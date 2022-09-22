Read full article on original website
dailydodge.com
Those Who Placed During Supreme Showmanship Contest At Dodge County Fair Recognized
(Beaver Dam) The UW-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County is recognizing those who placed during the Dodge County Fair Youth Livestock Supreme Showmanship Contest. The event challenges livestock youth to showcase their knowledge and showmanship skills as they rotate through a contest which involves showing a beef animal, a sheep, a hog, and a dairy animal to prove they are the best livestock showman at the fair.
spectrumnews1.com
Concerned residents hope to form advisory group in response to proposed Menomonee Falls landfill expansion
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — As Waste Management (WM) looks to expand the Orchard Ridge landfill, residents who live nearby are hoping to form a Community Advisory Group to have some influence on the project’s future. Penelope Waggoner lives about a mile away from Orchard Ridge, which is the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County residents hit with rate increase by WE Energies starting January 2023
September 22, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – As neighbors in Washington County, WI face a November 8 referendum question to permanently raise their taxes about 10% for an anti-crime proposal, WE Energies is now piling on with a proposed 8.4% increase as well. In August neighbors received...
dailydodge.com
News – September 24, 2022
(Rubicon) The Dodge County Sheriff's Office has reported an increase in complaints of vehicles hitting garbage cans on Highway P in the town of Rubicon. Officials say that one or more individuals are moving the garbage cans onto P, putting the safety of those who use that roadway at risk. Deputies are actively patrolling and watching for dangers, but authorities ask motorists to be vigilant while traveling. They also ask the public to report if they see garbage cans or other obstructions so a deputy can remove it. Anyone with information about who is leaving the cans on Highway P are asked to contact the sheriff's office [at 920-386-3726]. If found, sheriff's office says those responsible will likely face enforcement action.
dailydodge.com
Beaver Dam Council Approves Contract For New Splash Pad At Swan Park
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Common Council this week awarded the contract for the new splash pad at Swan Park. WDS Construction of Beaver Dam was the low-bidder at $1,535,659. Interstate Sawing and Demolition of West Bend was paid $96,400 to demolish the old wading pool, which is where the splash pad will be located.
dailydodge.com
Regional Vehicle Sales Fall When Compared To 2021
(Dodge County) Vehicle sales in Dodge County have fallen when compared to last year’s rise in numbers. According to the Waterloo-based industry tracking firm Reg-Trak, there have been 2,006 cars and light trucks sold in Dodge County through the first eight months of the year, 628 fewer than last year by this time, a decrease of nearly 24-percent. Car sales were down 36-percent while truck sales dropped by 22-percent.
WISN
New area code coming to Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday the creation of a new, additional area code to overlay the area in which the 608 area code is now in service. It's in the Madison area and southwest and southcentral Wisconsin. The PSC says that the...
dailydodge.com
DCSO: Motorists Report Garbage Cans On Highway P
(Rubicon) The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has reported an increase in complaints of vehicles hitting garbage cans on Highway P in the town of Rubicon. Officials say that one or more individuals are moving the garbage cans onto P, putting the safety of those who use that roadway at risk.
Animal shelter staffing shortages: Wisconsin facilities at 'breaking point'
Many animal shelters around the country are in crisis. Some in our area are struggling to find more workers, and care for more pets in need.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Nightmare move to Waukesha; woman tells Contact 6, 'I was misled'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Hiring the wrong moving company can be a financial and emotional nightmare. Since 2017, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has gotten 170 complaints about moving companies. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that consumers can encounter scammers who price gouge or even take their belongings hostage.
dailydodge.com
BDACF Hosting Community Social At Ooga Brewing On Saturday
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation is hosting their second annual community social this weekend. The event will be held at Ooga Brewing Company on Saturday, September 24th, starting at 3pm. Officials with the Foundation say all Dodge County residents are encouraged to attend. They say that the atmosphere will be fun, relaxed, and focused on the positive happenings in the area.
news8000.com
Restrained: State reports thousands of cases in Wisconsin schools
MADISON, Wis. — With all the challenges facing Wisconsin schools, one issue has flown under the radar: seclusion and restraint. They are controversial methods of reacting to student behavior only to be used as a “last resort,” but they happen all the time. New data from the...
dailydodge.com
Fond Du Lac Authorities Note Increase In Vehicle Entry Thefts
(Fond du Lac) Authorities in Fond du Lac County are actively investigating numerous incidents of catalytic converter thefts. Sheriff’s officials also report that there has been an uptick in vehicle entry thefts. They say these incidents have been occurring in various locations throughout the county and have generally occurred...
Wisconsin senator questions ethics, ties of governor to voting organization
(The Center Square) – There are new questions about Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' ties to Milwaukee’s planned get-out-the-vote effort this fall. Former Evers’ staffer Melissa Baldauff is listed as one of the principals at GPS Impact, the progressive group chosen by Milwaukee to get voters to the polls this November.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Poses significant danger’: Authorities in Wisconsin warn of mushroom laboratories
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One sheriff’s office in Wisconsin is informing the public of the dangers of psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department posted information on its Facebook page about multiple investigations involving psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The department wanted to bring public awareness to the dangers of psilocybin use and laboratories that can be as small as a jar.
Badger Herald
Can goats help manage Wisconsin’s invasive species?
They’re fuzzy, they’re furry, they’re funny and they eat everything. But are goats the best option to manage Wisconsin’s invasive species? Agronomy Ph.D. student Stefania Cartoni Casamitjana is trying to find out. Casamitjana is a member of the Renz Weed Science lab and she is working...
Traffic cleared on I-39/90 after overturned truck caused delays
MADISON, Wis. — Interstate 39/90/94 north of the Highway 151 interchange has reopened after an overturned truck blocked traffic for a little over an hour. The crash caused significant traffic delays backing up as far south as the Highway 30 interstate interchange. Officials with Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation said the truck crashed around 11:45 a.m. at mile marker 135; the...
8 best places to see fall foliage in Southeast Wisconsin, Milwaukee
Wisconsin is home to over 6 million acres of public lands, 49 state parks, 15 state forests, and 44 state biking trails, providing opportunities to view fall foliage across the state.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Lomira police chief, officers resign
LOMIRA, Wis. - Lomira's village president on Monday, Sept. 19 announced the resignation of the police chief, a patrol officer and a part-time school resource officer. Village President Donald Luedtke said the police department has "gone through significant challenges" over the last several years. Police Chief Bryan Frank resigned Friday,...
