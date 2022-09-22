ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

The Associated Press

Texas Tech LB Ramirez back home after gruesome injury

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez is back in Texas five days after breaking his left leg in a gruesome injury sustained during a game at North Carolina State. Ramirez returned to Lubbock on Thursday, greeted at the airport by coach Joey McGuire and others as he was wheeled into the terminal two days before the Red Raiders face rival Texas in their Big 12 opener at home. The fourth-year junior’s week in Raleigh, North Carolina, included a hospital visit from N.C. State coach Dave Doeren and members of his staff. Ramirez received a big get-well card. He tweeted a photo while thanking Doeren and his program. Doeren said Thursday it was “just the right thing to do.” Ramirez underwent two surgeries on the broken leg while in North Carolina.
