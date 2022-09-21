ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

New high-tech surgery ends years of suffering for Murrells Inlet man

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Joe Hofflinger suffered from hernias for more than 30 years until a surgeon reassured him it could be fixed with the help of a robot. Hofflinger had feared going under the knife after a surgery in his early 20s left him with weeks of painful recovery and eventually five large abdominal hernias.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
The Post and Courier

On the move: Grand Strand hires and promotions

MYRTLE BEACH — Local healthcare system Grand Strand Health has named Stacey Howard as its next Chief Operating Officer. “We are excited to have Stacey join our Grand Strand Health leadership team,” said Mark Sims, Chief Executive Officer of Grand Strand Health. “Her vast experience and dedication to our mission will serve our health system and colleagues well as she focuses on growing our existing operations.”
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Williamsburg Tech instructor killed in U.S. 52 wreck

A biology instructor at Williamsburg Technical College died Wednesday as the result of a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 52 north of Kingstree. The deceased was Dr. Erin Eaton, 44, of Florence, according to Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryland. According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a...
FLORENCE, SC
theplanetD

32 Best Things to do in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Myrtle Beach right is up there with the best places to visit in the US. My family visited Myrtle Beach every winter and it was one of the first road trips Dave and I ever took together. For snowbirds, Myrtle Beach is a great alternative to Florida when heading south for Spring Break. This resort city is great for families and adults alike with endless sandy beaches, golf courses, (both full and mini), and plenty of attractions to keep you busy.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surfside Beach, SC
Conway, SC
Education
City
Conway, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise Science#Volunteers#Health Professions#Linus College#Ccu#Miracle League#Tidelands Health#Conway Medical Center
myrtlebeachsc.com

Two Myrtle Beach Hotels sell for $15.1 million

The sale of The Sand Castle North and Sand Castle South Beach to the Los Angeles investment team of MBSC Property, LLC and MBSC Property South, LLC marks the beginnings of a new era in how The City of Myrtle Beach will operate. The two limited liability corporations were formed...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Coastal Observer

Historic crops returns to the fields along the Pee Dee

After Don Quattlebaum bought White House Farms in 2011, he started growing rice to attract ducks for hunting. The rice grew so well that Quattlebaum turned it into a business venture: Andy’s Charleston Gold Rice. “The prices you can get for the heirloom varieties made it feasible,” Quattlebaum said....
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Georgetown police find skeletal remains while searching for missing man

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Georgetown said skeletal remains were found while searching for a missing man. The Georgetown Police Department said it was conducting a search for Wesley Blake with Community United Effort dating back to Saturday. The department said skeletal remains were found in a “dense thick...
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

1 dead following crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died following a crash in Georgetown County Friday night. The crash happened around 9:59 p.m. on SC-51, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell. Tidwell said a 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan van was traveling east and a 2021...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman identified in fatal Georgetown car crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) –  The Georgetown County Coroners Office (GCCO) says a 57-year-old woman has died following a car crash that happened Friday. According to GCCO, Loretta McCutcheon, 57, died at the scene of a car crash in Georgetown County. Georgetown County Fire and EMS responded to a crash along Browns Ferry Road Friday […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs victim of deadly Georgetown County crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly two-vehicle collision in Georgetown County Friday night. Loretta McCutcheon, 57, of Williamsburg County died on the scene of the crash, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. McCutcheon was traveling east on...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County man hit, killed in yard when truck ran off road

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. — A Richmond County resident, with a home in South Carolina, was killed this week after being struck by a truck that ran off the road. According to various news reports — from WBTV, WMBF and the Sun News of Myrtle Beach —citing the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2013 GMC pickup truck ran off of Pee Dee Highway in Galivants Ferry around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday evening, driving through a fence and hitting 68-year-old Ronald “R.J.” Hewitt.
GALIVANTS FERRY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy