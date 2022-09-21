Read full article on original website
Faith sends Blazer girls to loss
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. – The Cumberland Valley Christian Blazers battled back after a lopsided first set but dropped a 3-0 decision to Faith Christian Thursday in a Mason Dixon Christian Conference girls volleyball match. Faith won the first set 25-9, but the Blazers (3-8, 2-7 MDCC) hung tough in the...
Alcorn State Braves, Jarveon Howard's Rushing Attack Tames UAPB Golden Lions
The Alcorn State Braves used a strong ground game to tame the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.
Trojans can’t solve Herd’s line play in 18-7 loss
CHAMBERSBURG — The first possession for Chambersburg started on its own 12 and began with a false start penalty, a rush for zero yards and a second false start penalty. That was kind of the way the offense went the entire game for the Trojans, who were handcuffed 18-7 by Carlisle in a Mid Penn Commonwealth football game Friday night at Trojan Stadium.
Chambersburg roundup: Boys soccer edges Little Lions
Chambersburg 2, State College 1: The Trojans made the long trip to face the Little Lions and came home with a satisfying Mid Penn Commonwealth victory Thursday evening. “Tonight was a solid, all-around performance by the guys,” Chambersburg coach Corey Grove said. “State College has an excellent team, so to go away and get a result was big for us. We expect to not only be in tough games like this, but to have a chance to win, as we did tonight.”
G-A roundup: Claire Paci wins title at Carlisle; volleyball wins tourney
Paci earns title: Greencastle-Antrim junior Claire Paci was in postseason form Saturday and captured the title at the prestigious Carlisle Invitational. Paci ran a fine time of 17:54.3 — which was a personal best — to defeat Chambersburg rival Camryn Kiser (17:57.0). BOYS CROSS COUNTRY. Blue Devils place...
