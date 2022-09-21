ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WITN

Wilson Police engage in early morning standoff

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Around 4:37 a.m. officers arrived at 705 Raleigh Road Parkway in Wilson after being dispatched for a burglary. On scene, they found the suspect, Eric Malloy, 38, barricaded in a shed on the property, after attempting to set the house on fire. He also attempted to set the shed on fire while inside.
WILSON, NC
cbs17

Teenager in ‘stable’ condition after Goldsboro shooting, suspect arrested: police

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was arrested for shooting a teenager early Sunday morning, according to the Goldsboro Police Department. On Sunday morning shortly after 1:15 a.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department heard several gunshots coming from the area of South Center Street. Police said a ShotSpotter alert led officers to the 400 block of S. Center St., where they found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Attempted murder investigation underway in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they are investigating an attempted first-degree murder in Goldsboro. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Friday at about 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Daisy Street due to learning of gunshots in the area. While responding, officers were told about a 911 call from the 300 block of Park Avenue.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

1 arrested for murder in Selma, police say

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested for murder Friday night after one person was shot and killed, according to the Selma Police Department. Selma police officers responded to a shooting Friday night shortly after 8:30 p.m. The shooting took place at South Raiford Street and Jones Avenue, just south of the downtown area.
SELMA, NC
WITN

Names released in Bertie County deadly deputy-involved shooting

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The name of a woman shot and killed Wednesday in a deputy-involved shooting has been released. The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office told WITN that the woman killed has been identified as Doris Taylor, while the deputy who shot her was Deputy Jonathan Price. The...
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man killed in daytime shooting in Tarboro

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An afternoon shooting on Wednesday left a man dead in Tarboro. Tarboro police said it happened in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Cofield Street around 4:00 p.m. A nearby patrol officer arrived less than 30 seconds from the initial call, according to...
TARBORO, NC
WNCT

Tarboro police investigating homicide

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Tarboro police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Wednesday. Police responded around 4 p.m. to an area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Coffield Street in regards to shots fired. Three officers who were patrolling the area arrived less than 30 seconds later and found a […]
TARBORO, NC
cbs17

Woman dies in single-car crash in Goldsboro, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Goldsboro Sunday afternoon, police said. The wreck was reported around 3:05 p.m. in the 1000 block of W. New Hope Road, according to a news release from Goldsboro police. Police said the wreck happened when the vehicle...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Jurors deliberate fate of man accused of killing grandmother

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Jurors want to review more than 90 minutes of video evidence in the trial of a Craven County man accused of killing his grandmother three years ago. James Gizzi is on trial for the February 4th, 2019 shooting death of Marjorie Thompson. An autopsy said the 68-year-old woman was shot in the head before her home on Highway 55 in Jasper was set on fire.
cbs17

1 killed in Selma neighborhood, police say

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot and killed in Selma Friday night, police said. In a news release just after 8:35 p.m., Selma police said that a shooting took place at S. Raiford Street and Jones Avenue. The location of the shooting is a neighborhood just south...
SELMA, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 23, 24 & 25

Michael Hargett, 63, of New Bern, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC. Linda Huston, Beaufort. Linda Taylor Huston, 74, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday September 25,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Man held on $1.2 million bond after drug arrest

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Carteret County man is being held on a $1.2 million bond after his arrest on drug charges. Morehead City police say they, along with sheriff deputies, arrested Deshon Ward on Thursday. The 31-year-old man is facing trafficking heroin by possession, trafficking heroin by manufacturing,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Deputies investigating robbery of Craven County store

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking into the robbery of a convenience store that happened Wednesday night. Deputies responded around 8:40 p.m. to Mills Country Store at 3710 River Road in Vanceboro in reference to a robbery. A suspect armed with a gun took cash from the register and fled […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Chowan student struck by deputy’s patrol car while crossing Union Street

MURFREESBORO – A Chowan University student was airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, Sept. 21. NC Highway Patrol Trooper Z. Mize reported that the incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Union Street in Murfreesboro. “The pedestrian was crossing from Parker Hall towards...
MURFREESBORO, NC

