Technology

cryptonewsz.com

Check Out Big Eyes Coin, Shiba Inu, and Floki Inu: Three Meme Tokens Offering Extra Utilities

Meme tokens have grown significantly over the years, much like tokens in other crypto industries, such as DeFi. Even though they are based on memes or online jokes and thrive on hype, they have established themselves in the crypto sector and raised solid communities for support. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Floki Inu (FLOKI) are some good players in this industry.
MARKETS
EWN

Binance.US Introduces Ethereum Staking Ahead Of The Upcoming ETH Merge

Binance.US is permitting users to stake their ETH to earn an attractive APY of 6%. The exchange had earlier launched staking services in June 2022. One of the highly anticipated crypto events of the year, the Ethereum merge is scheduled to deploy on the Ethereum mainnet next week. In this wake, several crypto exchanges including Binance.US have come up with attractive staking solutions to permit users to deposit their ETH to earn exclusive staking rewards.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Coinbase Announces Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Integration

Coinbase Global Inc COIN announced Wednesday it would accept Ethereum ETH/USD Name Service domains to be linked to wallets on its platform. What Happened: ENS has become uber-popular among crypto users, specifically users with non-custodial wallets. The move to the Coinbase platform will bring the name service to a much larger pool of users.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defi#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Technology#Pinksale
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
STOCKS
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Sports Metaverse Platform Gets $200M Injection

Sports-focused blockchain gaming platform LootMogul has secured a $200 million investment from alternative investment firm Global Emerging Markets. LootMogul will use the capital to build metaverse gaming environments allowing fans to engage with athletes, teams, and brands via virtual "sport cities." LootMogul has partnered with more than 180 professional athletes...
VIDEO GAMES
Gizmodo

Ethereum Plunges After SEC Chair Says ‘The Merge’ Could Make Crypto a Security

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, continued to plunge in price over the weekend following the network’s highly publicized technical change known as ‘the Merge’ last Thursday as well as comments from the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission that ether might need to be a treated as a security. Ethereum is currently trading at roughly $1,290, down over 11% from 24 hours ago, while bitcoin, the most popular crypto in the world, is also down 8% to just $18,420.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptoglobe.com

$XRP WHales Keep Accumulating Even as its Price Moves up 47% in a Month

Whales on the $XRP network have been accumulating the cryptocurrency even at a time in which the cryptocurrency’s price keeps on surging ahead of a potential ruling on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Ripple and two of its executives. According to blockchain analytics firm Santiment,...
MARKETS
coinjournal.net

Crypto exchange Bitso introduces crypto QR payment tool in Argentina

Latin American-based crypto exchange Bitso will soon launch a new QR code payment feature in its wallet app. Bitso, one of the leading crypto exchanges in Latin America, announced that it would soon launch a new QR code payment tool in its wallet app. The feature would allow shoppers in...
TECHNOLOGY
coinjournal.net

Ethereum’s PoS teething issues highlighted as price tanks

The Ethereum community has raised security concerns about the new PoS network. UASFs have been recommended as a tamper-proof solution. Less than a week since Ethereum ETH/USD conducted a successful Merge; concerns are being raised. The now Proof-of-Stake protocol has been faulted as being susceptible to about 51% of attacks. That’s despite the new consensus mechanism being touted as more tamper-proof than the previous PoW.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

JPMorgan CEO Slams Crypto Again, Calls Bitcoin ‘Decentralized Ponzi Scheme’

True to himself, Jamie Dimon described himself as a “major critic on crypto tokens.”. Jamie Dimon – Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. – reiterated his negative stance on the crypto industry, describing bitcoin and other digital assets as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”. Despite the...
STOCKS
EWN

Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License

Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Zcash (ZEC) and Hex Coin (HEX) holders are eyeing up a new token called Flasko (FLSK)

The introduction of cryptocurrencies brought in a new age of financial transactions. It also opened the door for creating excellent alternatives to conventional economic systems. Since new cryptocurrency projects are constantly hitting the market, many possibilities are available to investors. Examining a couple of these possibilities will help us determine...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin To Explode 165%, Eyes Path Ahead for Binance Coin (BNB) and ETH

A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for one little-known altcoin and updating his outlook on Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 536,000 Twitter followers that he expects ETH-based Reserve Rights (RSR), which facilitates the stability of stablecoin Reserve Token (RSV), to spark a 165% rally.
MARKETS
financefeeds.com

Huobi taps AstroPay to facilitate fiat-to-crypto payment in Latin America

Huobi, the world’s sixth-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has recently partnered with payment solution provider AstroPay to launch local currency account deposits and withdrawals in Latin America. Through the partnership, AstroPay will facilitate fiat-to-crypto payment services for Huobi Global users in the South American continent. Using AstroPay digital...
PERSONAL FINANCE

