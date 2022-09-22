Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cherry Valentine: Drag Race UK star George Ward dies
Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
thedigitalfix.com
Paddy Considine explains Viserys’ disease in House of the Dragon
Shakespeare wrote, “heavy is the head that wears the crown” and no character on TV knows that better at the moment than House of the Dragon’s King Viserys (Paddy Considine). As the patriarch of House Targaryen, the royal family of Westeros, poor Viserys has a lot on his plate.
‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’: Charlotte Meets King George In Clip From ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel Series
UPDATED with video: A day after releasing a first-look image of young Charlotte (You can see it below), Netflix has unveiled the first-look clip from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the upcoming Bridgerton prequel limited series from Shonda Rhimes. It was unveiled during the streamer’s global Tudum fan event Saturday. The scene opens with Young Queen Charlotte, played by India Amarteifio, attempting to climb over the garden wall to escape her future fate, when she is interrupted by Young King George (Corey Mylchreest) and asks his assistance to help her over the wall “to help a lady in distress.” Not knowing...
David Tennant stars as a vicar in BBC new thriller series Inside Man
David Tennant appears in tears as he plays a vicar in BBC’s new thriller series Inside Man.Written by BAFTA winner Stefen Moffat, the captivating four-part mini-series follows a prisoner on death row in the US (Stanley Tucci), a Vicar in a quiet English town (David Tennant), and a maths teacher trapped inside a cellar as they cross paths in the most unexpected way.The new series will air in Autumn 2022 on BBC One and will later be released around the world on Netflix.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
RELATED PEOPLE
Inside Her Will: Did Queen Elizabeth Leave Any Of Her $447 Million Fortune To Estranged Grandson Prince Harry?
The monarchy as a whole might be worth $88 billion, but Queen Elizabeth was rich on her own. With her family's ongoing feud continuing after her death, RadarOnline.com is breaking the door open on her estimated $447 million and how it might be divided among the royals, including her estranged grandson Prince Harry.
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
How Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Is Reacting to Husband Adam Levine's "Inappropriate Behavior"
Watch: Behati Prinsloo "Shocked" But Believes Adam Levine Amid Allegations. It hasn't been rainbows and butterflies for Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine's marriage in recent days. The Victoria's Secret model, 34, and the Maroon 5 star, 43, made headlines this week after the singer was accused of and later denied...
Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'
In this week's issue of PEOPLE, Rosie O'Donnell opens up in an emotional essay about her 9½-year-old daughter Dakota, who was diagnosed with autism in 2016 Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kate Had "Swan-Like Glow Up" After Meghan, Harry Exit Says Bethenny Frankel
Kate Middleton had a "swan-like glow up" following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's move to California, according to Bethenny Frankel. The former Real Housewives of New York City star, 51, compared the Princess of Wales, 40, and the Duchess of Sussex, 41, on her podcast "Just B With Bethenny Frankel" following Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, September 19.
Prince Harry Blew Off Prince William & King Charles After They Refused To Let Meghan Markle Join Royals At Balmoral The Day The Queen Died
It doesn't seem like Prince Harry is making amends with his family any time soon. When Prince William and Prince Charles banned Meghan Markle from traveling to Balmoral on the day Queen Elizabeth died, the red-headed prince blew off his brother and father. Though Harry, 38, made it clear that the former actress, 41, should be there, Charles told him via phone it was "not appropriate." “Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight," a source claimed. "Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him...
ETOnline.com
Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids, Archie and Lilibet, Were During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Monday's touching state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II was missing two important guests. Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were both in attendance, with the Duke of Sussex participating in several processionals surrounding the historic day, neither their 3-year-old son, Archie, nor their 1-year-old daughter, Lilibet, joined their parents for any of the events surrounding the death of their great-grandmother.
BBC
Molly Russell inquest: Instagram clips seen by teen 'most distressing'
The inquest of a 14-year-old girl who took her own life has been examining the impact of material she viewed on Instagram in the run-up to her death. Molly Russell, from Harrow, north-west London, engaged with numerous accounts referring to self-harm, depression or suicide before killing herself in 2017. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
Meghan and Harry ‘called staffer and screamed at her every 10 mins while she was at dinner’ after duchess was ‘let down’
MEGHAN and Harry allegedly called up a staffer and screamed at her every 10-minutes - just because the Duchess "felt let down". The aide was at dinner when Meghan, 41, is said to have got on the phone and unloaded a vitriolic attack. And the alleged abuse did not stop...
King Charles' former butler said Prince Harry and Prince William's joint appearance in the Queen's funeral procession wasn't a PR stunt
Prince Harry and Prince William walked side by side at the Queen's funeral on Monday. The decision wasn't a PR stunt, according to King Charles' former butler Grant Harrold. Harrold said the brothers showed they were "a united family" leading up to the funeral.
Royal family releases new photo of Queen Elizabeth II after funeral
The 96-year-old monarch was laid to rest following a state funeral on Sept. 19.
King Charles III's New Portrait Features Photograph of Parents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip
Watch: Read What King Charles III Wrote to Queen Elizabeth II. Memories of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip remain inside palace walls. A royal portrait of King Charles III was released Sept. 23, picturing His Majesty carrying out official government duties in front of a photograph of his late parents. Taken in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace, the image showed Charles, 73, reading papers from the Red Box—a case containing documents from ministers in the United Kingdom and representatives from the Commonwealth—as pictures of Elizabeth and Philip hung in the background.
Harper's Bazaar
Prince William and Prince Harry's Step-Siblings Made a Rare Appearance at the Queen's Funeral
Prince William and Prince Harry's step-siblings Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles made a rare appearance with the rest of the royal family during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth on Monday, September 19. Laura and Tom are Queen Consort Camilla's children, and don't attend too many royal events. Though,...
ETOnline.com
Princess Charlotte Breaks Down in Tears at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Princess Charlotte is visibly emotional outside of the funeral of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The 7-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton was seen exiting Westminster Abbey on Monday. Charlotte, who wore a touching horseshoe brooch, gifted to her by the queen, was seen visibly upset as she...
People
8 Brides from One Family Wore the Same $100 'Lucky' Wedding Dress: See It Then and Now
Serena Stoneberg Lipari just got married on Aug. 5, but she actually said yes to her dress decades ago. At her Chicago nuptials to Chris Lipari, the newlywed, 27, became the eighth woman in her family to wear a wedding dress purchased by her grandmother for $100 in 1950 at a Marshall Field's department store.
Comments / 0