Milwaukee, WI

wnanews.com

Longtime Milwaukee business manager Bonnie Porter dies at 69

Bonnie Rae Porter, longtime business manager for The (Milwaukee) Daily Reporter, died on Aug. 4, at the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill. She was 69. Porter was born on Sept. 3, 1952, in Chicago to Charles B. and Marie M. Niemiec Gundlach. In December 2007, she joined The Daily Reporter, where she worked as the business manager until her retirement in 2020.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Nightmare move to Waukesha; woman tells Contact 6, 'I was misled'

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Hiring the wrong moving company can be a financial and emotional nightmare. Since 2017, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has gotten 170 complaints about moving companies. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that consumers can encounter scammers who price gouge or even take their belongings hostage.
WAUKESHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Spilled Milk! FedEx and milk truck collide in Wisconsin, 5.8k gallons splattered

RUBICON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash between a FedEx and a milk truck is under investigation, as an estimated 5,800 gallons of milk were spilled on County Highway P. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on September 22 around 9:45 a.m., authorities responded to a crash on County Highway P in Rubicon. A 26-year-old from Franklin was driving a FedEx delivery truck and stopped at the intersection.
RUBICON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Poses significant danger’: Authorities in Wisconsin warn of mushroom laboratories

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One sheriff’s office in Wisconsin is informing the public of the dangers of psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department posted information on its Facebook page about multiple investigations involving psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The department wanted to bring public awareness to the dangers of psilocybin use and laboratories that can be as small as a jar.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
discoverhometown.com

Menomonee Falls Police Blotter

The following information was obtained from documents at the Menomonee Falls Police Department. • The window of a vehicle located at International Autos Group, N88 W14060 Main St. was damaged during the early morning hours of Sept. 21. Three subjects were observed in the area. When an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the individuals fled the scene. An officer initiated a pursuit, which was terminated a short time later.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Red Circle Inn under new ownership

NASHOTAH — Wisconsin’s oldest restaurant, the Red Circle Inn, has been purchased by Geronimo Hospitality Group, which owns and operates upscale boutique hotels, eateries, clubs and entertainment facilities. Coinciding with the announcement of the restaurant’s purchase was the closure of its dining room and bar for renovations. According...
NASHOTAH, WI
CBS 58

Brookfield police seek help in finding suspect involved in retail theft at DSW

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Brookfield police are seeking help in finding the suspect involved in a retail theft at DSW in Brookfield. Police say it happened on Sept. 17. Police say the female suspect selected ten pairs of Birkenstock sandals. She then removed the theft detection devices from the shoes and concealed them in a large handbag and DSW shopping bag.
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Motorycle crash on I-41 near Good Hope: sheriff

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office on Thursday morning, Sept. 22 was called to a motorcycle crash on Interstate 41. The northbound off-ramp to Good Hope Road was closed due to the crash. The motorcycle rider suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said. This is a developing story.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Man, 30, shot, killed near Milwaukee school, police say

MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old was shot and killed near 12th Street and Highland Avenue on Thursday morning. Milwaukee police said it happened about 10:33 a.m. Police were focused on the west side of the parking lot next to Prairie Apartments across the street from a school, Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning, WISN 12 News' Hannah Hilyard reported.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Panera Bread opens in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield Mayor Steve Ponto participated in the grand opening of Panera Bread at 12630 W. Capitol Drive. Robin Pullmann, the general manager, stands next to Ponto at the Panera Bread location. Instead of a ribbon cutting, they separated a bread ribbon.
BROOKFIELD, WI
designdevelopmenttoday.com

Foxconn Workers Put in 3 Months of Work Per Year

So, what are they making at the "eighth wonder of the world?" It's a common question for Wisconsinites who know little about the happenings at Foxconn's private plant in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, workers in Mount Pleasant are assembling motherboards for Google and Amazon, but the...
WISCONSIN STATE

