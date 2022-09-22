Read full article on original website
How the Dolphins Survived the Heat and Survived the Bills
Mike McDaniel knows some questioned his ability to lead an NFL locker room. After Miami gutted out another big win Sunday, it’s so far, so good.
NFL・
The Raiders are easily the most disappointing team in the NFL
What a brutal start for Josh McDaniels and Co.
NFL・
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
Nick Sirianni salutes Doug Pederson: 'He did something in this city that I hope to do'
Doug Pederson will return to Philadelphia next week as the Eagles host their former coach and his Jacksonville Jaguars. Nick Sirianni raved about his predecessor during his weekly appearance ion “Angelo Cataldi and the Morning Team”.
