PHILADELPHIA -- Before Thursday night’s 1-0 victory over the Braves, Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson discussed Zach Eflin's future in the bullpen. Eflin is a starter-turned-reliever because he missed two and a half months this season with an injured right knee. He had pitched only twice out of the bullpen since he returned from the injured list on Sept. 12, but he had pitched well. He seemed like another late-inning option for Thomson, especially with the heavy usage and recent struggles from relievers like David Robertson (4.70 ERA in his past seven appearances), Seranthony Domínguez (eight runs allowed in his past two), Brad Hand (6.48 ERA in his past 10) and Connor Brogdon (9.00 ERA in his past five).

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO