Knoxville, TN

Look: Vols fans get creative with College GameDay signs

Before ESPN’s College GameDay officially went on air on Saturday, Tennessee Vols fans were already in rare form. Tennessee fans started packing campus on Friday, so it’s no surprise that early on Saturday morning UT fans had packed the College GameDay set. And they brought along some great...
saturdaytradition.com

College GameDay guest picker for Saturday's Week 4 show revealed

College GameDay is in Knoxville Saturday for No. 11 Tennessee’s game against No. 20 Florida. GameDay has tabbed a Knoxville native and Tennessee alumna as the show’s celebrity guest picker. Bianca Belair of the WWE will join the crew. Belair made the announcement Friday on her Twitter account.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg McElroy breaks down Arkansas-Texas A&M and Florida-Tennessee

Greg McElroy took on 2 of the biggest matchups in the SEC this week in Arkansas against Texas A&M, and Florida at Tennessee. He recalled that Sam Pittman’s resurgence of Arkansas makes him forget how one-sided the rivalry with the Aggies was before Pittman snapped the 9-game losing streak last year.
atozsports.com

Watch: Vols legend gets FIRED up for Tennessee vs Florida matchup this weekend

Tennessee Vols basketball legend Ron Slay, the 2003 SEC player of the year, is FIRED UP for UT’s matchup against the Florida Gators this weekend. Slay, who is a co-host on 104.5 The Zone’s 3HL, went on a 45-second “rant” this week about Tennessee/Florida that will absolutely get Vols fans hyped for the game in Neyland on Saturday.
247Sports

Florida QB Anthony Richardson's recent struggles examined by ex-Gators coach Dan Mullen

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson took the world by storm when he led the Gators to an upset of then-No. 7 Utah Week 1, but he has struggled since. Richardson has just 28 rushing yards the past two weeks after going for 106 and three scores on the ground in Florida’s opening game. After completing 70.8% of his passes against Utah, he completed 40.8% against Kentucky and 55.6% against USF. He has thrown zero touchdowns and four interceptions on the year. Ex-Florida coach Dan Mullen, who coached Richardson from 2020-21, shared some thoughts on Richardson’s down performances the last two weeks.
VolunteerCountry

Vols Set to Host 'Huge' Recruiting Weekend

Tennessee is set to host a crucial recruiting weekend with No.20 Florida coming to town for an early season SEC East clash. The Vols will host two official visitors in Daevin Hobbs and Vysen Lang, while also hosting a number of committed prospects and top targets in future classes. On Thursday, ...
