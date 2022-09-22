(Rubicon) The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has reported an increase in complaints of vehicles hitting garbage cans on Highway P in the town of Rubicon. Officials say that one or more individuals are moving the garbage cans onto P, putting the safety of those who use that roadway at risk. Deputies are actively patrolling and watching for dangers, but authorities ask motorists to be vigilant while traveling. They also ask the public to report if they see garbage cans or other obstructions so a deputy can remove it. Anyone with information about who is leaving the cans on Highway P are asked to contact the sheriff’s office [at 920-386-3726]. If found, sheriff’s office says those responsible will likely face enforcement action.

RUBICON, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO