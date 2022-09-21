ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

4 victims identified in fatal crash involving car, tractor-trailer in Arizona

Four people who died in a fiery crash involving a passenger car and a tractor-trailer near the northern Arizona city of Sedona have been identified, authorities said Tuesday. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the victims of Sunday’s crash were 24-year-old Athish Nagarajan and 23-year-old Dhinesh Nagarajan — both of Tempe — and 53-year-old Gnanappan Nagarajan and 45-year-old Vijaya Lakshmi-Gopal who were visiting from India.
SEDONA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Cyclist Stumbles Upon Suitcase Stuffed With Missing Woman’s Body in Arizona Desert

A bicyclist out for an early-morning ride in the Arizona desert on Saturday made a grisly discovery off the side of the road: a suitcase stuffed with a woman’s remains.That woman, since identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede, is now being remembered by loved ones on social media as a “great friend” who was “truly the best.”Few details surrounding Beede’s disappearance and death have been released by Arizona authorities, but police have confirmed it’s being investigated as a homicide.Beede’s body was found by the bicyclist around 6:45 a.m. in Carefree, Arizona, about 35 miles north of Phoenix. In addition to calling...
CAREFREE, AZ
The Independent

Man killed in small plane crash while spreading father’s ashes over Minnesota

Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in Minnesota as a passenger was spreading his father’s ashes.The incident occurred in the north-central part of the state on Sunday 28 August.Both men died at the scene of the crash in woodland near the town of Emily.Crow Wing County Sheriff officials identified the deceased as local pilot Douglas Johnson, 61, and his passenger Lee Cemensky, 58, of Las Vegas, Nevada.Mr Johnson operated the business Fly the Swan and would take customers on rides on its amphibious ultralight aircraft to give them a bird’s eye view of the lakes and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spills#Semis#Beer#Traffic Accident#Coors Light
Fox News

Arizona troopers discover 46 pounds of fentanyl pills during traffic stop

Troopers in Arizona uncovered 46 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills hidden inside the compartments of a car during a traffic stop, authorities said Friday. The incident happened on Aug. 24 on I-10 near Red Rock after a trooper stopped the driver of a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta sedan for moving violations, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy