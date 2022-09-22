ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beautiful Places for Fall Foliage Within 5 Hours of Las Vegas

Fall has arrived, with all of the pumpkin spice-flavored items, cozy sweaters, and signature changing colors that make us eager to leave summer (and its intense heat) behind. While Northern Nevada tends to steal all the fall color thunder, with beautiful destinations like the Ruby Mountains (AKA the Swiss Alps of Nevada) and Lake Tahoe putting on the kind of spectacular displays you’d expect from high-altitude climates, it’s worth noting that there are plenty of leap-peeping opportunities in Southern and Central Nevada, too. High-altitude mountains and wilderness areas abound, as do naturally occurring springs that produce genuine desert oases filled with wetlands and lush vegetation. And these areas are full of trees, grasses, and flowering bushes that put on quite the technicolor display from late summer through late fall, all within just a few hours’ drive from Las Vegas. Here’s where to find them.
17 Absolutely Stunning Hikes In & Around Las Vegas for All Levels

While the rest of the world might know Las Vegas as Sin City or the Strip, the city’s best-kept secret is its proximity to some of the most beautiful outdoor areas in the country. With sweeping mountains, canyons, waterways, and more just a stone’s throw away, there are an endless number of opportunities for hiking in Las Vegas. These stunning hikes in Las Vegas are a perfect way to explore the outdoors (or nurse a hangover), while experiencing all of the natural beauty this region of Nevada has to offer.
Go the extra mile (high!) in Las Vegas with Love Cloud

There’s a particularly hilarious scene in National Lampoon’s Vegas Vacation: While on the flight to Sin City, Clark and Ellen Griswold decide they want to join the “Mile High Club,” entering the plane’s tiny bathroom and emerging not only unsuccessful, but looking like members of the Blue Man Group, thanks to the dye used in the toilet.
The Largest Christmas Light Maze in the World Returns to the Las Vegas Strip

Enchant: The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village will transform Las Vegas Boulevard into a winter wonderland this holiday season with the most spectacular Christmas celebration in town, Enchant On The Strip. Resorts World Las Vegas is hosting the magical event, which opens shortly before Thanksgiving on Saturday,...
5 Things You Didn't Know About Las Vegas

Las Vegas is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. People come from all over to experience the glitz and glamor that Las Vegas has to offer. However, there are some things about Las Vegas that many people don’t know. In this blog post, we will discuss five things that you probably didn’t know about Las Vegas!
9 Halloween Attractions You Must-Visit In Las Vegas

The last Saturday of October is coming sooner than one might expect. Halloween being only 39 days away sets the tone to start jumping into the festivities of the orange and black holiday. The best part about the end of September and beginning of October in Vegas is that the...
The real ghosts of Lake Mead?

It was just a matter of time - ghost hunters have arrived at Lake Mead. And why not, just this year at least five sets of human remains have been discovered and many expect more to be found as water levels continue to drop over the next year.
Top 5: Most Dangerous Intersections In Las Vegas

What are the most dangerous intersections in Las Vegas? The reason we bring this is up is because being the first day of fall: Remember to slow down and be a little more careful on the roads because there tend to be more CAR CRASHES today. The Mike & Carla Morning Show pointed out to those driving to work to be a bit more careful driving to and from work today.
Skye Canyon Hosts Chalktoberfest: Chalk Art Competition and Fall Festival – Sat. Oct. 22, 2022

Skye Canyon Hosts Chalktoberfest: Sixth Annual Juried Chalk Art Competition and Fall Festival – Saturday, October 22, 2022. Skye Canyon will celebrate art, autumn, and inspiration during its sixth annual juried chalk art competition, Chalktoberfest, a festival welcoming the fall season featuring a chalk art contest, art fair, games and inflatables, and pumpkin patch, set for Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Skye Canyon Park (10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Dr.) from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
