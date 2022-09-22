Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Fan Who Caught Albert Pujols’ 700th Home Run Reveals Intention for Ball
Don’t… be this guy. On a magical night for Albert Pujols, the Cardinals, the Dodgers, and Major League Baseball, one fan, unfortunately, sapped some of the fun out of Albert’s 700th career home run. A source revealed to a Fox Sports contributor that the unidentified fan who...
FOX Sports
Donovan's grand slam carries Cardinals over Padres 5-4
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brendan Donovan hit a grand slam in the seventh inning to lead Albert Pujols and the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-4 victory against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, snapping a three-game losing streak. Pujols remained at 698 career homers, although he...
numberfire.com
Nick Fortes sitting Saturday for Miami
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Fortes is being replaced behind the plate by Jacob Stallings versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. In 213 plate appearances this season, Fortes has a .254 batting average with a .744 OPS,...
MLB
Rizzo's go-ahead HR inches Yanks closer to clinch
NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge scarcely had carried his bat down the dugout steps, still chafed about being rung up on a check-swing third strike, when his attention snapped to track the flight of Anthony Rizzo’s go-ahead homer. That was appropriate, because throughout this home run chase, Judge has maintained that the focus must be on winning games.
MLB
This guy is an 'expert' ... in giving up homers to Albert Pujols
Ryan Dempster saw it all as a pitcher over his 16 Major League seasons. He played for five teams (the Marlins, Reds, Cubs, Rangers and Red Sox) and faced some of the game’s greatest hitters. Few, however, gave him more trouble than Albert Pujols. He’s not alone in that...
MLB
Garcia's monster homer turns heads as A's look to the future
OAKLAND -- Having already set a franchise record with 12 first basemen used this season, it’s clear the A’s have yet to find a long-term solution at the position. That’s what makes this final stretch of games so critical for rookie Dermis Garcia. Over the past month,...
MLB
Garrett gets in the zone in stellar return
MIAMI -- Less than two weeks ago, the Marlins optioned left-hander Braxton Garrett to Triple-A Jacksonville as the odd man out in a rotation with six healthy starters. In his return to the Majors, Garrett pitched six strong innings in Friday night’s 5-2 victory over the Nationals at loanDepot park.
MLB
J-Rod lands on IL as Mariners push for WC spot
KANSAS CITY -- The fear of Julio Rodríguez heading to the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain is now a reality for the Mariners. Rodríguez underwent testing on Friday afternoon prior to the start of a three-game series against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium, and he landed on the IL at the most crucial time of the season.
MLB
A look at the Reds' potential 2023 rotation
CINCINNATI -- When the Reds eventually turn full attention ahead to 2023 next month, identifying rotation candidates will be one of several tasks. Luis Cessa would certainly like to be considered. Cessa wasn't overly sharp during a 5-3 Reds loss to the Brewers on Friday at Great American Ball Park...
MLB
Nats' plan for Gray in flux with recent rotation questions
MIAMI -- The Nationals have been keeping a close eye on Josiah Gray’s innings count in his first complete Major League season, reiterating the possibility that the 24-year-old right-hander could be shut down early because of it. But as Gray’s frames total grew to 142 2/3 in Friday’s 5-2...
MLB
Lindor's on-field artistry shining through in '22
It was a few weeks before Francisco Lindor was traded from Cleveland to New York -- the kind of deal for a superstar player in his prime the Mets had once made for Mike Piazza -- when Lindor’s manager in Cleveland, Terry Francona, said this:. “Nobody likes having him...
MLB
'We’re still here': Padres steadfast despite losing WC ground
DENVER -- There are times during a baseball season when two consecutive losses barely even register. It’s a long season -- as players are quick to remind you from April through August. Sometimes, you lose a couple of close ones. No big deal. This is not that part of...
MLB
'Dream come true': No. 26 prospect Siani gets the call
CINCINNATI – Players at Triple-A Louisville were given a later arrival time to be at the ballpark on Wednesday, so outfielder Michael Siani and teammates took their time to have lunch and hang out at one player’s apartment. Little did Siani know that his leisurely day was about to take a sudden turn.
MLB
D-backs hitter is in no rush for a vacation
This story was excerpted from Steve Gilbert's D-backs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. While some players may be looking forward to the offseason and a chance to get a break from baseball after seven-plus months, Cooper Hummel is excited to get to play another month.
MLB
Tovar tallies 2 quick hits, makes history in MLB debut
DENVER -- The Coors Field crowd welcomed Ezequiel Tovar in his first at-bat in the second inning on Friday night with full volume and hope, as if the Rockies’ future at shortstop depended on the club's No. 2-ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline. Tovar kept them clapping with a single on the first pitch he saw off Padres starter Sean Manaea.
MLB
Pujols, 'for the fans,' not upset fan kept HR No. 700 ball
With Albert Pujols and Aaron Judge both barreling toward historic home runs, there’s been plenty of discourse surrounding what the proper restitution is for returning a historic baseball. • Pujols lets emotions flow after joining 700 Home Run Club. In fact, September has already featured two examples of fans...
MLB
Could this veteran starter solve Phils' bullpen woes?
PHILADELPHIA -- Before Thursday night’s 1-0 victory over the Braves, Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson discussed Zach Eflin's future in the bullpen. Eflin is a starter-turned-reliever because he missed two and a half months this season with an injured right knee. He had pitched only twice out of the bullpen since he returned from the injured list on Sept. 12, but he had pitched well. He seemed like another late-inning option for Thomson, especially with the heavy usage and recent struggles from relievers like David Robertson (4.70 ERA in his past seven appearances), Seranthony Domínguez (eight runs allowed in his past two), Brad Hand (6.48 ERA in his past 10) and Connor Brogdon (9.00 ERA in his past five).
MLB
In Giants debut, Miller delivers clutch relief outing
PHOENIX -- Nearly a full year had passed since Shelby Miller had taken a big league mound. It had been even longer (1,541 days, to be exact) since the right-hander had stepped on this particular hill -- the one at Chase Field, the site of some of his toughest moments in the Majors.
MLB
McCutchen reaches 1,000-RBI milestone in win
CINCINNATI -- There may not have been a curtain call or drawn out moment of appreciation, but in the fifth inning of Friday night’s contest, Andrew McCutchen reached a career milestone that few have plateaued in their careers. With little fanfare from the crowd on hand at Great American...
MLB
Fast-starting offense helps Rays tighten WC race
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays bounced back from being swept by the Astros, pulled within a game of the top American League Wild Card spot and broke out of their team-wide slump in a big way Thursday night. After being held to two runs over the previous three days against...
