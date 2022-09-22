ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hood, TX

WyoPreps

Wyoming High School Tennis Championships: Sept. 22-24, 2022

The last week of high school tennis is finally here with the state tournament this weekend. State tennis takes place in Gillette once again. It will start on Thursday, Sept. 22, and finish on Saturday, Sept. 24, when the champions will be crowned. Below is a link to the state tennis tournament information, including times, locations, and rules.
GILLETTE, WY

