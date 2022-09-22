ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Junior Auxiliary of Columbus welcomes new Provisional Class

The Junior Auxiliary of Columbus is pleased to welcome 16 local women into service as part of the 2022-2023 Provisional Class. Over the course of the next six months, these 16 women will train under the direction of Parliamentarian, Mary Tana Garner, who will lead weekly meetings and educate the class on the history, purpose and function of the organization.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Roses and thorns: 9-25-22

A rose to the 17 Golden Triangle high school students who have been named as National Merit Scholarship semifinalists, among the 16,000 students chosen for the distinction nation-wide. Two of the students — Soyeon Park and Jackson Shapley attend Starkville High School. Mississippi School for Math and Science, widely considered the top academic high school in the state, had the remaining 15 semifinalists: Daniel Caton, Chloe Dobbins, Andra Dusin, Madison Echols, Nathan George, John Hagood, David Johnson, Vivek Nagarajan, Ryan Neal, Elsa Pfrenger, Dylan Randall, Mandy Sun, Lauren Varner and Richard Zheng. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring. About 95 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title. We congratulate our scholars on this impressive distinction.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Letter: Be a part of our Bee

I lost my round in the Monroe County District Level Spelling Bee because, in a moment of anxiety, I ended doctor with ‘er’. There’s nothing quite like the rush of walking up to the microphone to spell your word. In fact, since Wilson Beck and I started the process of saving the Mississippi State Spelling Bee in 2021, we’ve found that it’s a universal and singular experience. It’s a memory that cannot be lost and a word that sticks with you forever. We’ve heard so many of these stories now. I even remember getting an invoice in the mail from a pool cleaning service where the owner of the business included a thank you note for our ‘Bee’ work because of his fond memories of such events.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Angela Conner

COLUMBUS — Angela Gail Conner, 55, died Sept. 22, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, at Carter’s Funeral Services, with Steven L. James Sr. officiang. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Conner was born Jan. 22, 1967, in Columbus,...
COLUMBUS, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Obituaries
Commercial Dispatch

Garvin Fraley

MACON — Garvin “Bubba” Fraley, 67, died Sept. 22, 2022, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. Graveside Services are at 4 p.m. today, at Yellow Creek Cemetery, with Zachary Eaves officiating. Visitation is two hours prior to services at Cockrell Funeral Home. Cockrell Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements.
MACON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Annie Frierson

COLUMBUS — Annie Louise Lanier Frierson, 78, died Sept. 17, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Canaan M.B. Church, with the Rev. Al Latham officiating. Burial will follow at Sandfield Cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Ollie Tate

COLUMBUS — Ollie Earl Tate, 67, died Sept. 15, 2022, at his residence. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Columbus High School, with the Rev. Everett Little officiating. Burial will follow at Brick M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Ronald Minga

AMORY — Roland Lee Minga, 67, died Sept. 23, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home, with David West officiating. Burial will follow at Lann Cemetery. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. today, at the funeral home. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home of Amory is in charge of arrangements.
MEMPHIS, TN
Commercial Dispatch

Bennie Bush Sr.

COLUMBUS — Bennie C. “Wheat” Bush Sr., 73, died Sept. 11, 2022, at University Medical Center in Jackson. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, at Greater Mt. Zion M.B. Church in Brooksville, with Randy Brewer officiating. Burial will follow at Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Maintenance woes, ownership questions plague part of Sandfield cemetery

Death is supposed to be the great equalizer, at least according to the marketing materials. The reality, though, is that disparities don’t stop with someone’s pulse. Columbus attorney Nicole Clinkscales hit that point hard at Tuesday’s Columbus City Council meeting, with a comparison ripped from the headlines.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Friday’s prep football scores (Sept. 23)

NC — Martavius Wicks 80 pass from Lamar Stewart (Jadquist Clark 2-pt pass from Stewart good), clock 11:15. L — Swahili Earby 30 pass from Xavier Hunt (Ceidrick Hunt kick), clock 8:08. L — Kendon Sanders 4 run (kick failed), clock 3:42. Fourth quarter. L — Sanders...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Starkville suffers first loss at Madison Central

MADISON — They are the defending Class 6A state champions for a reason. And it showed Friday night. In dominant fashion along with stout defense and the play of quarterback Vic Sutton, Madison Central raced past Starkville 41-21 in a top-10 showdown and in the Region 2-6A opener at The Jungle.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Wilson Gardner

STARKVILLE — Wilson “Will” Gardner, 78, died Sept. 20, 2022, in Eupora. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Tabernacle C.M.E. Church in Ethelsville, with the Rev. Richard A. McKay officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation is from 1-5 p.m. today, at Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home. Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
ETHELSVILLE, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Ask Rufus: The Mississippi National Guard deployed to the Mexican border

No, that headline is not from now but from 1916. Friction between the U.S. and Mexico quickly arose after Pancho Villa’s raid on Columbus, New Mexico, in 1916. Then after Gen. “Black Jack” Pershing led U.S. troops into Mexico in pursuit of Villa and did not withdraw back to the U.S. when demanded by Mexico, the two neighbors almost went to war. Fearing war with Mexico, President Woodrow Wilson called up much of the National Guard. The Columbus and West Point companies were called up as infantry, and the Aberdeen was called up and became the machine gun company. This marked the end of the old local militia units as such.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

John Stewart

NOXUBEE COUNTY — John W. “Pain” Stewart, 79, died Sept. 13, 2022, at Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Harrison Grove M.B. Church in Brooksville, with Billy Goodwin officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park in Zion, Illinois. Visitation is from 2-5 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Macon is in charge of arrangements.
BROOKSVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State soccer stays unbeaten with 3-2 win over LSU

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State needed a breakthrough. The Bulldogs were knotted up at 2-2 against LSU on Sunday night as both teams had been held scoreless after scoring all four goals in the first half. Something felt like it was going to give, and that breakthrough came in the...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Tracy Conaway

WEST POINT — Tracy Lynn Conaway, 58, died Sept. 9, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Services will be at 3:20 p.m. Saturday, at Strong Hill M.B. Church, with Dr. Israel Lee officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
WEST POINT, MS

