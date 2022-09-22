Read full article on original website
Related
dailydodge.com
Beaver Dam Wins Historic 100th Meeting With Watertown
Beaver Dam’s Camron Mendoza rushed 52 times for 327 yards and three touchdowns as the Golden Beavers rallied by Watertown 39-27 on Friday night in the 100th meeting between the two football programs. Watertown jumped out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter in front of their Homecoming...
dailydodge.com
Beaver Dam Firefighter And Paramedics Have A New Contract
(Beaver Dam) Beaver Dam firefighter-paramedics have a new contract in place. The common council this week ratified the collective bargaining agreement between the city and the International Association of Firefighters Local 3432. The union and the city’s police and fire commission had previously signed off on the three-year document. The...
dailydodge.com
Betty Ann Thoma
Betty Ann Thoma, age 91 of Columbus, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Home Again in Columbus. Betty was born in Dodgeville on October 24, 1930, the daughter of Ernest and Bertha (Edmunds) Leuthold. In 1948, she was united in marriage to Bob Bradley in Fall River. She was later united in marriage to Leo Thoma in Beaver Dam. They lived in Watertown and Betty worked at Lakeview Nursing Home in Beaver Dam for 11 years. Together, Leo and Betty traveled all over the United States, Mexico, and Canada. She loved her cats and enjoyed reading a good book.
dailydodge.com
News – September 24, 2022
(Rubicon) The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has reported an increase in complaints of vehicles hitting garbage cans on Highway P in the town of Rubicon. Officials say that one or more individuals are moving the garbage cans onto P, putting the safety of those who use that roadway at risk. Deputies are actively patrolling and watching for dangers, but authorities ask motorists to be vigilant while traveling. They also ask the public to report if they see garbage cans or other obstructions so a deputy can remove it. Anyone with information about who is leaving the cans on Highway P are asked to contact the sheriff’s office [at 920-386-3726]. If found, sheriff’s office says those responsible will likely face enforcement action.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailydodge.com
Lorraine E. Wallintin
Lorraine E. Wallintin, age 93, formerly of Westford Township, died on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the Charleston Memory Care in Beaver Dam. There will be a memorial gathering at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam on Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow beginning at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. Will Arnold officiating. Inurnment will be at Annunciation Cemetery in the Town of Trenton, Dodge County, Wisconsin.
dailydodge.com
Those Who Placed During Supreme Showmanship Contest At Dodge County Fair Recognized
(Beaver Dam) The UW-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County is recognizing those who placed during the Dodge County Fair Youth Livestock Supreme Showmanship Contest. The event challenges livestock youth to showcase their knowledge and showmanship skills as they rotate through a contest which involves showing a beef animal, a sheep, a hog, and a dairy animal to prove they are the best livestock showman at the fair.
Greater Milwaukee Today
No one injured after fire swept through back of town of Cedarburg home
CEDARBURG — Fire crews training nearby and an army of support from neighboring departments helped the Cedarburg Fire Department quickly extinguish a blaze in a town of Cedarburg home Thursday night. But flames and smoke still caused serious damage to the back of the home. Firefighters were called to...
Did You Know Wisconsin Was Once Home to an Egyptian Pyramid Experience?
I was today years old when I learned that an Egyptian-style pyramid exists in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and that it once was a place where people dined, lived, and even attended church!. The Pyramid Supper Club in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. I know several people who gave lake houses in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
seehafernews.com
Nearly 100-Year-Old Building to be Demolished Near Downtown Sheboygan
A building that has stood for nearly 100 years near downtown Sheboygan will soon be torn down. The Sheboygan Common Council met on Monday where they approved a contract with Scott’s Excavating to tear down the former Jakum’s Hall, located at 2601 North 15th Street. The structure began...
dailydodge.com
Fond Du Lac Authorities Note Increase In Vehicle Entry Thefts
(Fond du Lac) Authorities in Fond du Lac County are actively investigating numerous incidents of catalytic converter thefts. Sheriff’s officials also report that there has been an uptick in vehicle entry thefts. They say these incidents have been occurring in various locations throughout the county and have generally occurred...
8 best places to see fall foliage in Southeast Wisconsin, Milwaukee
Wisconsin is home to over 6 million acres of public lands, 49 state parks, 15 state forests, and 44 state biking trails, providing opportunities to view fall foliage across the state.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cedarburg chimney fire on Covered Bridge Road
CEDARBURG, Wis. - Firefighters were dispatched to a chimney fire at a residence in Cedarburg on Thursday evening, Sept. 22. Officials say because there are no hydrants in the area, a lot of tanker trucks had to be brought in to help douse the fire. Nobody was hurt as a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailydodge.com
Regional Vehicle Sales Fall When Compared To 2021
(Dodge County) Vehicle sales in Dodge County have fallen when compared to last year’s rise in numbers. According to the Waterloo-based industry tracking firm Reg-Trak, there have been 2,006 cars and light trucks sold in Dodge County through the first eight months of the year, 628 fewer than last year by this time, a decrease of nearly 24-percent. Car sales were down 36-percent while truck sales dropped by 22-percent.
wearegreenbay.com
Catalytic converter theft, car break-ins becoming common in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating numerous incidents of catalytic converter thefts, as well as numerous car entry thefts in the county. These incidents are occurring all throughout the county and local law enforcement is reminding community members...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County residents hit with rate increase by WE Energies starting January 2023
September 22, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – As neighbors in Washington County, WI face a November 8 referendum question to permanently raise their taxes about 10% for an anti-crime proposal, WE Energies is now piling on with a proposed 8.4% increase as well. In August neighbors received...
dailydodge.com
BDPD Versus DCSO Charity Softball Game Is Saturday
(Beaver Dam) The second annual Beaver Dam Police Department versus the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office charity softball game is this Saturday. Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt says all funds raised will be donated to a local law enforcement family in financial need. He says the family is going through the challenges of dealing with a serious medical condition.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants
BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Red Circle Inn under new ownership
NASHOTAH — Wisconsin’s oldest restaurant, the Red Circle Inn, has been purchased by Geronimo Hospitality Group, which owns and operates upscale boutique hotels, eateries, clubs and entertainment facilities. Coinciding with the announcement of the restaurant’s purchase was the closure of its dining room and bar for renovations. According...
dailydodge.com
Eivin Maly
Eivin Maly, 8, of Beaver Dam, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022 at his home with his family right by his side. Eivin was born December 23, 2013 in Beaver Dam, the son of Myles Maly and Karissa Shoemaker. Eivin loved riding John Deere tractors, being outside, swinging, and playing in sandboxes. He also loved to snuggle. He was always happy and always smiling no matter what. He loved listening to music, playing with his dinosaurs, and reading books. Eivin always had a positive outlook.
wiproud.com
Corn chopper catches fire in Wisconsin, firefighters use 5k gallons of water to extinguish
CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – 5,000 gallons of water were used to extinguish a corn chopper that caught fire in a field on Wednesday in the Town of Clayton. According to a Facebook post, Clayton Fire Rescue was dispatched for a report of a corn chopper on fire out in a field. Heavy black smoke was visible as crews were en route.
Comments / 0