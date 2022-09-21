Read full article on original website
WCJB
HempFest is back in Gainesville after an 11-year hiatus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Residents gathered at the Bo Diddly Plaza to celebrate Hempfest after 11 years. The festival honored Murli Watkins, the doobie tosser. Watkins was arrested and served four months in jail for throwing doobies into a crowd at the Hempfest in 1994. . “It’s a sacred plant and god...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville’s new budget goes into effect Oct. 1: what that means for residents
Gainesville’s total city budget will increase by $9 million starting Oct. 1, with more money dedicated to improving city transportation, infrastructure and other initiatives. Gainesville city commissioners voted Thursday to implement the new budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30, 2023. Some...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua, Levy counties prep for Tropical Storm Ian
Alachua and Levy County emergency managers are calling on residents to prepare for a major storm as Tropical Storm Ian heads for Florida. “As a community, we are stronger than the individual,” Alachua County Emergency Manager Jen Grice said in a statement. “We encourage all of our residents to reach out to their friends, families, and neighbors to provide help and encouragement to those that may have a more difficult time getting prepared. Whole community preparedness ensures that if disaster does strike, we will be able to bounce back quicker and stronger.”
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bradford moves into power poll top 10
Mother Nature finally cooperated last Friday night and for the first time in the 2022 season, most games were played without delay. The game of the week took place in St. Johns County, where Buchholz traveled to No. 12 Creekside (St. Johns) In a District 3-4S opener. Buchholz senior quarterback...
floridahsfootball.com
IAN UPDATES: Potential hurricane could have impacts on the Week 6 high school football schedule
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Ian formed in the Caribbean Sea on Friday evening which current projections show that Florida will be in the path of Ian – possibly as a major Hurricane of Category 3 or above – come the middle of next week. The projected...
WCJB
Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist stops in Gainesville for his “Choice is the Choice” campaign
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Democratic office was filled with more than 30 voters. As Charlie Crist, the Democratic nominee for governor was in Gainesville for his “Choice is the Choice” meet and greet campaign. He spoke to people about issues he would fix if he was voted in including education and women’s health.
floridaing.com
Lochloosa Lake: A Lost Paradise?
Lochloosa Lake is a natural freshwater lake located in Alachua County, Florida. The lake is approximately 4,000 acres in size and is surrounded by lush greenery and is part of the Lochloosa Wildlife Management Area. Lochloosa Lake is a serene and beautiful place that is perfect for a nature getaway....
wogx.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Emergency Information for Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy counties
As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in Alachua County, including evacuations,...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville man arrested for DUI manslaughter in Waldo
A Gainesville man was arrested Friday morning for drunk driving and killing a pedestrian more than ten months ago, according to court records. Kevin Burgess, a 49-year-old Gainesville resident, was charged with DUI manslaughter and driving without a valid driver’s license. In November 2021, Burgess crashed into a pedestrian...
alachuachronicle.com
Ocala man arrested for Newberry carjacking
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Justin Lee Rimes, 24, was arrested last night and charged with carjacking and battery after allegedly stealing a pickup truck. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded early Monday morning to a report of a carjacking in High Springs. The victim said a friend of his had come to his house recently with Rimes and that he had given the two men a ride to Lake City in a pickup truck owned by his father.
WCJB
Hunger Action Day conference hosted by food bank in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A food bank in Gainesville plans to host a press conference for Hunger Action Day. Bread of the Mighty Food Bank will the event at Vineyard Christian Fellowship in Gainesville. The goal of the event is to educate the community about food insecurity. The food bank...
wuft.org
West End residents rally for recreational land
Every Monday night for more than 20 years, Paul Hornby, 63, played golf at West End Golf Club. Now, dead brush engulfs the club’s entrance, framing the shuttered doors, and its future is in limbo. A proposed land-use change for the 75 acres at 12830 W. Newberry Road angered...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville man fatally shot in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. – A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Lake City, police said. According to officers, they heard shots ring out shortly before 1 a.m. while they working a traffic stop. When they arrived at North Marion Avenue, they...
WCJB
Vandals damage windows at Pride Community Center in Gainesville and leave hate message
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Saturday morning, members of the Pride Community Center in Gainesville received a call from a real estate office in the same complex about their building being vandalized. “She told me that she was just informed by somebody that came to her office that the pride...
WCJB
Tropical Storm Ian gets better organized
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -TS Ian slowly getting better organized in the central Caribbean and is forecasted to strengthen into a Major Category three Hurricane as it moves into the Gulf. All of NCFL continues to be included in the “Cone of Uncertainty” Day 5 Outlook. The anticipated impact for NCFL...
WCJB
Marion County homeowners demand repairs after local builder takes months to fix structural defects
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple people who bought homes constructed by KM Reynolds Enterprises LLC say their homes have structural defects that take months for the builders to fix. “I tell them where the planks were coming up and he says that sounds about right,” said resident Mary Macy. “I’m...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Late field goal lifts Buchholz
It was an instant classic at Booster Stadium in Ocala on Friday night. With the score tied 21-21, Buchholz senior kicker Reed Rousseau drilled a 37-yard field goal with 14 seconds to play to give the visiting Bobcats a 24-21 win. “It’s tough to come to Booster Stadium and win,”...
Suwannee County farm picked for Florida medical marijuana operation
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. — The owner of a Suwannee County farm is in line to be the state’s newest medical marijuana operator, beating out 11 other applicants competing for a license earmarked for a Black farmer with ties to Florida. The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville man arrested for setting scooter on fire
According to Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Jon Kevin Truett, 59, was arrested yesterday night after setting his scooter on fire out of anger. ACSO says the scooter was located under a canopy and trees and was near two other individuals tents who were not informed of the fire. Post...
Starke's Carolyn Spooner looks back to when she testified in a landmark federal lawsuit, and won
STARKE, Fla — "It was not fair," Carolyn Spooner says. As a winner of First Coast News 12 Who Care Award, Spooner has a message about the rough, and often ugly times when she helped minorities fight for their voting rights. Is she bitter? "No," she says in a...
