week 6 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state
Wenonah Downs Winless Holt, Improves to 3-2 On the Season
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Wenonah Dragons (3-2) dominated the winless Holt Ironmen (0-5) 33-6 on the road on Friday night to get its third win of the season. Wenonah's head coach Nick Howard spoke...
Lightning delays start of Miami Hurricanes’ game vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
The Miami Hurricanes’ game against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Saturday did not start on time because of lightning in the vicinity of Hard Rock Stadium and Miami Gardens.
Alabama Baseball Hosts First Practice of Fall
The Crimson Tide warmed up for an hour before playing a four-inning scrimmage.
