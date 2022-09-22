Read full article on original website
Related
4 Can't-Lose Ways to Use Your Money Now
If you want a surefire way to win financially, these four techniques are the ticket.
Larry Summers called it again on the collapse of the British pound. Here’s how much worse it could get, analysts say
The pound plummeted to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar on Friday.
SpartanNash Welcomes Nicole Zube as SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced Nicole Zube as its new Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, effective immediately. Zube joins SpartanNash from Kellogg Company, where she most recently served as Head of HR – U.S. Commercial. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005251/en/ SpartanNash Welcomes Nicole Zube as SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0