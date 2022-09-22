BITS & BYTES: BMD hosts Berkshire Busk! for the fall; illustration program at Rockwell museum; BAC concert and fundraiser; Benigna Chilla at BCC; The Ancram Center for the Arts opens; Makers Market

This recently renovated 4-bedroom, 4 ½-bathroom Tudor-style home offers the perfect space for year-round Berkshire living. Sized for spacious comfort, the expansive primary suite includes his-and-her bathrooms, two walk-in closets (designer and cedar), as well as a grand sunroom with picture-perfect backyard views. A foodie’s dream, this charming, eat-in kitchen has been well-maintained and features upgraded appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy the light-filled sunken living room complete with a wet bar or enjoy a meal in the formal dining area. The upstairs space offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms as well as an open office and living space.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO