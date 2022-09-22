ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

A TTU shirt just for the UT rival game

LUBBOCK, Texas— If you still need your game day red, head out to Cardinal’s. They have a selection for the entire family. Plus, a special shirt made just for tomorrow’s TTU football game. Cardinal’s Sports Center is located at 6524 Slide Rd and is open Monday through Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Give them a call at (806) 765-6645 or visit their website: mycardinalssports.com.
Tech's Raider Alley experience turning up

Raider Alley is a tailgate and concert experience organized by Texas Tech Athletics and has become one of the school’s most popular gameday traditions. Robert Giovannetti is the senior associate athletics director for external operations and has been involved with Raider Alley since its move to the green space near the Engineering Key in 2019.
Let Amy Loves Lubbock and her team get your dream home

LUBBOCK, Texas- The Lubbock real estate market is hot according to Amy Loves Lubbock Real Estate Team. The Team gives us updates and numbers to keep us in the know. It is still a great time to purchase a home in Lubbock. Get more information @amyloveslubbock.
New Mexico coach returns to old stomping grounds

LUBBOCK, Texas – Frenship football faces off against Cleveland High School from Rio Rancho, New Mexico at 6 p.m. Friday at Peoples Bank Stadium. Former Idalou running back Robert Garza enters the game with a 3-1 record in his first season as the Storm head coach. Garza was promoted...
9 Creepy Places In and Around Lubbock to Check Out

Lubbock is home to plenty of creepy places. I'm a fan of creepy stuff and horror to begin with, so I've always been fascinated with weird abandoned places that give you the chills. I'm aware that you can't go inside most of the places, as it would be trespassing, but it's still cool to check 'em out.
8 Lubbock Restaurants With Totally Tasty Chicken Strips

My best friend swears that you can tell a lot about a restaurant just by trying their chicken strips or chicken tenders. Every time we go somewhere for the first time, she always gets the exact same thing. She's been that way since we were teenagers, so it doesn't bother me much anymore. I used to get annoyed that she wasn't more adventurous when we tested a new spot out for lunch.
Driver described moments leading to deadly collision, LPD report says

LUBBOCK, Texas— A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new details in a pedestrian crash that left 73-year-old Mary Balderas dead. According to the police report, Kotton Bednarz, 18, was in the left turning lane of Broadway Street. The report said his pickup truck hit Balderas when he tried to turn left.
Woman Rearrested After two Days, 29 Arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 22

Today is the day. It's officially South Plains Fair day. It's also game day eve for the Texas Tech University vs. Texas game, which means this weekend is about to get insane. The only way it would be even more insane is if Raider Red and Bevo went to the South Plains Fair and shared a funnel cake before going on one of the rollercoasters together.
Video: Lubbock Thief Flees the Scene, Immediately Crashes Bike Into Trailer

Sometimes I believe that karma might actually be a thing. Lubbock resident Nichole Shipman has been dealing with a couple of thieves breaking into her home. She caught the guys on camera sneaking into her backyard. She came home and while she was still sitting in her car in the driveway, she allegedly noticed a man trying to steal one of her bikes. She "spooked" him and he took off on his bicycle.
Lubbock Area BBQ Joint Makes Top 10 Texas BBQ Restaurants List Again

Even by the picture most of you probably already know where this is going but our beloved BBQ restaurant is doing it again. If you didn't know Texas BBQ is voted the best type of BBQ in the country by a study with the BBQ Revolution. So being compared to not only the best in the state but also the best type in the country is a huge honor. Here in Lubbock, we know we have great food but now other people are finding out as well.
