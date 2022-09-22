ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Verge

Garmin introduces its first smart blood pressure monitor

Garmin now has an FDA-cleared (not to be confused with FDA approved) smart blood pressure monitor to accompany its other health-focused wearables. The Garmin Index BPM Smart Blood Pressure Monitor allows users to measure systolic and diastolic blood pressure and syncs that data with the Garmin Connect mobile app that also syncs with Garmin devices like smartwatches, chest straps, smart scales, and bike computers.
TechRadar

Mobile Industry Awards 2022: ZAGG wins Accessory Manufacturer of the Year

Congratulations to ZAGG, which has won the Accessory Manufacturer of the Year prize at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab). The Accessory Manufacturer of the Year category recognised the companies that are helping customers get the most out of their mobile device, whether it’s a case, a charger or something completely different.
DIY Photography

The DJI Osmo Mobile 6 supports larger smartphones and has new ActiveTrack 5.0 and Quick Launch features

DJI has announced their newest handheld smartphone gimbal, the DJI Osmo Mobile 6. Over its predecessor, DJI says that it comes with a larger clamp for supporting the ridiculously large smartphones that companies seem to be releasing these days (for real, how big do they think our pockets are?) along with a new Quick Launch feature as well as the updated Active Track 5.0 subject tracking features.
Gadget Flow

HOTO multifunctional rotary tool kit has a 50-minute battery life and 5 speed adjustments

Pack your toolkit with a powerful gadget: the HOTO multifunctional rotary tool kit. In fact, this 35-in-1 device has a super long battery life of up to 50 minutes. That’s a result of the 2,000 mAh high-capacity lithium battery. Moreover, it offers 5 speed adjustments from 5,000 to 25,000 rpm. So you can use it for different needs and materials. Use it for everything from carving and engraving to grinding and polishing. Additionally, with a powerful 380 reinforced motor, it offers performance equivalent to the effect an 8-volt motor offers. Furthermore, weighing only 240g, it’s lightweight and comfortable to hold as you work. With 35 high-performance accessories, it can do a ton of things: cutting, grinding, milling, cleaning, polishing, drilling, sanding, and engraving. Finally, great for DIYers and professionals alike, it also has a gear memory setting to remember the last gear you used, resulting in an uninterrupted working session.
CAR AND DRIVER

Deal Alert: Save $100 on Rove's Top-of-the-Line Dashcam

In the market for a dashcam? Looking to upgrade or replace an old one? Right now at Amazon you can save $100—that's 33 percent off—on Rove's top-of-the-line R3. With front, rear, and cabin cameras, plus Wi-Fi, GPS, a 3-inch touchscreen, voice guidance, and much more, it's all the dashcam one could ever need. Usually $299.99, you can pick it up today for just $199.99.
pocketnow.com

These are the Best Cases for AirPods Pro 2nd Generation

The new Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation was unveiled at the Apple Far Out event, earlier in September. The new AirPods Pro feature the same external design as the last generation. Still, they have entirely new audio drivers, much-improved noise cancellation and transparency features, and other more advanced features to find them more easily.
The Independent

16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof

What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
Android Police

JBL Flip 6 review: An exceptional Bluetooth speaker

The latest iteration of JBL’s signature mini Bluetooth speaker is a graceful evolution. Taking a quick look at the Flip 6, the differences from the Flip 5 seem a bit minor. While things like the USB-C charging port, power and Bluetooth buttons, and various media control layout look the same, there have been some clever updates.
Android Police

The Google Pixel Buds Pro could be getting custom EQ settings soon

The Google Pixel Buds Pro are one of our favorite pairs of wireless earbuds right now, but they're not without their faults. Among them: the buds launched without user-customizable EQ settings. To date, nearly two months later, you still can't change the way they sound using the Pixel Buds app, beyond a setting that's meant to boost bass at low volumes. According to a teardown by 9to5Google, though, that could be changing soon.
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Frying Oven 30L launches with 1.32-in OLED touchscreen

Xiaomi has unveiled the Mijia Smart Air Frying Oven 30L. According to Xiaomi, the multipurpose device is “professional grade”, cooking food evenly and producing a crisp surface. The company claims you can also use the air fryer as an oven, toaster, BBQ or yoghurt maker. The gadget has a large 30 L capacity with five cooking zones, which you can use simultaneously. The device contains two NTC temperature probes, and you can control the heat with a 1 °C (~2 °F) accuracy.
DIY Photography

A sneak-peek at Synco’s new G3 wireless microphones

We all strive for the highest quality of footage when we’re filming. But let’s face it, bad audio will sink your video faster than you can say ‘iceberg ahead’. With that in mind, there are many many options of microphones for recording stellar audio, all suited to different needs. DIYP caught up with Colberg Ambassador Karim Yatrib to learn more about Synco‘s so-new-it-isn’t-released-yet G3 Wireless microphones.
TechRadar

iPhone 14 Plus preorder deals: the best SIM-free and contract offers for the latest Apple flagship device

Apple iPhone 14 Plus preorder deals are now open and we've pulled together this week's best offers to help you find the right bargain ahead of their launch date on October 7. We have been scouring the internet to find the best iPhone 14 Plus preorder deals - whether it being a SIM-free deal, or a phone contract with your favourite provider, we've included all options here. We have also made sure each deal is explained exhaustively, including exactly how much it will cost you and all the extra benefits and costs that come with it.
Android Police

Power through to the weekend with headphone and charger deals from Anker and Soundcore

When the world gets to be a bit too much, when you just need to knuckle down and focus, there is no better tool than a pair of ANC earbuds or headphones. While Sony and Bose are the gold standard, they're both also well over $250, too expensive for many of us to even consider. True, there's no shortage of excellent budget-friendly earbuds, but each still has compromises it must make to reach those affordable prices, especially when it comes to noise-canceling.
