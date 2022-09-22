Read full article on original website
Do you WFH? IOGEAR's laptop accessories are on sale at Amazon
Our work lives are now in a constant state of evolution -- or struggle, depending on the company and employee's perspective. The COVID-19 pandemic forced many of us to work from home without warning, with businesses and workers alike hastily setting up temporary offices at home, in a spare room, garden shed, or the corner of the kitchen -- but as time passed, we began to see the true impact of this enforced new way of life.
Want to scare the block this fall? We found the best Halloween projectors
Going all out this Halloween is a must. For many children in different neighborhoods, this will be the first Halloween that will feel normal in over two years. And nothing brings Halloween decorations several notches above the rest like projectors to bring spooky animations to life. ZDNET did the research...
These walkie-talkies connect to your phone and even offer weather alerts
You may think walkie-talkies are a thing of the past since we have smartphones, but there are always situations where cellular connectivity is limited, or you may not want to buy your kid a smartphone just yet. Walkie-talkies are great for communicating within a specific mile range, and while their...
Keep your home safe with a smoke detector -- the best ones start at $45
Smoke detectors are the kind of device that you never want to need but you always need it to work. All smoke detector units must be replaced every 10 years. So, if yours are coming up on a decade old or are already past their shelf life, then it's high time to get them replaced to ensure your and your family's safety.
Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen: 6 tips and tricks to get the most out of Apple's newest wireless earbuds
Apple just released the second-generation AirPods Pro. While the $249 price tag hasn't changed, Apple has improved the overall experience with better active noise cancellation and a new adaptive transparency mode that's sure to impress. The completely wireless earbuds also have longer battery life and a new charging case with...
Need a printer? We ranked the best inkjet, photo, and laser printers
We've looked at many printers over the past few months. Most have been selected based on their usefulness in traditional workspaces and home offices. This time, however, we decided to take a look at printers most appropriate for home use, whether you need one for work, school, crafts, or general household operations.
Amazon announces Prime Early Access Sale: 15 best deals to shop now
Remember all those rumors about Amazon getting ready to host a Prime Day 2 event in October? Well, they’re not rumors anymore. Amazon on Monday announced a brand new shopping event that’s available exclusively for Prime members. It’s called the Prime Early Access Sale and it takes place on October 11 through October 12.
How to save on utility bills with 4 smart home devices
It may sound counterintuitive that smart home devices could save you money. People associate smart devices with high expenses and, though it is true that many popular smart devices will initially cost more than a "dumb" alternative, the money you can save in utility bills can offset that cost in a matter of months.
There's no joy in Windows laptops, claims MacBook-loving Google employee
At work, feelings matter. Not just in the way that bosses manage employees, and not just in the way employees treat each other. Feelings about technology are important too. You walk into a new job and discover a bright, shiny, state-of-the-art computer on your desk. There's that extra buzz of excitement as you sit in your tiny cubicle. Or your tiny space along a very large table.
