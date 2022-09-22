ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early, Midlife Infections Up Alzheimer's, Parkinson's Risk

Early and midlife infections treated in outpatient or inpatient hospital settings upped the risk of a subsequent Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease diagnosis, a case-control study in Sweden showed. A hospital-treated infection 5 or more years before diagnosis was associated with a 16% higher risk of Alzheimer's (95% CI 1.15-1.18, P<0.001)...
What to know about hemolytic anemia

Hemolytic anemia is a condition where the rate of destruction of red blood cells in the body exceeds the rate of their replacement. This results in a low red blood cell count, which can lead to symptoms such as weakness, shortness of breath, dizziness, and irregular heart rhythms. A person...
