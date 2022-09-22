Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Nick Fortes sitting Saturday for Miami
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Fortes is being replaced behind the plate by Jacob Stallings versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. In 213 plate appearances this season, Fortes has a .254 batting average with a .744 OPS,...
numberfire.com
Tyler Naquin benched by Mets on Friday night
New York Mets outfielder Tyler Naquin is not starting in Friday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Naquin will take a seat on the bench after Darin Ruf was chosen as New York's right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 200 batted balls this season, Naquin has accounted for a 10.5% barrel...
Judge still at 60, homerless in 4th straight as Yanks win
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game and remained one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Saturday to close in on their first AL East title since 2019. Judge was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk. Since hitting No. 60 to spark a ninth-inning comeback on Tuesday night, Judge is 3 for 13 with two doubles, five walks and six strikeouts. He made a rare showing of anger on the field in the seventh when first base umpire Chris Conroy ruled he had not checked his swing and had struck out. Judge gestured at the umpire and then waved in disgust while walking back to the dugout. Anthony Rizzo followed with a two-run homer off John Schreiber (3-4) that broke a 5-5 tie. Rizzo tied his career high, reaching 32 for the fourth time.
numberfire.com
David Peralta batting cleanup for Rays on Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is starting in Saturday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peralta will take over left field after Randy Arozarena was shifted to right, Manuel Margot was named Tampa Bay's designated hitter, and Harold Ramirez was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Alex Manoah, our...
numberfire.com
Travis d'Arnaud taking pitches Thursday for Braves
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. d'Arnaud will catch for Max Fried and bat out of the cleanup spot. William Contreras will be the Braves' designated hitter on Thursday. d'Arnaud has a $2,900 salary...
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong handling shortstop position for St. Louis on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. DeJong will operate at shortstop after Tommy Edman was moved to second base and Brendan Donovan was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Blake Snell, our models project DeJong to score 8.4 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
James McCann not in Mets' lineup on Saturday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. McCann is being replaced behind the plate by Tomas Nido versus Athletics starter Ken Waldichuk. In 177 plate appearances this season, McCann has a .188 batting average with a .517 OPS, 2 home...
FOX Sports
Seager's eighth-inning homer pushes Rangers past Angels 5-3
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers top the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Thursday. Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from José Quijada (0-5) deep to left for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager went deep.
FOX Sports
Brewers take 3-game win streak into game against the Reds
Milwaukee Brewers (81-70, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-92, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (10-8, 3.27 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 223 strikeouts); Reds: Graham Ashcraft (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -221, Reds +183; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers...
Yardbarker
Rays Name 1B Kyle Manzardo Minor League Player of the Year
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—The Tampa Bay Rays have announced the winners of their 2022 Minor League awards. Here is the complete list of winners:. 1B KYLE MANZARDO, Bowling Green/Montgomery: Batting .327/.426/.617 (106-for-324) with 26 doubled, 22 home runs, 81 RBI and 59 walks through 93 games, including 10 doubles, five home runs and 26 RBI in 30 games since his Aug. 9 promotion to Doubla-A Montgomery. He leads Rays minor leaguers in average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage. and OPS (1.043), is tied for third in homers, ranks fourth in RBI, fifth in extra-base hits (49) and sixth in walks. With a minimum of 200 at-bats, he led the South Atlantic League in average (.329), slugging percentage (.636) and OPS (1.072) and ranked secnd in the league in on-base percentage (.436).
numberfire.com
David Peralta in Rays' dugout Friday
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is not in the starting lineup on Friday against right-hander Mitch White and the Toronto Blue Jays. Peralta went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Thursday's series opener, but he's taking a seat a day later. Randy Arozarena will shift to left field while Harold Ramirez works as the Rays' designated hitter and No. 2 batter.
