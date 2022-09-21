ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IL

southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, September 25th, 2022

Centralia Police arrested 25-year-old Nicholas Cook of Granite City for possession of methamphetamine. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 48-year-old Justin Brake of Richview for alleged deceptive practice/bad checks. He was also taken to the Marion County Jail. A 37-year-old homeless Centralia man was arrested...
GRANITE CITY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, September 24th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested 33-year-old Travis Cooksey of Centralia for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and deceptive practice. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. 25-year-old Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 in Sandoval was arrested by Centralia Police on outstanding Marion and Fayette County felony failure...
CENTRALIA, IL
Effingham Radio

Friday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 35 year old Christopher W. French of Newton for an Effingham County FTA warrant original charge for child endangerment. Christopher posted $375 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30 year old Tara B. Szarek of Mason for unlawful possession of a weapon...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Mount Vernon, IL
Jefferson County, IL
Vandalia, IL
Jefferson County, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Madison man charged in Granite City shooting

EDWARDSVILLE — A Madison man was charged with two firearm felonies by Madison County officials on Friday. Riley S. Boone, 18, of Madison, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony, and aggravated unlawful use of weapons, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented...
GRANITE CITY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia man charged with threatening public defender

A 42-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Marion County Court with threatening a public official and attempted aggravated battery after reportedly threatening to knock out his public defender. Robert Williams of South Perrine faces the charges after allegedly attempting to strike Public Defender Craig Griffin after a jury delivered...
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem man draws 30 month prison term on drug and criminal damage charges

A 38-year-old Salem man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and criminal damage to state-supported property. Lloyd McMullin of North Broadway received 15 months in prison on each charge, with the time to be served consecutively...
SALEM, IL
wgel.com

Fatal Crash In Montgomery County

Illinois State Police report a fatal accident in Montgomery County Thursday. Two semi trucks were approaching the construction zone on Interstate 55 northbound, near mile post 75.5, Thursday just after 1 PM. As one semi slowed with traffic, the second semi struck the first from behind. The driver of the semi in the rear, 67 year old Frank Amendola, from Somonauk, IL, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The other driver, 46 year old Darin W. Hoener, of Canton, MO, was not injured.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

17-year-old cited after 3 other injured in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A 17-year-old faces several charges after a crash on Sept. 21 injured three people. He faces charges of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, leaving the scene of an injury accident and illegal possession/consumption of alcohol by a minor. The teen was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

Murphy Arrested For Theft

Home surveillance cameras caught a Carmi man stealing from a residence on Hawthorne Drive Wednesday. 44 year old Joe Murphy of First Street was arrested at around 3:00 p.m. for theft. He was booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $100 plus a $20.00 booking fee. Murphy paid bond and was released.
CARMI, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, September 21st, 2022

A 34-year-old Iuka man has been arrested by Salem Police for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. Ryan McCarty of Front Street was stopped by Salem Police while traveling in the 300 block of West Warmoth Street. He was later released from the Marion County Jail on a notice to appear in court.
SALEM, IL
Effingham Radio

Wednesday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Derek L. Thoele of St. Elmo for a Fayette County FTA warrant for driving while license suspended. Derek posted $575 and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 42 year old Byron L. Ashley of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Fulton County woman killed in southern Illinois traffic crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police are investigating after a Fulton County woman was killed after a traffic crash in St. Clair County. Illinois State Police say that Makenze Coulter, 23, of Table Grove, was standing through the sunroof of a vehicle in the front passenger seat when she fell out of the top of the vehicle as the driver went through a curve on the interstate.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Arrests Made In Warrant Sweep

A multi-county warrant sweep, known as “Operation Washout,” was undertaken last Wednesday in Southern Illinois. It was reported nearly 40 individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants. The sweep was made possible through the Centralia Police Department’s partnership with the FBI’s Safe Streets program. Arrests were made...
BOND COUNTY, IL
thebengilpost.com

Gillespie Police Report: September 11-17, 2022

An officer was dispatched to Carney Lane at Gillespie Lake in reference to criminal damage to state-supported property. An officer was dispatched to East Oak Street in reference to a suspicious person. An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of East Chestnut Street in reference to criminal trespass to...
GILLESPIE, IL
newschannel20.com

Central Illinois murder suspect arrested in Chicago

CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — One of the men who was wanted for the connection to the murder Arrion McClelland has been arrested in Chicago. The Decatur Police Department says Kyle Escoe,18, was located and arrested on an outstanding warrant in Chicago on Thursday. Escoe is currently being held at a...
CHICAGO, IL

