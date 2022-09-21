Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
Latest hurricane danger plotting an ‘unusual track’ toward Florida
The strengthening storm is on course to move toward the west coast of Florida as it travels from the Caribbean - a rare, but not unheard of, path. We look back at six of the biggest hurricanes to hit the Gulf Coast of Florida. AccuWeather meteorologists are warning of the...
Check Your Trees for Beech Leaf Disease, Confirmed in 12 New Jersey Counties
Beech Leaf Disease is killing our trees!Morristown Minute. In 2020, beech leaf disease was identified in Bergen and Essex counties, responsible for the gradual deforestation of our communities; today the NJDEP reports the disease has been identified in an additional 10 counties.
The Favorite Dog Breed in Every State Has Been Revealed
A new study has revealed the most popular dog breed in every U.S. state, with one particular type of pet pooch leading the way by some considerable distance. Everyone has their reasons for preferring a certain type of dog: some seek a canine that's child friendly, others prioritize a pet pooch who loves walking and the outdoors, and a few even go for a four-legged friend who is happy to sit inside a handbag.
PETS・
Russian Bat Virus Discovery Could Be Bad News for Humans
Researchers have discovered that a virus originally found in Russian bats, which is related to SARS-CoV-2, may be capable of infecting human cells.
SamMobile
Samsung holds retirement ceremony for guide dogs, rehomes new puppies
Samsung Group has a hand in almost every corner of the market, from smartphones and TVs to medicine and cargo ships. Galaxy smartphone users aren’t generally aware of the company’s reach, but Samsung is a conglomerate that makes a lot of technological advancements possible in and outside of South Korea.
PETS・
DD100 Dozers Are in Full Production and on Their Way to North America
The new Doosan DD100 dozers are being produced at the manufacturing facility in South Korea. Customers can expect to see an increasing number of Doosan dozers in North America as more machines arrive at dealerships. Doosan Infracore North America unveiled its first dozer at a media event last December in...
CARS・
