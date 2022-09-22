ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

news3lv.com

Inflation Impacts Food Festivals in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Inflation takes a bite out of setup costs at some Las Vegas valley food festivals this weekend. The 42nd San Genarro Feast is serving fun, but it comes with a higher price because of inflation. Event organizers said the cost to set up the festival increased by roughly $150,000 due to the current state of the economy.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Where Las Vegas Ranks When It Comes To ‘Coffee’

When it comes to drinking coffee, where does the city of Las Vegas rank in the list of over 100 cities in America? There was research done to find out the best cities in America to drink for coffee…which has changed in the last couple of years or so. More and more coffee drinkers are going out for their cup of “Joe” instead of making a home brew first thing in the morning…and clearly the cost of a cup doesn’t matter.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Bringing Fast and Fresh Back

Las Vegas(KLAS)-At Farmer Boys, the customer is always right! And they brought back, by popular demand, some classic, limited edition items to the menu. Jose Navarro joins Roqui Theus with a taste of the menu.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

9 Halloween Attractions You Must-Visit In Las Vegas

The last Saturday of October is coming sooner than one might expect. Halloween being only 39 days away sets the tone to start jumping into the festivities of the orange and black holiday. The best part about the end of September and beginning of October in Vegas is that the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Non-Profit Founder Gambles Away Donation Money

Las Vegas non-profit New Leaf Community announced recently that it will dissolve its organization. The reason behind the choice was misconduct by one of its founders, Joseph Lankowski. Ironically, I wrote about this same man last month in an article highlighting mistreatment of the organization by Nevada officials. But now it turns out that might have been bad karma for Lankowski. Unfortunately, that karma landed on our city’s homeless population.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Thrillist

Beautiful Places for Fall Foliage Within 5 Hours of Las Vegas

Fall has arrived, with all of the pumpkin spice-flavored items, cozy sweaters, and signature changing colors that make us eager to leave summer (and its intense heat) behind. While Northern Nevada tends to steal all the fall color thunder, with beautiful destinations like the Ruby Mountains (AKA the Swiss Alps of Nevada) and Lake Tahoe putting on the kind of spectacular displays you’d expect from high-altitude climates, it’s worth noting that there are plenty of leap-peeping opportunities in Southern and Central Nevada, too. High-altitude mountains and wilderness areas abound, as do naturally occurring springs that produce genuine desert oases filled with wetlands and lush vegetation. And these areas are full of trees, grasses, and flowering bushes that put on quite the technicolor display from late summer through late fall, all within just a few hours’ drive from Las Vegas. Here’s where to find them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

San Gennaro Feast to be held in Las Vegas this week for 42nd year

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Italian food lovers, rejoice! The beloved San Gennaro Feast is returning to Las Vegas this week. The event, which opened on Wednesday and runs through Sunday, marks the 42nd year of the popular event. According to organizers, the San Gennaro Feast is held bi-annually in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Likely to Land a Major New Attraction

Las Vegas usually gets what it wants. Sin City, and specifically the Las Vegas Strip, has become the ultimate destination. It's where retailers put their flagship stores, famous chefs seek to make their biggest marks, and the biggest-name performers take up residency. Las Vegas has become America's adult vacation and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

The Biggest Little Show in Las Vegas

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Cheapshot is new showroom downtown and Mavericks Variety Show is the star. JC Fernandez talks with host Miss Behave and exotic bird trainer Clint Carvalho to tell us more and give us a taste of the madness.
LAS VEGAS, NV

