Alachua County, FL

WCJB

HempFest is back in Gainesville after an 11-year hiatus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Residents gathered at the Bo Diddly Plaza to celebrate Hempfest after 11 years. The festival honored Murli Watkins, the doobie tosser. Watkins was arrested and served four months in jail for throwing doobies into a crowd at the Hempfest in 1994. .  “It’s a sacred plant and god...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville’s new budget goes into effect Oct. 1: what that means for residents

Gainesville’s total city budget will increase by $9 million starting Oct. 1, with more money dedicated to improving city transportation, infrastructure and other initiatives. Gainesville city commissioners voted Thursday to implement the new budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30, 2023. Some...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua, Levy counties prep for Tropical Storm Ian

Alachua and Levy County emergency managers are calling on residents to prepare for a major storm as Tropical Storm Ian heads for Florida. “As a community, we are stronger than the individual,” Alachua County Emergency Manager Jen Grice said in a statement. “We encourage all of our residents to reach out to their friends, families, and neighbors to provide help and encouragement to those that may have a more difficult time getting prepared. Whole community preparedness ensures that if disaster does strike, we will be able to bounce back quicker and stronger.”
LEVY COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bradford moves into power poll top 10

Mother Nature finally cooperated last Friday night and for the first time in the 2022 season, most games were played without delay. The game of the week took place in St. Johns County, where Buchholz traveled to No. 12 Creekside (St. Johns) In a District 3-4S opener. Buchholz senior quarterback...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
floridaing.com

Lochloosa Lake: A Lost Paradise?

Lochloosa Lake is a natural freshwater lake located in Alachua County, Florida. The lake is approximately 4,000 acres in size and is surrounded by lush greenery and is part of the Lochloosa Wildlife Management Area. Lochloosa Lake is a serene and beautiful place that is perfect for a nature getaway....
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville man arrested for DUI manslaughter in Waldo

A Gainesville man was arrested Friday morning for drunk driving and killing a pedestrian more than ten months ago, according to court records. Kevin Burgess, a 49-year-old Gainesville resident, was charged with DUI manslaughter and driving without a valid driver’s license. In November 2021, Burgess crashed into a pedestrian...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Ocala man arrested for Newberry carjacking

NEWBERRY, Fla. – Justin Lee Rimes, 24, was arrested last night and charged with carjacking and battery after allegedly stealing a pickup truck. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded early Monday morning to a report of a carjacking in High Springs. The victim said a friend of his had come to his house recently with Rimes and that he had given the two men a ride to Lake City in a pickup truck owned by his father.
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Hunger Action Day conference hosted by food bank in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A food bank in Gainesville plans to host a press conference for Hunger Action Day. Bread of the Mighty Food Bank will the event at Vineyard Christian Fellowship in Gainesville. The goal of the event is to educate the community about food insecurity. The food bank...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

West End residents rally for recreational land

Every Monday night for more than 20 years, Paul Hornby, 63, played golf at West End Golf Club. Now, dead brush engulfs the club’s entrance, framing the shuttered doors, and its future is in limbo. A proposed land-use change for the 75 acres at 12830 W. Newberry Road angered...
NEWBERRY, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville man fatally shot in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Lake City, police said. According to officers, they heard shots ring out shortly before 1 a.m. while they working a traffic stop. When they arrived at North Marion Avenue, they...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Tropical Storm Ian gets better organized

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -TS Ian slowly getting better organized in the central Caribbean and is forecasted to strengthen into a Major Category three Hurricane as it moves into the Gulf. All of NCFL continues to be included in the “Cone of Uncertainty” Day 5 Outlook. The anticipated impact for NCFL...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Late field goal lifts Buchholz

It was an instant classic at Booster Stadium in Ocala on Friday night. With the score tied 21-21, Buchholz senior kicker Reed Rousseau drilled a 37-yard field goal with 14 seconds to play to give the visiting Bobcats a 24-21 win. “It’s tough to come to Booster Stadium and win,”...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Gainesville man arrested for setting scooter on fire

According to Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Jon Kevin Truett, 59, was arrested yesterday night after setting his scooter on fire out of anger. ACSO says the scooter was located under a canopy and trees and was near two other individuals tents who were not informed of the fire. Post...
GAINESVILLE, FL

