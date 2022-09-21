ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane

Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

The Favorite Dog Breed in Every State Has Been Revealed

A new study has revealed the most popular dog breed in every U.S. state, with one particular type of pet pooch leading the way by some considerable distance. Everyone has their reasons for preferring a certain type of dog: some seek a canine that's child friendly, others prioritize a pet pooch who loves walking and the outdoors, and a few even go for a four-legged friend who is happy to sit inside a handbag.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
SamMobile

Samsung holds retirement ceremony for guide dogs, rehomes new puppies

Samsung Group has a hand in almost every corner of the market, from smartphones and TVs to medicine and cargo ships. Galaxy smartphone users aren’t generally aware of the company’s reach, but Samsung is a conglomerate that makes a lot of technological advancements possible in and outside of South Korea.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy