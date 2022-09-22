House Speaker Nancy Pelosi drew sniggers at a press conference for tearing into Republicans with a sarcastic jibe she made over Lindsey Graham’s proposal to outlaw abortions nationwide at 15 weeks of pregnancy.Ms Pelosi said there was a “conflict within the Republican Party” and some members were in defiance of the bill introduced by Mr Graham on Tuesday.“There are those in the party who think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before,” she said in comments that sent some reporters into a fit of laughter.Ms Pelosi also earned praise on social media for the snarky dig, which...

