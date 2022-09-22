Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas TodayTom HandyTexas State
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
An Overview on Mark Tippets - Libertarian Candidate for Texas GovernorTom HandyLago Vista, TX
This Austin conservationist is giving away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
Related
Mike Gundy has harsh comments for Oklahoma over Bedlam news
The Oklahoma-Oklahoma State rivalry has been one of the best in college football for many decades, but it now has an expiration date of 2025. Mike Gundy wants people to stop pointing the finger at his team for that. Oklahoma is set to join the SEC in 2025, at which...
Texas vs. Texas Tech: Who the experts are picking to win
No. 22 Texas will travel to Lubbock for their first away game of the season to face Texas Tech in Week 4. The Red Raiders will certainly provide a rowdy environment for the Longhorns, as this could potentially be the last meeting between the two programs before Texas joins the SEC.
Longhorns QB Maalik Murphy Has 'Impressed' Steve Sarkisian Ahead of Matchup vs. Texas Tech
Maalik Murphy will travel with the Texas Longhorns for the team's first road game of the season against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, a positive step for Murphy's development at the position.
Texas vs. Texas Tech odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions
A pair of old in-state rivals meet as Texas and Texas Tech open up Big 12 play in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday. Both teams are 2-1 on the year: Texas with a 1-point loss to Alabama while Texas Tech defeated a ranked Houston before falling to NC State last week. What do the experts ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers to Travel With Team, Suit Up vs. Texas Tech
Ewers is progressing well in his recovery from a sprained clavicle and is traveling with the team this Saturday.
Red Raiders vs. Longhorns: Live Game Updates
The Texas Tech Red Raiders host the Texas Longhorns at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday to kick off Big 12 play.
Texas Tech vs. Texas Week 4 Staff Predictions
The staff of the Red Raider Review provide their predictions for Saturday's game with Texas.
Texas Tech Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas in Week 4
Texas hopes to take advantage of Texas Tech’s defense if the Horns want to win their Big 12 Season opener in Week 4
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pregame social media buzz ahead of Texas vs. Texas Tech
No. 22 Texas will face Texas Tech in Week 4 for their first road game of the season. Considering it’s likely the last time the Longhorns travel to Lubbock before leaving for the SEC, it’s expected to be a rowdy atmosphere on Saturday. It’s unclear at this point...
Texas Tech LB Ramirez back home after gruesome injury
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez is back in Texas five days after breaking his left leg in a gruesome injury sustained during a game at North Carolina State. Ramirez returned to Lubbock on Thursday, greeted at the airport by coach Joey McGuire and others as he was wheeled into the terminal two days before the Red Raiders face rival Texas in their Big 12 opener at home. The fourth-year junior’s week in Raleigh, North Carolina, included a hospital visit from N.C. State coach Dave Doeren and members of his staff. Ramirez received a big get-well card. He tweeted a photo while thanking Doeren and his program. Doeren said Thursday it was “just the right thing to do.” Ramirez underwent two surgeries on the broken leg while in North Carolina.
CBS Sports
Watch Texas Tech vs. Texas: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
After a three-game homestand, the Texas Longhorns will be on the road. The Longhorns and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas should still be riding high after a big win, while Texas Tech will be looking to get back in the win column.
Quinn Ewers injury update: Texas QB's status for Week 4
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will be back and in uniform for the Longhorns' Week 4 games at Texas Tech on Saturday, head coach Steve Sarkisian said. Ewers' return comes two weeks after he suffered an SC joint sprain in his shoulder in a 1-point loss to No. 2 Alabama, but Sarkisian did not say ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Longhorns Basketball Reveals Complete 2022-23 Schedule
The Texas Longhorns gear up for the second season under coach Chris Beard.
Comments / 0