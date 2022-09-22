Read full article on original website
Lubbock business shares parking frustration ahead of Texas Tech game day
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Red Raiders play a sold out game against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday which means up to 60,000 fans will soon be scrambling to find a perfect parking spot. Several fans have previously returned from the game to find their car has been towed after parking in the parking lots of […]
Live Blog : Texas @ Texas Tech (Card set to start according to Sark)
Follow along all game right here. Hit us up @TheHornATX during the game to share your thoughts. All 4 hours of pre-game, the game, and post-game can be heard across the Austin Radio Network on The Horn and at KOKE FM. ***For help on listening to the games on the...
Texas Tech basketball: Key transfer Fardaws Aimaq reportedly out “several months”
Less than a week ahead of the Texas Tech basketball program’s first official practice of the fall, some bad news has come to light. According to Jon Rothstein, transfer forward Fardaws Amiaq has broken his foot and will be out “several months”. This is a huge negative...
‘Biggest boom I’ve ever heard’: Suspected thief’s getaway plan goes awry; homeowner calls it ‘instant karma’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nichole Shipman lives in central Lubbock and said her home was hit by thieves twice in 48 hours. Just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Shipman said she was sitting in her car in the driveway when a man on his bicycle rode past her, toward her home.
Texas Tech Basketball: 3 impact takeaways from Fardaws Aimaq injury
One of the biggest transfers from this entire offseason was Texas Tech Basketball landing Fardaws Aimaq. He’s a 6’11 senior center from Utah Valley and has been one of the biggest stars of the WAC for the past couple of years. Aimaq averaged 18.9 ppg and 13.6 rpg...
A TTU shirt just for the UT rival game
LUBBOCK, Texas— If you still need your game day red, head out to Cardinal’s. They have a selection for the entire family. Plus, a special shirt made just for tomorrow’s TTU football game. Cardinal’s Sports Center is located at 6524 Slide Rd and is open Monday through Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Give them a call at (806) 765-6645 or visit their website: mycardinalssports.com.
Texas Tech begins fall semester with record enrollment, research, philanthropy
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Even before the new academic year commenced in August, Texas Tech University was poised to remain one of the top research and academic institutions in the U.S. thanks to progress made in terms of research and philanthropy. Texas Tech also continues to ascend as one...
Tech's Raider Alley experience turning up
Raider Alley is a tailgate and concert experience organized by Texas Tech Athletics and has become one of the school’s most popular gameday traditions. Robert Giovannetti is the senior associate athletics director for external operations and has been involved with Raider Alley since its move to the green space near the Engineering Key in 2019.
Let Amy Loves Lubbock and her team get your dream home
LUBBOCK, Texas- The Lubbock real estate market is hot according to Amy Loves Lubbock Real Estate Team. The Team gives us updates and numbers to keep us in the know. It is still a great time to purchase a home in Lubbock. Get more information @amyloveslubbock.
End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 23
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Sept. 23. Hart 1 Dawson 0 (Forfeit)
New Mexico coach returns to old stomping grounds
LUBBOCK, Texas – Frenship football faces off against Cleveland High School from Rio Rancho, New Mexico at 6 p.m. Friday at Peoples Bank Stadium. Former Idalou running back Robert Garza enters the game with a 3-1 record in his first season as the Storm head coach. Garza was promoted...
Suck It, Adam Levine: Here Are 43 Hot Chicks From Lubbock Who Listen to Metal
Adam "Steamy Turd" Levine, who apparently cheats on his model wife and definitely makes the worst music of all time, said that there are no hot chicks who listen to metal. Except, of course, the hot metal chick he was cheating on his wife with. You can read that whole hot mess here.
9 Creepy Places In and Around Lubbock to Check Out
Lubbock is home to plenty of creepy places. I'm a fan of creepy stuff and horror to begin with, so I've always been fascinated with weird abandoned places that give you the chills. I'm aware that you can't go inside most of the places, as it would be trespassing, but it's still cool to check 'em out.
Want Some Pasta? These Are The Best Lubbock Italian Restaurants
Sometimes you just really need a good plate of pasta right? Well, these are the places in Lubbock you can do that. Surprisingly there aren't a lot. 20 New Lubbock Food & Drink Spots That Have Opened in 2022. 64 Lubbock-Area Food Trucks You Need to Try. Here's a list...
8 Lubbock Restaurants With Totally Tasty Chicken Strips
My best friend swears that you can tell a lot about a restaurant just by trying their chicken strips or chicken tenders. Every time we go somewhere for the first time, she always gets the exact same thing. She's been that way since we were teenagers, so it doesn't bother me much anymore. I used to get annoyed that she wasn't more adventurous when we tested a new spot out for lunch.
Driver described moments leading to deadly collision, LPD report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new details in a pedestrian crash that left 73-year-old Mary Balderas dead. According to the police report, Kotton Bednarz, 18, was in the left turning lane of Broadway Street. The report said his pickup truck hit Balderas when he tried to turn left.
Woman Rearrested After two Days, 29 Arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 22
Today is the day. It's officially South Plains Fair day. It's also game day eve for the Texas Tech University vs. Texas game, which means this weekend is about to get insane. The only way it would be even more insane is if Raider Red and Bevo went to the South Plains Fair and shared a funnel cake before going on one of the rollercoasters together.
Endzone scores and highlights Thursday, Sept. 222
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy for your high school football scores and highlights.
Video: Lubbock Thief Flees the Scene, Immediately Crashes Bike Into Trailer
Sometimes I believe that karma might actually be a thing. Lubbock resident Nichole Shipman has been dealing with a couple of thieves breaking into her home. She caught the guys on camera sneaking into her backyard. She came home and while she was still sitting in her car in the driveway, she allegedly noticed a man trying to steal one of her bikes. She "spooked" him and he took off on his bicycle.
Lubbock Area BBQ Joint Makes Top 10 Texas BBQ Restaurants List Again
Even by the picture most of you probably already know where this is going but our beloved BBQ restaurant is doing it again. If you didn't know Texas BBQ is voted the best type of BBQ in the country by a study with the BBQ Revolution. So being compared to not only the best in the state but also the best type in the country is a huge honor. Here in Lubbock, we know we have great food but now other people are finding out as well.
