Sheffield, MA

BITS & BYTES: BMD hosts Berkshire Busk! for the fall; illustration program at Rockwell museum; BAC concert and fundraiser; Benigna Chilla at BCC; The Ancram Center for the Arts opens; Makers Market

By Ari Jewell
theberkshireedge.com
 2 days ago
theberkshireedge.com

Pullin’ for the Pantry raises funds and spirits

Egremont and Great Barrington — It was a good time for a good cause as The People’s Pantry held its fundraising event Pullin’ for the Pantry on Thursday, September 22 at The Egremont Barn. The fundraising event included performances by several musicians and groups, including the BTU’s,...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

A true Berkshire oasis with 25+ acres, pool and tennis court

This recently renovated 4-bedroom, 4 ½-bathroom Tudor-style home offers the perfect space for year-round Berkshire living. Sized for spacious comfort, the expansive primary suite includes his-and-her bathrooms, two walk-in closets (designer and cedar), as well as a grand sunroom with picture-perfect backyard views. A foodie’s dream, this charming, eat-in kitchen has been well-maintained and features upgraded appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy the light-filled sunken living room complete with a wet bar or enjoy a meal in the formal dining area. The upstairs space offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms as well as an open office and living space.
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Renovation project at Hancock Shaker Village going forward

Pittsfield and Hancock — At a press conference on Thursday, September 22, representatives from Hancock Shaker Village announced plans for renovations to its visitor center. The visitor center is located at the western entrance of the 750-acre site and serves as its primary public entrance. It encompasses several buildings including a cafe, offices, and an exhibition area.
HANCOCK, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Grand reopening of Stockbridge Senior Center

Stockbridge — For more than two years, the town’s Senior Center, located on the first floor of Town Hall at 50 Main St., has been closed due to the COVID pandemic. After two years of waiting and planning, the Senior Center reopened once again to residents on Wednesday, September 21 with a celebration.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
theberkshireedge.com

JUST IN: Two guilty verdicts in murder case

Pittsfield — The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday, September 22 that it had obtained two guilty verdicts in the murder case of 18-year-old Jaden Salois. The case goes back to 2019. After a two week trial, Pittsfield residents Chiry Omar Pascual-Polanco, 26, and Carlos Pascual-Polanco, 22,...
PITTSFIELD, MA

