Read full article on original website
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Junior Auxiliary of Columbus welcomes new Provisional Class
The Junior Auxiliary of Columbus is pleased to welcome 16 local women into service as part of the 2022-2023 Provisional Class. Over the course of the next six months, these 16 women will train under the direction of Parliamentarian, Mary Tana Garner, who will lead weekly meetings and educate the class on the history, purpose and function of the organization.
Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns: 9-25-22
A rose to the 17 Golden Triangle high school students who have been named as National Merit Scholarship semifinalists, among the 16,000 students chosen for the distinction nation-wide. Two of the students — Soyeon Park and Jackson Shapley attend Starkville High School. Mississippi School for Math and Science, widely considered the top academic high school in the state, had the remaining 15 semifinalists: Daniel Caton, Chloe Dobbins, Andra Dusin, Madison Echols, Nathan George, John Hagood, David Johnson, Vivek Nagarajan, Ryan Neal, Elsa Pfrenger, Dylan Randall, Mandy Sun, Lauren Varner and Richard Zheng. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring. About 95 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title. We congratulate our scholars on this impressive distinction.
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: Be a part of our Bee
I lost my round in the Monroe County District Level Spelling Bee because, in a moment of anxiety, I ended doctor with ‘er’. There’s nothing quite like the rush of walking up to the microphone to spell your word. In fact, since Wilson Beck and I started the process of saving the Mississippi State Spelling Bee in 2021, we’ve found that it’s a universal and singular experience. It’s a memory that cannot be lost and a word that sticks with you forever. We’ve heard so many of these stories now. I even remember getting an invoice in the mail from a pool cleaning service where the owner of the business included a thank you note for our ‘Bee’ work because of his fond memories of such events.
Commercial Dispatch
Angela Conner
COLUMBUS — Angela Gail Conner, 55, died Sept. 22, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, at Carter’s Funeral Services, with Steven L. James Sr. officiang. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Conner was born Jan. 22, 1967, in Columbus,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commercial Dispatch
Garvin Fraley
MACON — Garvin “Bubba” Fraley, 67, died Sept. 22, 2022, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. Graveside Services are at 4 p.m. today, at Yellow Creek Cemetery, with Zachary Eaves officiating. Visitation is two hours prior to services at Cockrell Funeral Home. Cockrell Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Annie Frierson
COLUMBUS — Annie Louise Lanier Frierson, 78, died Sept. 17, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Canaan M.B. Church, with the Rev. Al Latham officiating. Burial will follow at Sandfield Cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Ollie Tate
COLUMBUS — Ollie Earl Tate, 67, died Sept. 15, 2022, at his residence. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Columbus High School, with the Rev. Everett Little officiating. Burial will follow at Brick M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Ronald Minga
AMORY — Roland Lee Minga, 67, died Sept. 23, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home, with David West officiating. Burial will follow at Lann Cemetery. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. today, at the funeral home. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home of Amory is in charge of arrangements.
RELATED PEOPLE
Commercial Dispatch
Bennie Bush Sr.
COLUMBUS — Bennie C. “Wheat” Bush Sr., 73, died Sept. 11, 2022, at University Medical Center in Jackson. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, at Greater Mt. Zion M.B. Church in Brooksville, with Randy Brewer officiating. Burial will follow at Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Maintenance woes, ownership questions plague part of Sandfield cemetery
Death is supposed to be the great equalizer, at least according to the marketing materials. The reality, though, is that disparities don’t stop with someone’s pulse. Columbus attorney Nicole Clinkscales hit that point hard at Tuesday’s Columbus City Council meeting, with a comparison ripped from the headlines.
Commercial Dispatch
Friday’s prep football scores (Sept. 23)
NC — Martavius Wicks 80 pass from Lamar Stewart (Jadquist Clark 2-pt pass from Stewart good), clock 11:15. L — Swahili Earby 30 pass from Xavier Hunt (Ceidrick Hunt kick), clock 8:08. L — Kendon Sanders 4 run (kick failed), clock 3:42. Fourth quarter. L — Sanders...
Commercial Dispatch
Live updates: Mississippi State hosts Bowling Green in Bulldogs’ first 11 a.m. game
Mississippi State football seeks a rebound against Bowling Green on Saturday. The Bulldogs (2-1) are coming off a 31-16 loss at LSU last week as they host the Falcons (1-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium. The Dispatch will have live updates from Starkville. This story will be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville suffers first loss at Madison Central
MADISON — They are the defending Class 6A state champions for a reason. And it showed Friday night. In dominant fashion along with stout defense and the play of quarterback Vic Sutton, Madison Central raced past Starkville 41-21 in a top-10 showdown and in the Region 2-6A opener at The Jungle.
Commercial Dispatch
Wilson Gardner
STARKVILLE — Wilson “Will” Gardner, 78, died Sept. 20, 2022, in Eupora. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Tabernacle C.M.E. Church in Ethelsville, with the Rev. Richard A. McKay officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation is from 1-5 p.m. today, at Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home. Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: The Mississippi National Guard deployed to the Mexican border
No, that headline is not from now but from 1916. Friction between the U.S. and Mexico quickly arose after Pancho Villa’s raid on Columbus, New Mexico, in 1916. Then after Gen. “Black Jack” Pershing led U.S. troops into Mexico in pursuit of Villa and did not withdraw back to the U.S. when demanded by Mexico, the two neighbors almost went to war. Fearing war with Mexico, President Woodrow Wilson called up much of the National Guard. The Columbus and West Point companies were called up as infantry, and the Aberdeen was called up and became the machine gun company. This marked the end of the old local militia units as such.
Commercial Dispatch
John Stewart
NOXUBEE COUNTY — John W. “Pain” Stewart, 79, died Sept. 13, 2022, at Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Harrison Grove M.B. Church in Brooksville, with Billy Goodwin officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park in Zion, Illinois. Visitation is from 2-5 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Macon is in charge of arrangements.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Commercial Dispatch
Caleb Ducking’s talent, celebration on display as Mississippi State football beats down Bowling Green
STARKVILLE — Will Rogers cleared his throat loudly. Waiting in a gray chair at the back of the room, the Mississippi State quarterback did his best to get wide receiver Caleb Ducking to notice his presence. Ducking had credited fellow wideout Jaden Walley — rather than Rogers — with...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State soccer stays unbeaten with 3-2 win over LSU
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State needed a breakthrough. The Bulldogs were knotted up at 2-2 against LSU on Sunday night as both teams had been held scoreless after scoring all four goals in the first half. Something felt like it was going to give, and that breakthrough came in the...
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldogs bite Bowling Green: Mississippi State jumps out early in rout of Falcons
STARKVILLE — Simeon Price turned around to make the catch, snagging the football just before he fell backwards into the end zone. The redshirt freshman running back caught a perfectly thrown ball from quarterback Will Rogers for a 32-yard touchdown, putting Mississippi State up 14-0 before four minutes had even elapsed.
Commercial Dispatch
Tracy Conaway
WEST POINT — Tracy Lynn Conaway, 58, died Sept. 9, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Services will be at 3:20 p.m. Saturday, at Strong Hill M.B. Church, with Dr. Israel Lee officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Comments / 0