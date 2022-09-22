Read full article on original website
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
4 Things that will make the Raiders' offense hard to defend going forwardEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: 2–1 Rebels travel to Logan to take on the defending Mountain West ChampionsEugene AdamsLogan, UT
4 Extremely encouraging takeaways from UNLV's huge win over North TexasEugene AdamsDenton, TX
Huge Star Looks Set for Las Vegas Strip Return
Nature abhors a vacuum. And so does Las Vegas. The live entertainment capital of the world has something for all tastes. If you’re just not a music person, you can just gamble all you want. (Though practice some common sense.) But if you do love music (and what kind...
Watch: Kane Brown Makes History as the First Male Country Artist to Perform at the VMAs
Kane Brown made history at the 2022 VMAs by becoming the first male country artist to perform on the award show. During the Sunday night broadcast (August 28), Brown performed his latest single, “Grand”—a fast-paced number that is his most pop-infused yet. “People told him he wasn’t...
Shania Twain Offers a Shot of Caffeinated Bliss in New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’
Shania Twain wants to embrace the thrill of being in love in her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” which was released on Friday. It’s the country-pop icon’s first new music since 2017 and first under a recording agreement with Republic Nashville. “Do you know I adore you?/A million ways to show you, I do,” Twain sings at the top of “Waking Up Dreaming,” propelled by a hydraulic “Mickey”-style drum beat and subtle washes of synth. It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss. “Let’s start waking up dreaming/And dress up crazy...
Shania Twain Reveals New Single Releasing This Week
Shania Twain is on a roll. The 57-year-old Canadian superstar spent much of the year on “Let’s Go!” her Las Vegas residency. She also went back to her native country for a big festival over the summer. A Netflix documentary that chronicles her life was released, too, and it was accompanied by a soundtrack. Not Just a Girl is available to stream now. Now, she has new music on the way. Check out the announcement below.
Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch
Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Received CMA Nominations—We Can’t Wait To Watch!
Carrie Underwood just scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her!. The “Ghost Story” hitmaker, 39, took to Instagram on September 7th to share the news with her 11.7 million followers, and revealed that she is nominated for the following awards (with the ceremony taking place on November 9th): “Entertainer of the Year,” “Female Vocalist of the Year,” and “Musical Event of the Year” for her musical duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You.”
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Looks Smitten Seeing Country Singer In Dazzling Outfit
Last week marked the 15th annual ACM Honors, a ceremony dedicated to celebrating people in front of and behind the cameras in the country music industry. Miranda Lambert was honored there for her career and managed to turn a few heads with her vibrant outfit – especially her husband’s.
Miley Cyrus Just Gained $8.2 Million in the Sale of Her Nashville Ranch
Here's a look at the sale of Miley Cyrus' Nashville, Tennessee ranch for a weighty price tag of $8.2 million!
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
Luke Bryan, Kane Brown + Chris Stapleton Lead Stagecoach 2023 Lineup
Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Kane Brown will each headline a day of Stagecoach 2023. The festival revealed its full lineup on Monday (Sept. 12), boasting a three-day experience packed full of country and Americana music. Jon Pardi, Riley Green, Old Dominion, Gabby Barrett, Parker McCollum and Brooks & Dunn...
Gwen Stefani Gets 2 Standing Ovations at in-Person Opry Debut as Blake Shelton Is 'Beside Himself'
Stefani and Shelton performed their duets "Happy Anywhere" and "Nobody but You" during the event Gwen Stefani just got her Grand Ole Opry shining moment! On Saturday night, Blake Shelton returned to the legendary stage and performed two back-to-back shows. During the event, the country star brought out wife Stefani for a memorable performance, which also marked her in-person Grand Ole Opry debut. Stefani, 52, joined Shelton, 46, for a performance of "Nobody but You" and "Happy Anywhere." In between songs, Stefani thanked the crowd for the...
Billy Ray Cyrus and Daughter Noah Release First Duet in ‘The Hardest Part’
Billy Ray Cyrus is joining his daughter, Noah, for a brand new duet. “Noah (Stand Still)” is their first track together, and it’s on her debut album The Hardest Part. The track is about being present and surviving difficult times, which both have as Billy Ray Cyrus just went through a divorce. Take a listen to the track below.
Who is VMAs performer Kane Brown, the first male country singer to take the award show's stage?
Kane Brown is making music history this weekend as the first male country music artist to perform on the MTV VMAs stage. As if that was not enough, he is also making history as the first performer to incorporate a mixed reality element from the Toyota stage into his performance, promising audiences something completely new and different.
Miley Cyrus Reportedly Has Falling Out With Billy Ray Cyrus After Divorce From Her Mom
Miley Cyrus is no longer speaking to her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, because of how he’s handling his ongoing divorce from Miley’s mother, Tish. The Country music star and Tish announced their separation in April. And, according to The Sun, the former Hannah Montana duo has since begun feuding to the point of unfollowing each other on social media.
A church with open doors: the ecstatic power of Pharoah Sanders
“Coltrane was the father; Pharoah was the son, and I was the Holy Ghost,” said jazz musician Albert Ayler. Pharoah Sanders and Ayler were sidemen to Coltrane on many crucial recordings, and, like Coltrane, Sanders could cut it both ways: roll out a spiritual groove that landed like breakers on the shore, or splice the air itself into a trigonometry of fire and aether. He leant into a broadly multicultural spiritualism in his music, but could take flight in ferocious exaltations on his saxophone. His music spoke volumes, while he himself preferred not to, and is at the core of any spiritual jazz discography. As Ben Ratliff wrote in the New York Times in 1999, Sanders was “one of the holy monsters of American music”. With the passing of the son, the last member of Coltrane’s last band is gone, and a crucial connection to the potent and now legendary New York jazz scene of the 1960s and 70s is severed.
Maren Morris might skip CMAs after Brittany, Jason Aldean spat: Not ‘comfortable’
Maren Morris still hasn’t decided whether she will be going to this year’s CMA Awards amid her feud with fellow country singer Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean. The “Bones” hitmaker, 32, earned one nomination but admitted in a new interview that she does not “feel comfortable” attending the annual awards show in person. “I’m very honored that my record is nominated. But I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go.” Morris’ hit record “Humble Quest”...
Watch Corey Hart Cover Bryan Adams At Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction
The Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame induction ceremony took place at Massey Hall in Toronto on Saturday night. This year’s inductees include Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams, Jim Vallance, David Foster, and Daniel Lavoie. Artists were on hand to pay tribute to each of those musicians. For Adams’ part of...
‘The Voice’ Season 22: Camila Cabello Net Worth vs. Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend
Find out how 'The Voice' Season 22's newcomer coach Camila Cabello's net worth compares to the other coaches this season.
