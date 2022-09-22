Read full article on original website
Related
dailydodge.com
Watertown Teen Given Probation For Burglarizing Business
(Watertown) A Watertown teen was placed on three years of probation this week for burglarizing a business. Willow Grimmenga entered a no contest plea to a felony charge of Burglary. Watertown police were dispatched to a commercial property, not named in the complaint, last November after an alarm was tripped....
dailydodge.com
Fond Du Lac Authorities Note Increase In Vehicle Entry Thefts
(Fond du Lac) Authorities in Fond du Lac County are actively investigating numerous incidents of catalytic converter thefts. Sheriff’s officials also report that there has been an uptick in vehicle entry thefts. They say these incidents have been occurring in various locations throughout the county and have generally occurred...
dailydodge.com
News – September 24, 2022
(Rubicon) The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has reported an increase in complaints of vehicles hitting garbage cans on Highway P in the town of Rubicon. Officials say that one or more individuals are moving the garbage cans onto P, putting the safety of those who use that roadway at risk. Deputies are actively patrolling and watching for dangers, but authorities ask motorists to be vigilant while traveling. They also ask the public to report if they see garbage cans or other obstructions so a deputy can remove it. Anyone with information about who is leaving the cans on Highway P are asked to contact the sheriff’s office [at 920-386-3726]. If found, sheriff’s office says those responsible will likely face enforcement action.
dailydodge.com
DCSO: Motorists Report Garbage Cans On Highway P
(Rubicon) The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has reported an increase in complaints of vehicles hitting garbage cans on Highway P in the town of Rubicon. Officials say that one or more individuals are moving the garbage cans onto P, putting the safety of those who use that roadway at risk.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailydodge.com
Four-Year-Old Killed After Getting Struck By Vehicle In Columbia County
(Marcellon) A four-year-old was killed after getting struck by a vehicle in Columbia County Wednesday. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Haynes Road in the township of Marcellon around 5:11pm. Authorities say a child riding on a farm wagon had jumped off and into the roadway. The...
dailydodge.com
UPDATED: Missing Madison Teen Located
UPDATED at 1:30pm: An amber alert for a missing Madison teenager was cancelled just an hour-and-a-half after it was issued Thursday. Authorities say 17-year-old Laniyah Hampton was located. She was believed to be in the presence of Paul Williams the Third who has a warrant out for his arrest. The update did not specify if the 36-year-old was found or taken into custody.
dailydodge.com
Collision At Rubicon Intersection Causes Nearly 6,000 Gallons Of Spilled Milk
(Rubicon) Nearly six-thousand gallons of milk were spilled when two vehicles collided at an intersection in Rubicon Thursday. Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on Highway P at the intersection with Highway N around 9:44am. The initial investigation shows that a FedEx delivery truck driven by 26-year-old...
dailydodge.com
Beaver Dam Firefighter And Paramedics Have A New Contract
(Beaver Dam) Beaver Dam firefighter-paramedics have a new contract in place. The common council this week ratified the collective bargaining agreement between the city and the International Association of Firefighters Local 3432. The union and the city’s police and fire commission had previously signed off on the three-year document. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
dailydodge.com
Lorraine E. Wallintin
Lorraine E. Wallintin, age 93, formerly of Westford Township, died on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the Charleston Memory Care in Beaver Dam. There will be a memorial gathering at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam on Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow beginning at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. Will Arnold officiating. Inurnment will be at Annunciation Cemetery in the Town of Trenton, Dodge County, Wisconsin.
dailydodge.com
Regional Vehicle Sales Fall When Compared To 2021
(Dodge County) Vehicle sales in Dodge County have fallen when compared to last year’s rise in numbers. According to the Waterloo-based industry tracking firm Reg-Trak, there have been 2,006 cars and light trucks sold in Dodge County through the first eight months of the year, 628 fewer than last year by this time, a decrease of nearly 24-percent. Car sales were down 36-percent while truck sales dropped by 22-percent.
dailydodge.com
Eivin Maly
Eivin Maly, 8, of Beaver Dam, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022 at his home with his family right by his side. Eivin was born December 23, 2013 in Beaver Dam, the son of Myles Maly and Karissa Shoemaker. Eivin loved riding John Deere tractors, being outside, swinging, and playing in sandboxes. He also loved to snuggle. He was always happy and always smiling no matter what. He loved listening to music, playing with his dinosaurs, and reading books. Eivin always had a positive outlook.
dailydodge.com
Betty Ann Thoma
Betty Ann Thoma, age 91 of Columbus, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Home Again in Columbus. Betty was born in Dodgeville on October 24, 1930, the daughter of Ernest and Bertha (Edmunds) Leuthold. In 1948, she was united in marriage to Bob Bradley in Fall River. She was later united in marriage to Leo Thoma in Beaver Dam. They lived in Watertown and Betty worked at Lakeview Nursing Home in Beaver Dam for 11 years. Together, Leo and Betty traveled all over the United States, Mexico, and Canada. She loved her cats and enjoyed reading a good book.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailydodge.com
Dodge County Board Adopts Resolution In Support Of Operation Green Light
(Juneau) The Dodge County Board is calling on all residents to recognize the sacrifices made by veterans. The board this week adopted a resolution declaring October through November 11th, which is Veterans Day, a time to salute and honor the service of the men and women in uniform who are transitioning from active duty to civilian life.
dailydodge.com
Those Who Placed During Supreme Showmanship Contest At Dodge County Fair Recognized
(Beaver Dam) The UW-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County is recognizing those who placed during the Dodge County Fair Youth Livestock Supreme Showmanship Contest. The event challenges livestock youth to showcase their knowledge and showmanship skills as they rotate through a contest which involves showing a beef animal, a sheep, a hog, and a dairy animal to prove they are the best livestock showman at the fair.
dailydodge.com
BDACF Hosting Community Social At Ooga Brewing On Saturday
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation is hosting their second annual community social this weekend. The event will be held at Ooga Brewing Company on Saturday, September 24th, starting at 3pm. Officials with the Foundation say all Dodge County residents are encouraged to attend. They say that the atmosphere will be fun, relaxed, and focused on the positive happenings in the area.
dailydodge.com
Beaver Dam Wins Historic 100th Meeting With Watertown
Beaver Dam’s Camron Mendoza rushed 52 times for 327 yards and three touchdowns as the Golden Beavers rallied by Watertown 39-27 on Friday night in the 100th meeting between the two football programs. Watertown jumped out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter in front of their Homecoming...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailydodge.com
BDHS Boys Soccer Hosts Four Team Quad Saturday
The Beaver Dam High School boys soccer team will be hosting a four team event today at the Prairie View Soccer Fields. The Golden Beavers will face West Bend West at 10am and West Bend East at 1pm on the Varsity Field. On the JV field, West Bend East will square off with Menasha at 10am and at 1pm, Menasha plays West Bend West.
dailydodge.com
BD Country Club Senior Gold Golf League Results
Here are the results from the Beaver Dam Country Club Senior Gold Golf League on Thursday, September 22nd, 2022. If you have a question about this story or have an idea for a future local sports story, please email Wade Bates at [email protected]
Comments / 0