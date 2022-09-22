Read full article on original website
North Allegheny notebook: Trio of Tigers advance to WPIAL girls golf tournament
Seniors Katie Rose Rankin and Lauren Kardos and junior Megan Manesiotis all reached the target score at last week’s Section 1-3A girls golf qualifier and advanced to the WPIAL tournament. Rankin and Kardos shot 78 and Manesiotis 84 at Diamond Run Golf Course on Sept. 21. They advanced to...
Thousand Oaks outlasts Newbury Park in double-overtime thriller between unbeatens
"R" was for resilience, "P" stood for perseverance and "E" meant empty. Or, really, it stood for ... "Exhaustion," said Thousand Oaks High junior defensive end/tight end Blake Lauritzen amidst a swirling, joyous, raucous postgame celebration on the Lancers' home field. "I'm so tired. I've got nothing left. But I'm also so happy. ...
Inaugural Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic LPGA Qualifier Tournament Set for Monday
A tournament qualifier for the Ladies Professional Golf Association EPSON Tour will visit Tuscaloosa for the first time on Monday and run through October 2. The inaugural Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic, presented by Pepsi, will be hosted at PARA's Ol' Colony Golf Complex and is the one of 20 venues for the EPSON Tour in 2022.
Wyoming High School Tennis Championships: Sept. 22-24, 2022
The last week of high school tennis is finally here with the state tournament this weekend. State tennis takes place in Gillette once again. It will start on Thursday, Sept. 22, and finish on Saturday, Sept. 24, when the champions will be crowned. Below is a link to the state tennis tournament information, including times, locations, and rules.
