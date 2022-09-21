Read full article on original website
insideedition.com
Florida Highway Shut Down After Truck Carrying Coors Light Crashes Leaving Beer On Road
Coors’ slogan might be “Tap the Rockies,” but the Colorado beer company might have to alter to catchphrase to “slippery when wet” after a semi truck carrying caseloads of the beverage was involved in an accident in Florida, leaving the booze all over a highway, New York Post reported.
