ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kvhsathletics.com

Girls Varsity Soccer Ties Crown Point 1-1

The Lady Kougars ended in a tie with a good Crown Point team. The Kougars fell beind 1-0 mid way in the first half but would come back and tie the game at 1 off a Kate Thomas goal. The Kougars came out in the 2nd half with lots of fire putting pressure on the Bulldogs most of the second half but just could not sneak a goal in. The Kougars will be back in action Tuesday Sept.27 the last home game of season against Munster.
CROWN POINT, IN
kvhsathletics.com

Girls Varsity Soccer falls to Andrean in shootout.

Kv Varsity Girls Soccer losses in a hard fought conference game. The Kougars controlled most of the game getting off 26 shots with one goal from Ella Carden in regulation. Kv would lose in a shootout after no score in both OT’s. Kougars lost the shootout 3-4.
MERRILLVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy