Read full article on original website
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Thursday’s Headlines: Congestion Pricing Deniers Edition
Mayor Adams picked a weird time to suddenly pretend that he doesn’t support congestion pricing. That was the big story out of yesterday’s Crain’s “power breakfast” — Hizzoner’s odd answer when asked what kind of exemptions he’d like to see to congestion pricing. Here’s what he said:
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Today’s Headlines
BART Ending Mask Mandate Next Month (EastBayTimes, CBS, LATimes) More on Service Starting on Central Subway (RailwayAge, KALW, ProgressiveRailroading) Plan to Interline L Taraval and K Ingleside (SFStandard) Federal Bill Would Fund More Ferries (DailyRepublic) More than 200 Cyclists Doored (MissionLocal) Plans for Lake Merritt to South Hayward Greenway (Oaklandside)
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Friday’s Headlines: Bombshell over DOT Edition
Yesterday’s news was dominated (if we say so ourselves) by our own investigative reporter Jesse Coburn’s deep dive into whether the Department of Transportation is (excuse the pun) firing on all cylinders. Coburn’s story — which relied on the never-before-seen DOT organizational chart, plus interviews with a dozen...
These are the 10 ‘worst’ airports in the US, according to Frommer’s
Whether you find it glamorous or treacherous, moving through an airport is a hard-to-avoid necessity for those wanting to see the world. But not all airports are created equal, apparently.
RELATED PEOPLE
I took my first major train ride through the US and there are 8 things I wish I knew before trying this type of travel
Insider's reporter took her first train trip on the Rocky Mountaineer from Colorado to Utah. She wished she anticipated delays and brought binoculars.
Latest hurricane danger plotting an ‘unusual track’ toward Florida
The strengthening storm is on course to move toward the west coast of Florida as it travels from the Caribbean - a rare, but not unheard of, path. We look back at six of the biggest hurricanes to hit the Gulf Coast of Florida. AccuWeather meteorologists are warning of the...
Worst airports for delays and cancellations this summer
Summer's nearly over and that means the season's travel crush -- and hopefully the chaos -- is set to subside. But there's no denying that air travel has been a mess in the US and around the world. Here are the airports that have been faring the worst
A Major Airline Just Launched A 17-Hour (And World's Fourth-Longest) Flight
During those bad early days of the pandemic, restrictions and stay-at-home orders made it difficult to drive a few hours to the next town over. Flying for 16 hours might as well have been a trip to the moon. With airlines suspending flights and most countries closing borders to non-citizens,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Talking Headways Podcast: How Walkable Cities Foster Public Health
This week, Billie Giles-Corti, director of the Healthy Livable Cities Lab at RMIT, Melanie Lowe of the University of Melbourne, and Geoff Boeing of USC, talk about their papers in The Lancet Global Health series: How does walkability contribute to public health? How does Sao Paulo connect policy and outcomes? How can cities can use bus-stop and intersection density for positive health outcomes?
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
EXCLU: City to Entrepreneurs: Help Us Build a Truly Bike-Friendly City
The Department of Citywide Administrative services on Thursday quietly dropped a doorstop of a “request for expressions of interest” from would-be entrepreneurs who can make New Amsterdam a heck of a lot more like original Amsterdam by setting up bike repair and rental facilities, cargo-bike rentals, secure bike parking and even traffic safety “gardens” on the agency’s portfolio of city lots — in short to “support New York City’s cycling ecosystem,” the agency said.
Thrillist
Spirit Is Celebrating the First Day of Fall with Cheap Flights
This week may mark the official end of summer, but save your whining. Spirit Airlines is celebrating the start of fall with cheap fares across the US. On Friday, the budget-friendly carrier is kicking off its seasonal sale with low fares—some of which start at just $46—to over 90 destinations domestically. You can snag flights beginning at 10 am ET on September 23 through 11:59 pm ET on September 24 for travel between October 1 and November 19, 2022.
Delta is bringing back 8 transatlantic routes next summer as it continues to rebuild its post-pandemic network — see the full list
Delta is relaunching eight routes next summer, four of which were suspended due to the pandemic. The other four are years in the making, including flights between New York and Geneva that haven't flown since 1993. The flights will complement Delta's two all-new routes to Tahiti and Cape Town starting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Biden administration launches environmental justice office
WARRENTON, N.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s top environment official visited what is widely considered the birthplace of the environmental justice movement Saturday to unveil a national office that will distribute $3 billion in block grants to underserved communities burdened by pollution. Forty years after a predominantly Black community in Warren County, North Carolina, rallied against hosting a hazardous waste landfill, Michael Regan, the first Black administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, announced he is dedicating a new senior level of leadership to the environmental justice movement they ignited. The Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights —...
Traveling to Las Vegas during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning to travel to Las Vegas, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The airports that travelers dread
A Middle Eastern airline has been named the best in the world, a New York-area airport has been named the worst for US customer satisfaction and Canada was the world leader for airport delays this summer.
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
Comments / 0