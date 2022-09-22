Read full article on original website
Madam Chino, the West Allis store reducing waste while innovating fashion
Madam Chino is a West Allis store that is dedicated to reducing clothing waste and upcycling old clothes to create something new and keep garments out of landfills.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Neighbors question hard stop on construction of 2 chain restaurants on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI
September 24, 2022 – West Bend, WI – “The weeds are about 8 weeks high,” said one neighbor as a couple pieces of heavy equipment sat idle at the construction site of a new Panera Bread and Chipotle, a popular Mexican Grill style restaurant. The construction...
wnanews.com
Longtime Milwaukee business manager Bonnie Porter dies at 69
Bonnie Rae Porter, longtime business manager for The (Milwaukee) Daily Reporter, died on Aug. 4, at the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill. She was 69. Porter was born on Sept. 3, 1952, in Chicago to Charles B. and Marie M. Niemiec Gundlach. In December 2007, she joined The Daily Reporter, where she worked as the business manager until her retirement in 2020.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Nightmare move to Waukesha; woman tells Contact 6, 'I was misled'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Hiring the wrong moving company can be a financial and emotional nightmare. Since 2017, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has gotten 170 complaints about moving companies. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that consumers can encounter scammers who price gouge or even take their belongings hostage.
wearegreenbay.com
Spilled Milk! FedEx and milk truck collide in Wisconsin, 5.8k gallons splattered
RUBICON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash between a FedEx and a milk truck is under investigation, as an estimated 5,800 gallons of milk were spilled on County Highway P. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on September 22 around 9:45 a.m., authorities responded to a crash on County Highway P in Rubicon. A 26-year-old from Franklin was driving a FedEx delivery truck and stopped at the intersection.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Poses significant danger’: Authorities in Wisconsin warn of mushroom laboratories
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One sheriff’s office in Wisconsin is informing the public of the dangers of psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department posted information on its Facebook page about multiple investigations involving psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The department wanted to bring public awareness to the dangers of psilocybin use and laboratories that can be as small as a jar.
Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of Rogue Alligator In Pond
Well, this is certainly not something we'd probably ever have to deal with in Minnesota. A police department in Wisconsin just issued a very odd warning to residents in the area about an alligator. Yup. There have been many animal stories making headlines lately, most of them of the cute...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Motorcycle vs. car crash at Highway 33 and I41 in Allenton | By Ron Naab
September 23, 2022 – Allenton, WI – The eastbound lanes of Highway 33 are blocked and the northbound off ramp on I41 has been shut down following a motorcycle vs. car crash at Highway 33 and I41. Emergency teams are on scene and motorists are being advised to...
discoverhometown.com
Menomonee Falls Police Blotter
The following information was obtained from documents at the Menomonee Falls Police Department. • The window of a vehicle located at International Autos Group, N88 W14060 Main St. was damaged during the early morning hours of Sept. 21. Three subjects were observed in the area. When an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the individuals fled the scene. An officer initiated a pursuit, which was terminated a short time later.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Red Circle Inn under new ownership
NASHOTAH — Wisconsin’s oldest restaurant, the Red Circle Inn, has been purchased by Geronimo Hospitality Group, which owns and operates upscale boutique hotels, eateries, clubs and entertainment facilities. Coinciding with the announcement of the restaurant’s purchase was the closure of its dining room and bar for renovations. According...
CBS 58
Brookfield police seek help in finding suspect involved in retail theft at DSW
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Brookfield police are seeking help in finding the suspect involved in a retail theft at DSW in Brookfield. Police say it happened on Sept. 17. Police say the female suspect selected ten pairs of Birkenstock sandals. She then removed the theft detection devices from the shoes and concealed them in a large handbag and DSW shopping bag.
WISN
Police warn of man dressed as health care worker asking for money
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — Franklin and Greendale police are warning the public of a man dressed in medical scrubs and a stethoscope asking for money. Doorbell cameras have captured the man the last several weeks walking up to front doors in the middle of the night or early morning.
CBS 58
Family of Waukesha woman killed on I-94 asks for help with funeral costs
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A family is asking for help sending a woman home after she was killed crossing a highway in Pewaukee Monday night near I-94 and Wisconsin 164. Pewaukee police say 29-year-old Patricia Casimiro Toledo of Waukesha was the woman killed, now her family is asking for help burying her.
Did You Know Wisconsin Was Once Home to an Egyptian Pyramid Experience?
I was today years old when I learned that an Egyptian-style pyramid exists in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and that it once was a place where people dined, lived, and even attended church!. The Pyramid Supper Club in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. I know several people who gave lake houses in the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Motorycle crash on I-41 near Good Hope: sheriff
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office on Thursday morning, Sept. 22 was called to a motorcycle crash on Interstate 41. The northbound off-ramp to Good Hope Road was closed due to the crash. The motorcycle rider suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said. This is a developing story.
8 best places to see fall foliage in Southeast Wisconsin, Milwaukee
Wisconsin is home to over 6 million acres of public lands, 49 state parks, 15 state forests, and 44 state biking trails, providing opportunities to view fall foliage across the state.
CBS 58
Woman calls for action after manager throws drink in her face at Greenfield restaurant
GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A dispute at a Greenfield restaurant caught on camera - now the manager has been fired after he threw a drink in a customer's face and she threw a chair at him. The argument happened at Crab Du Jour on 76th and Layton. A month...
WISN
Man, 30, shot, killed near Milwaukee school, police say
MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old was shot and killed near 12th Street and Highland Avenue on Thursday morning. Milwaukee police said it happened about 10:33 a.m. Police were focused on the west side of the parking lot next to Prairie Apartments across the street from a school, Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning, WISN 12 News' Hannah Hilyard reported.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Panera Bread opens in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD — Brookfield Mayor Steve Ponto participated in the grand opening of Panera Bread at 12630 W. Capitol Drive. Robin Pullmann, the general manager, stands next to Ponto at the Panera Bread location. Instead of a ribbon cutting, they separated a bread ribbon.
designdevelopmenttoday.com
Foxconn Workers Put in 3 Months of Work Per Year
So, what are they making at the "eighth wonder of the world?" It's a common question for Wisconsinites who know little about the happenings at Foxconn's private plant in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, workers in Mount Pleasant are assembling motherboards for Google and Amazon, but the...
