atozsports.com
WATCH: Tennessee Vols unveil unreal hype video before game against Florida
In college football, there is plenty of must-watch content. Rivalries provide even more of that. The Tennessee Vols proved that once again on Friday when they released a spine-chilling hype video for their fans. Neyland Stadium is a special place for pigskin. Rocky Top is just special when it comes...
atozsports.com
Look: Vols fans get creative with College GameDay signs
Before ESPN’s College GameDay officially went on air on Saturday, Tennessee Vols fans were already in rare form. Tennessee fans started packing campus on Friday, so it’s no surprise that early on Saturday morning UT fans had packed the College GameDay set. And they brought along some great...
atozsports.com
ESPN points out metric that should have Vols fans feeling optimistic against Florida
If you’re a Tennessee Vols fan who is nervous about Saturday’s home game against the Florida Gators, then I have a metric via ESPN that might make you feel a bit better. ESPN’s Bill Connelly pointed out a metric this week that bodes well for the Volunteers against Florida.
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel reveals that he does one thing very differently than Butch Jones did at Tennessee
There were many criticisms of former Tennessee Vols head coach Butch Jones during his time in Knoxville. One of the biggest criticisms, however, was the “chart” that Jones apparently used to make certain decisions, such as going for a two-point conversion or going for it on fourth down.
atozsports.com
Tony Vitello gives unbelievable quote about this weekend’s Vols-Gators matchup
The Florida Gators visit Knoxville this weekend to face the Tennessee Vols in one of the most anticipated games of the season. ESPN’s College Gameday will be in attendance. Knoxville will be rocking. Vols’ baseball head coach Tony Vitello is fired up for the game. This should come...
Tony Vitello on Florida weekend: 'My No. 1 goal is to not get arrested'
Tony Vitello is just like any other Tennessee fan this weekend. He’s trying not to get arrested while the Florida Gators are in town. “The moment I wake up (on Saturday),” Vitello told SEC This Morning on SEC Network on Friday, “my No. 1 goal is to not get arrested and do something crazy.”
atozsports.com
Former Florida head coach Dan Mullen has strong opinion on Neyland Stadium and Vols fanbase
Former Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen appeared on ESPN this week to talk about UF’s upcoming matchup with the Tennessee Vols on Saturday in Knoxville. Mullen, who is 5-0 against Tennessee as a head coach (4-0 at Florida and 1-0 at Mississippi State), had plenty to say about Neyland Stadium and the Vols fanbase during his appearance.
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay guest picker for Saturday's Week 4 show revealed
College GameDay is in Knoxville Saturday for No. 11 Tennessee’s game against No. 20 Florida. GameDay has tabbed a Knoxville native and Tennessee alumna as the show’s celebrity guest picker. Bianca Belair of the WWE will join the crew. Belair made the announcement Friday on her Twitter account.
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel had a specific request for Tennessee Vols fans on Thursday
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel had a very specific request for UT fans on Thursday as he met with the media for the final time before Saturday’s game against Florida. Heupel wants fans to be loud on Saturday — especially when Florida has the ball. “I can’t...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy breaks down Arkansas-Texas A&M and Florida-Tennessee
Greg McElroy took on 2 of the biggest matchups in the SEC this week in Arkansas against Texas A&M, and Florida at Tennessee. He recalled that Sam Pittman’s resurgence of Arkansas makes him forget how one-sided the rivalry with the Aggies was before Pittman snapped the 9-game losing streak last year.
atozsports.com
Watch: Vols legend gets FIRED up for Tennessee vs Florida matchup this weekend
Tennessee Vols basketball legend Ron Slay, the 2003 SEC player of the year, is FIRED UP for UT’s matchup against the Florida Gators this weekend. Slay, who is a co-host on 104.5 The Zone’s 3HL, went on a 45-second “rant” this week about Tennessee/Florida that will absolutely get Vols fans hyped for the game in Neyland on Saturday.
Florida QB Anthony Richardson's recent struggles examined by ex-Gators coach Dan Mullen
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson took the world by storm when he led the Gators to an upset of then-No. 7 Utah Week 1, but he has struggled since. Richardson has just 28 rushing yards the past two weeks after going for 106 and three scores on the ground in Florida’s opening game. After completing 70.8% of his passes against Utah, he completed 40.8% against Kentucky and 55.6% against USF. He has thrown zero touchdowns and four interceptions on the year. Ex-Florida coach Dan Mullen, who coached Richardson from 2020-21, shared some thoughts on Richardson’s down performances the last two weeks.
Vols Set to Host 'Huge' Recruiting Weekend
Tennessee is set to host a crucial recruiting weekend with No.20 Florida coming to town for an early season SEC East clash. The Vols will host two official visitors in Daevin Hobbs and Vysen Lang, while also hosting a number of committed prospects and top targets in future classes. On Thursday, ...
Gators DT Desmond Watson Ready for Challenging First Start at Tennessee
Gators nose tackle Desmond Watson's emergence on the inside of the defensive line leads to a challenging first start for him against Tennessee.
Tennessee-Florida watch parties add excitement to gameday weekend
The highly-anticipated Tennessee-Florida game at Neyland Stadium is a sell-out, but there are plenty of indoor and outdoor venues that will be showing the game.
Gators Basketball 2022-23 Player Profile: Wing Kowacie Reeves
Examining the past, present and future of each Florida Gators' scholarship basketball player for the 2022-23 season.
Sporting News
Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 4 on ESPN
"College GameDay" is featuring its first all-conference game of the season in Week 4 and, surprise, it's in the SEC. Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack, Lee Corso and the gang are heading to Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., for the ranked SEC East divisional matchup between No. 11 Tennessee and No. 20 Florida.
