61-year-old PA woman arrested for murder of 65-year-old NJ woman
Police arrested a 61-year-old Pennsylvania woman on Thursday for fatally shooting a 65-year-old Old Bridge woman last week. Prosecutors accused Elizabeth Jackson of Yeadon, a suburb of Philadelphia, of murdering Deborah Brown-Hepworth.
'Unprovoked' killing of recent Temple grad caught on surveillance video, police say
Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who fatally shot Everett Beauregard, a recent Temple University graduate, on a sidewalk in West Philadelphia at 12:30 a.m. Thursday. The shooting occurred as Beauregard was walking home from a SEPTA station after a night out with friends. The suspect approached Beauregard from...
Philly Contract Killer Admits to Whacking SIX People
A 42-year-old Philadelphia man will spend the rest of his life in prison after admitting to his role in murdering six people between 2016 and 2018, and attempting to kill one more, Pennsylvania prosecutors said Wednesday.Ernest Pressley, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and four counts of use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire, according to Jacqueline C. Romero, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. “By his own admission, Ernest Pressley is an incredibly dangerous individual with no qualms about accepting money to calculatedly and cold-bloodedly murder anyone,” Romero...
DWI PA Driver Indicted In NJ Corrections Officer's Death
A Pennsylvania driver has been indicted on DWI charges in a crash that killed an off-duty New Jersey corrections officer, NJ Advance Media reported. Joshua R. Beardsworth, 25, of Pittsgrove Township, was stopped in his BMW on the right shoulder of Route 55 when a car — also on the northbound side — struck him in Vineland on Aug. 15, 2021, according to earlier reports.
Police: Fight between men, women erupts into deadly shooting on South Street
PHILADELPHIA - South Street experienced another night of violence after shots rang out on the popular Philadelphia street this weekend. Police say a fight between a group of men and women erupted into gunfire on the 400 block of South Street around 12:45 a.m. Saturday. A 35-year-old man was found...
Body found in Bristol last month positively identified as man from Philadelphia
Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck announced today that with the assistance of the FBI, the body found on Sunday, Aug. 21, in the vicinity of Route 413 and Maple Avenue in Bristol Township has been positively identified as Abdool Nazim, 46, a Guyanese/South American man. He was reported missing from Philadelphia on July 31.
Police release surveillance video of West Philadelphia killing, calling it possible random attack
Authorities released surveillance video of the killing of a recent Temple graduate in West Philadelphia this week, saying it was a completely unprovoked and possibly random attack, and not an attempted robbery as previously thought.
Price scanner thrown at pharmacist over $10 prescription
Williamsport, Pa. — An irate customer threw a price scanner at a woman causing a cut on her lip, Williamsport Police said. The Philadelphia woman swore and carried on as she argued with an employee over a $10 prescription on the evening of Sept. 7. Tiaura Sanya Robinson removed the price scanner and threw it at a pharmacist before leaving the Rite Aid near Fifth Street with the unpaid prescription, police said. ...
Boy, 16, shot by older brother during argument in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A teenage boy is fighting for his life after police say he was shot several times by his own brother during an argument Thursday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2000 block of North 22nd Street just after 4 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Philadelphia police discharge weapons while serving warrant in Fairhill; 3 suspects in custody
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three people were taken into custody after a barricade situation in Philadelphia's Fairhill section on Thursday morning. Police were on the scene serving a warrant as part of a drug investigation and discharged their weapons, but nobody was injured during the incident. It all unfolded just after 6 a.m. on the 3100 block of North 6th Street.Police say a confrontation took place while serving the warrant and shots were fired by police. It's unclear if anyone fired at police at this time. Potter-Thomas Elementary School is about a block away from the scene. Police say the school was not impacted by the incident.The incident is under investigation.
2 Men Restrained Female Workers With Zipties To Rob $578K From NJ Check Cashers At Gunpoint: DA
Two men from New York City were arrested and jailed after they were apparently connected to a series of gunpoint robberies at check cashing services throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania that involved female workers being restrained with zipties, authorities announced. Ramel Harris, 40, and Neville Brown, 38, both of Brooklyn,...
PA Dad Who Left Gun Unsecured Charged With 3-Year-Old Son's Shooting
A Pennsylvania dad who was not in the car when his three-year-old son found an unsecured gun and accidentally shot himself has been charged for his role in the shooting, authorities said. Jameer Walker, 24, surrendered to Caln Township police soon after the July incident and is charged with endangering...
Male Wanted For Assaults On Women On SEPTA
Riding a train for a single woman can be a bit intimidating. Especially when accosted by a male who tries to take advantage of them. Philadelphia and SEPTA police are looking for the male in the below video. They say he is behind the assaults that happened about 15 minutes apart, during overnight hours on the Broad Street Subway.
Temple graduate shot and killed during an attempted robbery in Philadelphia
Everett Beauregard, a Temple University graduate with plans to start his MBA in the winter, was fatally shot in the neck while running from an attempted robbery in Philadelphia. Beauregard, 23, is survived by his mother, father, sister and extended family members throughout Pennsylvania and New England.
Girl, 8, hit by stray gunfire while playing outside of North Philadelphia home
A young girl was rushed to the hospital after she was hit by stray gunfire Thursday night, according to Philadelphia police.
For Years, Philly Police Dumped Crime Data at Disney World
Shineka Crawford will never forget the day her 18-year-old son Shaquille Barbour was killed. She was at a family gathering in North Philadelphia last summer, when she learned a gunman shot Shaquille more than a dozen times. Crawford found him bleeding in the street. “I can’t get that picture out...
Man killed in nighttime double shooting in Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - One man is dead and another is injured after police say they were shot Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Lawncrest neighborhood. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5800 block of Rising Sun Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 26-year-old...
Police investigate suspicious death after body found in basement of N.J. home
The suspicious death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday in the basement of a Trenton home was under investigation by police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, authorities announced Thursday. Police were called to the Park Avenue home for welfare check and after the officers forced their...
Officials: Former Employee Indicted In June Armored Car Carjacking, Robbery
David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced today that a federal grand jury returned an indictment last week charging a Philadelphia man with robbing an armored security truck at gunpoint. According to the court documents, on June 10, 2022, Tayion Spencer, 31, robbed an armored truck...
$100,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest in Mt. Airy homicide
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police want your help finding a homicide suspect, and there is a $100,000 reward. They released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with a homicide that happened last year, on Nov. 26. Footage shows the suspect walking in the area of Ardleigh Street and East Mount Pleasant Avenue in Mt. Airy. Police say the suspect allegedly approached a man near a corner and fired several shots, killing him.If you have any information, contact police.
