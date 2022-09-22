The Lady Kougars ended in a tie with a good Crown Point team. The Kougars fell beind 1-0 mid way in the first half but would come back and tie the game at 1 off a Kate Thomas goal. The Kougars came out in the 2nd half with lots of fire putting pressure on the Bulldogs most of the second half but just could not sneak a goal in. The Kougars will be back in action Tuesday Sept.27 the last home game of season against Munster.

CROWN POINT, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO