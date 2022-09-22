ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Herefordshire and Worcestershire community heroes win BBC awards

Eight people from Herefordshire and Worcestershire have been recognised by the BBC's Make a Difference awards. Run by BBC Hereford and Worcester, the awards have highlighted community heroes during the pandemic. Categories included carers, volunteers, good neighbours, key workers, community groups and environmentalists. The 32 finalists across the eight categories...
U.K.
BBC

Shrewsbury nurse's kick-scooter challenge for dad

A nurse will use a scooter to cross the width of England to raise money for her father's cancer treatment in the Philippines. April Napala from Shrewsbury and her boyfriend Jason Nelson will travel from Workington in Cumbria to Tynemouth in Newcastle. Ms Napala's father is undergoing treatment for stage...
WORLD
BBC

Cherry Valentine: D﻿rag Race UK star George Ward dies

Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Grange Hill actress Gwyneth Powell has tragically died

Grange Hill star Gwyneth Powell has tragically died at the age of 76, her agent has confirmed. The TV actress was best known for playing headmistress Bridget McClusky between 1981 and 1991 on the BBC series, and also appeared in Channel 4 comedy show Man Down, among other roles. Announcing...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Norfolk zoo 'overjoyed' at birth of endangered red panda

A red panda cub has been born at a zoo as part of a programme to save the endangered species. Banham Zoological Gardens in Norfolk said the pregnancy was planned and monitored. The species is increasingly under threat due to deforestation and poaching and there are believed to be fewer...
ANIMALS
BBC

Molly Russell inquest: Instagram clips seen by teen 'most distressing'

The inquest of a 14-year-old girl who took her own life has been examining the impact of material she viewed on Instagram in the run-up to her death. Molly Russell, from Harrow, north-west London, engaged with numerous accounts referring to self-harm, depression or suicide before killing herself in 2017. The...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Kitten and rabbit thrown from car window in Chesterfield

A kitten and a rabbit have been rescued after being "callously" thrown from a car window on to a road in Chesterfield. The RSPCA began an investigation after a woman saw the incident on Broomhill Road, Old Whittington, on Tuesday. It said she was driving along the road when she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Floor caves in under New Jersey wedding reception

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Firefighters responded to a New Jersey wedding reception when the second-story floor began to cave in under the revelers. The Barnegat Light Volunteer Fire Department said crews responded to the Daymark restaurant in Barnegat when attendees at a wedding on the second floor of the building reported the floor was collapsing.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
BBC

Boston poultry worker dismembered ex after attack, court told

A poultry worker bludgeoned his estranged partner to death and then mutilated her body as their three-year-old daughter slept, a court heard. Body parts belonging to Ilona Golabek, 27, were then dumped in a country park by Kamil Ranoszek, Lincoln Crown Court was told. Jurors heard Ms Golabek, Mr Ranoszek...
PUBLIC SAFETY
USA TODAY

Good News: Little girl weeps holding new puppy

An animal-loving family seems to have a calling towards furry friends. And for three-year-old daughter Haidyn, that calling came early. Haidyn’s mom, Erin Howe, is a vet tech and has always cared for creatures. She and her daughter seem to share the same heart for animals. The family has two older pups already, but they decided it was time for Haidyn to have one that felt like “her dog.”
PETS
Tyla

Bride rushed to hospital on wedding day after breaking her foot in dancefloor fall

A woman was rushed to hospital just hours after exchanging vows after plunging 5ft through the air and breaking her foot during the wedding dance. The unfortunate bride, Chelsea Pescitelli, 32, was partying with her guests at the ceremony on 9 September when some of the groomsmen encouraged her to perform the Hora – a Jewish dance where the bride and groom are lifted in the air on chairs.
RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Certain moments catch you out, says William on grief

The Prince of Wales has told volunteers and staff who helped on the day of the Queen's funeral "certain moments catch you out" as he continues to grieve. Prince William reflected on his grief during his and Catherine's first appearance since the Queen was laid to rest on Monday. The...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Utah grandma, 56, carries baby for her son and daughter-in-law

When Cambria Hauck of southern Utah had to undergo an emergency hysterectomy for placenta increta after the birth of her second set of twins, she knew she would not be able to walk the traditional path to motherhood ever again. She never imagined that her mother-in-law would be the person...
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Molly Russell inquest: Mother of girl who viewed social media posts on suicide relives moment she found body

Molly Russell’s mother has relived the moment she discovered the teenager’s body as her father warned “no-one is immune from such tragedy”.An inquest into the 14-year-old’s death has begun at North London Coroner’s Court in Barnet almost five years after she ended her life.Molly, from Harrow, northwest London, is known to have viewed material linked to anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide before her death in November 2017, prompting her family to campaign for better internet safety.In a statement read out to the court on her behalf, the teenager’s mother, Janet Russell, described what happened on the day she discovered her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Somerset County Council children's services now rated good

Vulnerable children in Somerset are now receiving a good service from the county council following improvements, the watchdog says. Ofsted has published its latest report, following an inspection in June. Children and families received good quality services in Somerset, it found, and council bosses were praised for their work during...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Secamb: Concern raised over paramedics leaving due to bullying

Concerns that ambulance workers at a trust could leave their jobs due to a culture of bullying have been raised. Councillor Christine Robinson said staff at South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) "aren't going to raise concerns, they're just going to leave". Her comments at an East Sussex County Council...
PUBLIC SAFETY

