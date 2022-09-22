Read full article on original website
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
4 Things that will make the Raiders' offense hard to defend going forwardEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: 2–1 Rebels travel to Logan to take on the defending Mountain West ChampionsEugene AdamsLogan, UT
4 Extremely encouraging takeaways from UNLV's huge win over North TexasEugene AdamsDenton, TX
Oktoberfest 2022 Continues at Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas with Human Nature and Reckless in Vegas
Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas continued its 18th annual Oktoberfest celebrations this past weekend with celebrity keg tappers on Friday and Saturday evening. Pop-vocal group Human Nature, who is currently performing a limited Las Vegas engagement at South Point Casino, tapped the keg on the Hofbräuhaus stage on Friday evening.
Inflation Impacts Food Festivals in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Inflation takes a bite out of setup costs at some Las Vegas valley food festivals this weekend. The 42nd San Genarro Feast is serving fun, but it comes with a higher price because of inflation. Event organizers said the cost to set up the festival increased by roughly $150,000 due to the current state of the economy.
Historic Dive Bar Hard Hat Lounge Under New Ownership
Follow our friend @dtlv for all the news and happenings in downtown Las Vegas. Hard Hat Lounge may...
Ambiente Cantina and Grill to Open in Paradise
The new concept will open in the space formerly occupied by La Casona Bar & Grill
Pet of the week: Toby
Toby is friendly, affectionate and wants to be your best friend. He is selective about which dogs he likes to be around, so a meet and greet is encouraged.
New Downtown Las Vegas Coffee Shop Promotes Inclusivity
Follow our friend @dtlv for all the news and happenings in downtown Las Vegas. Dig It! Coffee...
Where Las Vegas Ranks When It Comes To ‘Coffee’
When it comes to drinking coffee, where does the city of Las Vegas rank in the list of over 100 cities in America? There was research done to find out the best cities in America to drink for coffee…which has changed in the last couple of years or so. More and more coffee drinkers are going out for their cup of “Joe” instead of making a home brew first thing in the morning…and clearly the cost of a cup doesn’t matter.
Flavors of Mexico and Cuba in Las Vegas
13 Action News shows you where to find authentic Mexican and Cuban flavors right here in the Las Vegas valley.
Third dolphin dies at Mirage facility since April, Strip property says
For the third time since April, a dolphin at the Mirage's Secret Garden & Dolphin Habitat has died, the Strip property said Sunday.
If You Think California Is The Best Place To Live For Low Humidity, Think Again
If you're in the market for a new home there are many considerations to take into account wherever you decide to move, including the weather.
RGJ takes home 6 first-place wins at Nevada Press Association contest
The Reno Gazette Journal took six first-place wins in the annual Nevada Press Association journalism contest, announced at the annual ceremony Saturday night in Las Vegas. In the category of politics/government enterprise reporting, James DeHaven, Jason Hidalgo and Ed Komenda won for a series of stories on Blockchains cryptocurrency tycoon Jeff Berns and his...
Bringing Fast and Fresh Back
Las Vegas(KLAS)-At Farmer Boys, the customer is always right! And they brought back, by popular demand, some classic, limited edition items to the menu. Jose Navarro joins Roqui Theus with a taste of the menu.
Gov. Sisolak proclaims Sept. 24 in honor of Las Vegas journalist, Jeff German
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has made a proclamation to make Sept. 24 in honor of Las Vegas journalist, Jeff German.
9 Halloween Attractions You Must-Visit In Las Vegas
The last Saturday of October is coming sooner than one might expect. Halloween being only 39 days away sets the tone to start jumping into the festivities of the orange and black holiday. The best part about the end of September and beginning of October in Vegas is that the...
Las Vegas Non-Profit Founder Gambles Away Donation Money
Las Vegas non-profit New Leaf Community announced recently that it will dissolve its organization. The reason behind the choice was misconduct by one of its founders, Joseph Lankowski. Ironically, I wrote about this same man last month in an article highlighting mistreatment of the organization by Nevada officials. But now it turns out that might have been bad karma for Lankowski. Unfortunately, that karma landed on our city’s homeless population.
Lucky visitor hits $110K jackpot at The Orleans
A lucky Las Vegas visitor is starting their weekend off right after hitting a $110K Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot inside The Orleans Hotel & Casino on Wednesday.
Beautiful Places for Fall Foliage Within 5 Hours of Las Vegas
Fall has arrived, with all of the pumpkin spice-flavored items, cozy sweaters, and signature changing colors that make us eager to leave summer (and its intense heat) behind. While Northern Nevada tends to steal all the fall color thunder, with beautiful destinations like the Ruby Mountains (AKA the Swiss Alps of Nevada) and Lake Tahoe putting on the kind of spectacular displays you’d expect from high-altitude climates, it’s worth noting that there are plenty of leap-peeping opportunities in Southern and Central Nevada, too. High-altitude mountains and wilderness areas abound, as do naturally occurring springs that produce genuine desert oases filled with wetlands and lush vegetation. And these areas are full of trees, grasses, and flowering bushes that put on quite the technicolor display from late summer through late fall, all within just a few hours’ drive from Las Vegas. Here’s where to find them.
San Gennaro Feast to be held in Las Vegas this week for 42nd year
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Italian food lovers, rejoice! The beloved San Gennaro Feast is returning to Las Vegas this week. The event, which opened on Wednesday and runs through Sunday, marks the 42nd year of the popular event. According to organizers, the San Gennaro Feast is held bi-annually in...
Las Vegas Strip Likely to Land a Major New Attraction
Las Vegas usually gets what it wants. Sin City, and specifically the Las Vegas Strip, has become the ultimate destination. It's where retailers put their flagship stores, famous chefs seek to make their biggest marks, and the biggest-name performers take up residency. Las Vegas has become America's adult vacation and...
The Biggest Little Show in Las Vegas
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Cheapshot is new showroom downtown and Mavericks Variety Show is the star. JC Fernandez talks with host Miss Behave and exotic bird trainer Clint Carvalho to tell us more and give us a taste of the madness.
