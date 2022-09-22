Read full article on original website
BBC
Herefordshire and Worcestershire community heroes win BBC awards
Eight people from Herefordshire and Worcestershire have been recognised by the BBC's Make a Difference awards. Run by BBC Hereford and Worcester, the awards have highlighted community heroes during the pandemic. Categories included carers, volunteers, good neighbours, key workers, community groups and environmentalists. The 32 finalists across the eight categories...
U.K.・
BBC
Shrewsbury nurse's kick-scooter challenge for dad
A nurse will use a scooter to cross the width of England to raise money for her father's cancer treatment in the Philippines. April Napala from Shrewsbury and her boyfriend Jason Nelson will travel from Workington in Cumbria to Tynemouth in Newcastle. Ms Napala's father is undergoing treatment for stage...
BBC
Cherry Valentine: Drag Race UK star George Ward dies
Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
Grange Hill actress Gwyneth Powell has tragically died
Grange Hill star Gwyneth Powell has tragically died at the age of 76, her agent has confirmed. The TV actress was best known for playing headmistress Bridget McClusky between 1981 and 1991 on the BBC series, and also appeared in Channel 4 comedy show Man Down, among other roles. Announcing...
BBC
Norfolk zoo 'overjoyed' at birth of endangered red panda
A red panda cub has been born at a zoo as part of a programme to save the endangered species. Banham Zoological Gardens in Norfolk said the pregnancy was planned and monitored. The species is increasingly under threat due to deforestation and poaching and there are believed to be fewer...
Single Mom Adopted 4 Siblings After Fostering Over 50 Kids in Six Years: It Was 'Meant to Be'
Melissa Servetz has always had a lot of love to give. The 45-year-old former elementary teacher from Florida fostered 60 children over six years — a selfless journey that eventually led her to give four young siblings a forever home. Over the last few years, Servetz adopted siblings Jade,...
BBC
Molly Russell inquest: Instagram clips seen by teen 'most distressing'
The inquest of a 14-year-old girl who took her own life has been examining the impact of material she viewed on Instagram in the run-up to her death. Molly Russell, from Harrow, north-west London, engaged with numerous accounts referring to self-harm, depression or suicide before killing herself in 2017. The...
BBC
Kitten and rabbit thrown from car window in Chesterfield
A kitten and a rabbit have been rescued after being "callously" thrown from a car window on to a road in Chesterfield. The RSPCA began an investigation after a woman saw the incident on Broomhill Road, Old Whittington, on Tuesday. It said she was driving along the road when she...
Floor caves in under New Jersey wedding reception
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Firefighters responded to a New Jersey wedding reception when the second-story floor began to cave in under the revelers. The Barnegat Light Volunteer Fire Department said crews responded to the Daymark restaurant in Barnegat when attendees at a wedding on the second floor of the building reported the floor was collapsing.
BBC
Boston poultry worker dismembered ex after attack, court told
A poultry worker bludgeoned his estranged partner to death and then mutilated her body as their three-year-old daughter slept, a court heard. Body parts belonging to Ilona Golabek, 27, were then dumped in a country park by Kamil Ranoszek, Lincoln Crown Court was told. Jurors heard Ms Golabek, Mr Ranoszek...
Good News: Little girl weeps holding new puppy
An animal-loving family seems to have a calling towards furry friends. And for three-year-old daughter Haidyn, that calling came early. Haidyn’s mom, Erin Howe, is a vet tech and has always cared for creatures. She and her daughter seem to share the same heart for animals. The family has two older pups already, but they decided it was time for Haidyn to have one that felt like “her dog.”
PETS・
Dog Howling for Brother Missing in the Woods Praised: 'Started to Help'
A dog that helped her owner search for her missing brother is being applauded online. In a clip shared to TikTok by user @axelleontherun on September 18, Idy the Staffordshire bull terrier can be heard calling for her brother Atlas, a pitbull-boxer crossbreed who had gone missing in the woods.
5-Year-Old With Terminal Brain Cancer Granted Wish Of Early Halloween By Amazing Neighbors
Alexandros Hurdakis might not live to see Halloween. When his neighborhood in Hamilton, Ontario, found out, they brought it to his doorstep.
A wheelchair user filmed herself dragging her body to the bathroom on a plane after the cabin crew refused to help
The cabin crew from AlbaStar Air reportedly told the woman that disabled people should wear diapers on planes to avoid using the bathroom.
Bride rushed to hospital on wedding day after breaking her foot in dancefloor fall
A woman was rushed to hospital just hours after exchanging vows after plunging 5ft through the air and breaking her foot during the wedding dance. The unfortunate bride, Chelsea Pescitelli, 32, was partying with her guests at the ceremony on 9 September when some of the groomsmen encouraged her to perform the Hora – a Jewish dance where the bride and groom are lifted in the air on chairs.
BBC
Certain moments catch you out, says William on grief
The Prince of Wales has told volunteers and staff who helped on the day of the Queen's funeral "certain moments catch you out" as he continues to grieve. Prince William reflected on his grief during his and Catherine's first appearance since the Queen was laid to rest on Monday. The...
TODAY.com
Utah grandma, 56, carries baby for her son and daughter-in-law
When Cambria Hauck of southern Utah had to undergo an emergency hysterectomy for placenta increta after the birth of her second set of twins, she knew she would not be able to walk the traditional path to motherhood ever again. She never imagined that her mother-in-law would be the person...
Molly Russell inquest: Mother of girl who viewed social media posts on suicide relives moment she found body
Molly Russell’s mother has relived the moment she discovered the teenager’s body as her father warned “no-one is immune from such tragedy”.An inquest into the 14-year-old’s death has begun at North London Coroner’s Court in Barnet almost five years after she ended her life.Molly, from Harrow, northwest London, is known to have viewed material linked to anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide before her death in November 2017, prompting her family to campaign for better internet safety.In a statement read out to the court on her behalf, the teenager’s mother, Janet Russell, described what happened on the day she discovered her...
BBC
Somerset County Council children's services now rated good
Vulnerable children in Somerset are now receiving a good service from the county council following improvements, the watchdog says. Ofsted has published its latest report, following an inspection in June. Children and families received good quality services in Somerset, it found, and council bosses were praised for their work during...
BBC
Secamb: Concern raised over paramedics leaving due to bullying
Concerns that ambulance workers at a trust could leave their jobs due to a culture of bullying have been raised. Councillor Christine Robinson said staff at South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) "aren't going to raise concerns, they're just going to leave". Her comments at an East Sussex County Council...
