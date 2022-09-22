ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Thursday’s Headlines: Congestion Pricing Deniers Edition

Mayor Adams picked a weird time to suddenly pretend that he doesn’t support congestion pricing. That was the big story out of yesterday’s Crain’s “power breakfast” — Hizzoner’s odd answer when asked what kind of exemptions he’d like to see to congestion pricing. Here’s what he said:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Today’s Headlines

BART Ending Mask Mandate Next Month (EastBayTimes, CBS, LATimes) More on Service Starting on Central Subway (RailwayAge, KALW, ProgressiveRailroading) Plan to Interline L Taraval and K Ingleside (SFStandard) Federal Bill Would Fund More Ferries (DailyRepublic) More than 200 Cyclists Doored (MissionLocal) Plans for Lake Merritt to South Hayward Greenway (Oaklandside)
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Friday’s Headlines: Bombshell over DOT Edition

Yesterday’s news was dominated (if we say so ourselves) by our own investigative reporter Jesse Coburn’s deep dive into whether the Department of Transportation is (excuse the pun) firing on all cylinders. Coburn’s story — which relied on the never-before-seen DOT organizational chart, plus interviews with a dozen...
CNN

Worst airports for delays and cancellations this summer

Summer's nearly over and that means the season's travel crush -- and hopefully the chaos -- is set to subside. But there's no denying that air travel has been a mess in the US and around the world. Here are the airports that have been faring the worst
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Talking Headways Podcast: How Walkable Cities Foster Public Health

This week, Billie Giles-Corti, director of the Healthy Livable Cities Lab at RMIT, Melanie Lowe of the University of Melbourne, and Geoff Boeing of USC, talk about their papers in The Lancet Global Health series: How does walkability contribute to public health? How does Sao Paulo connect policy and outcomes? How can cities can use bus-stop and intersection density for positive health outcomes?
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

EXCLU: City to Entrepreneurs: Help Us Build a Truly Bike-Friendly City

The Department of Citywide Administrative services on Thursday quietly dropped a doorstop of a “request for expressions of interest” from would-be entrepreneurs who can make New Amsterdam a heck of a lot more like original Amsterdam by setting up bike repair and rental facilities, cargo-bike rentals, secure bike parking and even traffic safety “gardens” on the agency’s portfolio of city lots — in short to “support New York City’s cycling ecosystem,” the agency said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Spirit Is Celebrating the First Day of Fall with Cheap Flights

This week may mark the official end of summer, but save your whining. Spirit Airlines is celebrating the start of fall with cheap fares across the US. On Friday, the budget-friendly carrier is kicking off its seasonal sale with low fares—some of which start at just $46—to over 90 destinations domestically. You can snag flights beginning at 10 am ET on September 23 through 11:59 pm ET on September 24 for travel between October 1 and November 19, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
The Associated Press

Biden administration launches environmental justice office

WARRENTON, N.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s top environment official visited what is widely considered the birthplace of the environmental justice movement Saturday to unveil a national office that will distribute $3 billion in block grants to underserved communities burdened by pollution. Forty years after a predominantly Black community in Warren County, North Carolina, rallied against hosting a hazardous waste landfill, Michael Regan, the first Black administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, announced he is dedicating a new senior level of leadership to the environmental justice movement they ignited. The Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights —...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
CNN

The airports that travelers dread

A Middle Eastern airline has been named the best in the world, a New York-area airport has been named the worst for US customer satisfaction and Canada was the world leader for airport delays this summer.
