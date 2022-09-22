ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Inflation Impacts Food Festivals in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Inflation takes a bite out of setup costs at some Las Vegas valley food festivals this weekend. The 42nd San Genarro Feast is serving fun, but it comes with a higher price because of inflation. Event organizers said the cost to set up the festival increased by roughly $150,000 due to the current state of the economy.
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Likely to Land a Major New Attraction

Las Vegas usually gets what it wants. Sin City, and specifically the Las Vegas Strip, has become the ultimate destination. It's where retailers put their flagship stores, famous chefs seek to make their biggest marks, and the biggest-name performers take up residency. Las Vegas has become America's adult vacation and...
963kklz.com

Where Las Vegas Ranks When It Comes To ‘Coffee’

When it comes to drinking coffee, where does the city of Las Vegas rank in the list of over 100 cities in America? There was research done to find out the best cities in America to drink for coffee…which has changed in the last couple of years or so. More and more coffee drinkers are going out for their cup of “Joe” instead of making a home brew first thing in the morning…and clearly the cost of a cup doesn’t matter.
24hip-hop.com

Lil Tapz Is The Hottest Artist Coming Out Of Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas has a new breed of rappers coming through the pipeline and one that is making a serious impact hails from the city is Lil Tapz He’s full of vibrant energy and powered by the streets of Vegas. Lil Tapz is definitely a trailblazer. He represents for all the young artists grinding to make a name for themselves.
8 News Now

Bringing Fast and Fresh Back

Las Vegas(KLAS)-At Farmer Boys, the customer is always right! And they brought back, by popular demand, some classic, limited edition items to the menu. Jose Navarro joins Roqui Theus with a taste of the menu.
lasvegasmagazine.com

Christopher Cross sails into Las Vegas

Christopher Cross entered the studio in the summer of 1979, a few months after Billboard magazine replaced the categorical term Easy Listening with Adult Contemporary. The San Antonio singer-songwriter’s eponymous album released in December of that year made him AC’s first new superstar and earned him four GRAMMYs in 1981. This year he’s finally able to bring his 40th anniversary tour to Las Vegas after the lifting of COVID restrictions.
lasvegasmagazine.com

Go the extra mile (high!) in Las Vegas with Love Cloud

There’s a particularly hilarious scene in National Lampoon’s Vegas Vacation: While on the flight to Sin City, Clark and Ellen Griswold decide they want to join the “Mile High Club,” entering the plane’s tiny bathroom and emerging not only unsuccessful, but looking like members of the Blue Man Group, thanks to the dye used in the toilet.
963kklz.com

Tickets To Santana’s Las Vegas Residency: Listen And Win

The sounds of Santana can be described as smooth, soulful and pioneering. The genre-fusing guitarist will be playing a residency at House of Blues Las Vegas throughout multiple months in 2022 and 2023. You don’t want to miss Carlos Santana perform his legacy-building songs and sing his powerful and thought-provoking...
jammin1057.com

9 Halloween Attractions You Must-Visit In Las Vegas

The last Saturday of October is coming sooner than one might expect. Halloween being only 39 days away sets the tone to start jumping into the festivities of the orange and black holiday. The best part about the end of September and beginning of October in Vegas is that the...
Thrillist

Beautiful Places for Fall Foliage Within 5 Hours of Las Vegas

Fall has arrived, with all of the pumpkin spice-flavored items, cozy sweaters, and signature changing colors that make us eager to leave summer (and its intense heat) behind. While Northern Nevada tends to steal all the fall color thunder, with beautiful destinations like the Ruby Mountains (AKA the Swiss Alps of Nevada) and Lake Tahoe putting on the kind of spectacular displays you’d expect from high-altitude climates, it’s worth noting that there are plenty of leap-peeping opportunities in Southern and Central Nevada, too. High-altitude mountains and wilderness areas abound, as do naturally occurring springs that produce genuine desert oases filled with wetlands and lush vegetation. And these areas are full of trees, grasses, and flowering bushes that put on quite the technicolor display from late summer through late fall, all within just a few hours’ drive from Las Vegas. Here’s where to find them.
lasvegasmagazine.com

Mexican restaurant Peyote in downtown Las Vegas adds to the fun

One of downtown Las Vegas’ best Mexican restaurants, Peyote, has added several new dishes to an already stellar lineup, courtesy of executive chefs Daniel Arias and Isidro Marquez-Castillo. The location—inside Ferguson’s Downtown—offers plenty of indoor and open-air seating and people-watching as you sample summer flavors and ingredients in cocktails like the Guavacito, crafted with rum, Cocchi Americano, guava, hibiscus, lavender and lime, or the Dilly Wabbit, containing dill-infused 400 Conejos mezcal, carrot, lemon and aquavit.
