The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Healthcare sector, losing just 1.4%. Within that group, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) and Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.1% on the day, and down 12.35% year-to-date. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., meanwhile, is up 9.91% year-to-date, and Idexx Laboratories, Inc., is down 50.13% year-to-date. Combined, REGN and IDXX make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO