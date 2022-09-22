Read full article on original website
Related
cryptonewsz.com
Check Out Big Eyes Coin, Shiba Inu, and Floki Inu: Three Meme Tokens Offering Extra Utilities
Meme tokens have grown significantly over the years, much like tokens in other crypto industries, such as DeFi. Even though they are based on memes or online jokes and thrive on hype, they have established themselves in the crypto sector and raised solid communities for support. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Floki Inu (FLOKI) are some good players in this industry.
Binance.US Introduces Ethereum Staking Ahead Of The Upcoming ETH Merge
Binance.US is permitting users to stake their ETH to earn an attractive APY of 6%. The exchange had earlier launched staking services in June 2022. One of the highly anticipated crypto events of the year, the Ethereum merge is scheduled to deploy on the Ethereum mainnet next week. In this wake, several crypto exchanges including Binance.US have come up with attractive staking solutions to permit users to deposit their ETH to earn exclusive staking rewards.
NEWSBTC
Three Crypto Projects Expected to Defy the Bear Market – Decentraland, The Sandbox, and the MetaCryp Network
As the bear market continues to gain momentum, Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies have seen price drops alongside the rest of the market. Token holders are cautious as liquidity appears to be exiting the markets after crypto tokens saw price drops of up to 80%. Token holders can take advantage...
Coinbase Announces Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Integration
Coinbase Global Inc COIN announced Wednesday it would accept Ethereum ETH/USD Name Service domains to be linked to wallets on its platform. What Happened: ENS has become uber-popular among crypto users, specifically users with non-custodial wallets. The move to the Coinbase platform will bring the name service to a much larger pool of users.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analytics Firm Says XRP Whales Are in Massive Accumulation Mode As the Top Altcoin Outperforms Bitcoin
XRP is outperforming Bitcoin (BTC) as the upward trajectory of the sixth-largest crypto asset continues, according to crypto analytics firm Santiment. The analytics firm says that the XRP/BTC pair has hit a price last reached in September of 2021 as crypto sharks and whales accumulate XRP. Santiment says that the...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Founder Says Ethereum ($ETH) ‘Is Becoming Hotel California of Crypto’
On Friday (September 16), Charles Hoskinson, who is Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (“IOG”), the blockchain technology company behind Cardano’s R&D, expressed his disappointment with Ethereum’s staking model. It all started on Thursday (September 15), when one Cardano fan pointed out that Kraken has...
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A private island in Canada with a 4-bedroom home is on sale for less than the average house in America. Take a look.
Duval Island, a private island in Ontario, Canada, is on the market for $380,000. It's made up of 5.40 acres of land and features a four-bedroom home, as well as a guest cottage. The bedrooms and wraparound deck provide stunning views of the lake.
Benzinga
Sports Metaverse Platform Gets $200M Injection
Sports-focused blockchain gaming platform LootMogul has secured a $200 million investment from alternative investment firm Global Emerging Markets. LootMogul will use the capital to build metaverse gaming environments allowing fans to engage with athletes, teams, and brands via virtual "sport cities." LootMogul has partnered with more than 180 professional athletes...
NEWSBTC
Candy Club Launches The World’s First Social Crypto Casino Club For All Ethereum & BSC Projects
14,000 projects exist on CoinMarketCap, and regardless of their existence as a layer 1 or 2, a DeFi, NFT or metaverse protocol, the macro and micro headwinds facing all blockchain projects in this bear market are brutal. How well prepared are crypto projects to survive this bear market?. According to...
Gizmodo
Ethereum Plunges After SEC Chair Says ‘The Merge’ Could Make Crypto a Security
Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, continued to plunge in price over the weekend following the network’s highly publicized technical change known as ‘the Merge’ last Thursday as well as comments from the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission that ether might need to be a treated as a security. Ethereum is currently trading at roughly $1,290, down over 11% from 24 hours ago, while bitcoin, the most popular crypto in the world, is also down 8% to just $18,420.
cryptoglobe.com
$XRP WHales Keep Accumulating Even as its Price Moves up 47% in a Month
Whales on the $XRP network have been accumulating the cryptocurrency even at a time in which the cryptocurrency’s price keeps on surging ahead of a potential ruling on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Ripple and two of its executives. According to blockchain analytics firm Santiment,...
coinjournal.net
Crypto exchange Bitso introduces crypto QR payment tool in Argentina
Latin American-based crypto exchange Bitso will soon launch a new QR code payment feature in its wallet app. Bitso, one of the leading crypto exchanges in Latin America, announced that it would soon launch a new QR code payment tool in its wallet app. The feature would allow shoppers in...
coinjournal.net
Ethereum’s PoS teething issues highlighted as price tanks
The Ethereum community has raised security concerns about the new PoS network. UASFs have been recommended as a tamper-proof solution. Less than a week since Ethereum ETH/USD conducted a successful Merge; concerns are being raised. The now Proof-of-Stake protocol has been faulted as being susceptible to about 51% of attacks. That’s despite the new consensus mechanism being touted as more tamper-proof than the previous PoW.
cryptopotato.com
JPMorgan CEO Slams Crypto Again, Calls Bitcoin ‘Decentralized Ponzi Scheme’
True to himself, Jamie Dimon described himself as a “major critic on crypto tokens.”. Jamie Dimon – Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. – reiterated his negative stance on the crypto industry, describing bitcoin and other digital assets as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”. Despite the...
Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License
Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
bitcoinist.com
Zcash (ZEC) and Hex Coin (HEX) holders are eyeing up a new token called Flasko (FLSK)
The introduction of cryptocurrencies brought in a new age of financial transactions. It also opened the door for creating excellent alternatives to conventional economic systems. Since new cryptocurrency projects are constantly hitting the market, many possibilities are available to investors. Examining a couple of these possibilities will help us determine...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin To Explode 165%, Eyes Path Ahead for Binance Coin (BNB) and ETH
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for one little-known altcoin and updating his outlook on Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 536,000 Twitter followers that he expects ETH-based Reserve Rights (RSR), which facilitates the stability of stablecoin Reserve Token (RSV), to spark a 165% rally.
financefeeds.com
Huobi taps AstroPay to facilitate fiat-to-crypto payment in Latin America
Huobi, the world’s sixth-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has recently partnered with payment solution provider AstroPay to launch local currency account deposits and withdrawals in Latin America. Through the partnership, AstroPay will facilitate fiat-to-crypto payment services for Huobi Global users in the South American continent. Using AstroPay digital...
Comments / 0