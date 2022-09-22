ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

On This Day (25 September 1993): Ten-man Sunderland take a point off Watford!

Yesterday’s On This Day featured focused on 1996, when Premiership Sunderland beat Second Division Watford in the Coca-Cola Cup. Three years earlier though, the two clubs had been on level terms in more than one sense - both sides had finished 1992-93 in the bottom half of the second tier and were expected to do likewise again in the following season, with the idea being emphasised as a match between the pair ended all square on this date in 1993.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Lasses Match Preview: Sunderland & Charlton Athletic face-off at Eppleton

Travel: Take the number 55 bus from Sunderland Interchange (Stand K) to Houghton Road-Caroline Street, Hetton. Coverage: The game will be broadcast live Twitter via @SAFCWomen. Highlights: The FA Player will have highlights and a full match replay from Monday afternoon. Podcast: All things being well, we will have the...
SOCCER
SB Nation

RUMOUR: Foden Agrees Contract Extension Through 2028

According to Football Insider, Manchester City and Phil Foden have agreed terms for a new contract that will keep the England star at the Etihad through the 2027/28 season. The deal would pay the 22-year-old academy product a reported £250,000 a week. Here’s an excerpt from the Football Insider report.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton Women vs Liverpool: Match Preview | Merseyside Derby weekend

Everton Women will be looking for an immediate response to an opening day loss to West Ham – and will be hoping that a Merseyside Derby win will be just the tonic. Taking place at the inaugural home of Everton Football Club, Anfield, on Sunday, 25 September at 6.45pm, Brian Sorensen’s team will be up against a side full of confidence following an impressive victory over FA WSL defending champions, Chelsea.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elliot Anderson
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Dan Ashworth
SB Nation

Chelsea FCW vs. Manchester City WFC, WSL: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

An unexpected loss to Liverpool to start the Women’s Super League has made this Manchester City encounter even more of a “must win” encounter for Chelsea FC Women. Our rivals have lost their power on paper with several key players leaving their squad this summer, but they remain one of the teams that will be an obstacle to a sucessful title defence.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Matt Beard: “Everton Were Better Over the Game”

Losing at Anfield is always a blow. Losing at Anfield to an Everton side that was clearly better in every way is even worse. But this is (not this specifically, but playing against really good teams) what we knew would happen when we were promoted to the WSL. There’s a lot to work on and Matt Beard spoke about exactly what went wrong after the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea ‘prepared’ to go big for Fulham prospect Luke Harris — report

One of the first rumors to pop up after the closing of the summer’s transfer window was that Chelsea were eyeing a January deal for Fulham prodigy Luke Harris. If the latest reports are to believed (ed.note: and we’re about to be listening to what the Mirror say, so perhaps they shouldn’t) the wheels may well be in motion.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whitley Bay#Magpie#Wear#St James Park
SB Nation

Chelsea Women v Manchester City Women - Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Women renew their rivalry with Chelsea this weekend as the blue girls travel to Kingsmeadow to face the champions. Both teams lost their opening fixtures last weekend, with the blues losing 4-3 at Aston Villa, while Emma Hayes side were surprisingly beaten 2-1 by newly promoted Liverpool. It was Chelsea’s second successive defeat on the season’s opening day, while City hadn’t lost their opening WSL fixture since 2016.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Roker Roundtable: “Who have been Sunderland’s unsung heroes this season so far?”

I think Evans has been absolutely fantastic and to be honest, I’m a little bit shocked at how well he’s slotted back into life in the Championship. That probably sounds slightly ridiculous, given that he’s played almost the entirety of his career at this level, but up until Alex Neil arrived last season I thought he struggled even in League One.
SOCCER
SB Nation

West Ham 0-2 Manchester United: Reds keep momentum going

Manchester United picked up an impressive 2-0 win over West Ham at Chigwell Construction Stadium and kept pace with the rest of the rivals. With Chelsea to play Manchester City later and Liverpool to take on Everton in the Merseyside derby, a win was going to be a boost for United. And they left no stone unturned in their efforts to do just that.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Everton could have a major injury reprieve

The last few days have been tense for Evertonians as we have been waiting for an update regarding the injury sustained by Nathan Patterson in their Nations League game against Ukraine. The youngster had been called offside close to the Ukrainian goal line, and after a quick retake, was racing back to cover his man when he appeared to slip on the surface and may have caught his studs in the turf.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, September 26

Good morning everyone. you may be asking, what is this picture today? it is one, according to getty, of sheffield united playing against spurs at white hart lane. the date is from some time ago. Separately, i would like to note that today’s track is in honour of pharaoh sanders, who died this weekend.
FOOD & DRINKS
SB Nation

Gabriel Slonina ‘super excited’ to join Chelsea and be part of that pressure

After back-to-back 3-2 defeats, including giving up a two-goal lead last weekend, the Chicago Fire’s 2022 season will end without a playoff appearance. They have two more games left in the regular season, and then they’ll get to pack it up until next spring — or in Gabriel Slonina’s case, pack it up to go to London and join his new team.
CHICAGO, IL
SB Nation

Manchester United now have a fullback who has them ready for Batlle…

Two things became incredibly apparent after sitting in the press box and watching Manchester United’s WSL opener against Reading. One, United had an incredible amount of attacking talent available to them both on the pitch and off the bench, with new signings Lucia Garcia, Adriana Leon and Nikita Parris adding to an existing wealth of options going forward.
SOCCER
SB Nation

FIFA 23: Manchester United Player ratings and changes

Ahead of the release of FIFA 23 on September 27, 2022, the full ratings for Manchester United’s roster was released, and let’s just say there is a lot of room for improvement in manager career mode. As someone who gravitates more to Ultimate Team, I will be looking...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Dortmund Target Keïta as Bellingham Replacement

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keïta arrived at the club as one of the best statistical midfielders in Europe. Four seasons later, and it’s fair to say the Reds haven’t seen much of the player they thought they were signing. Between frequent injuries and inconsistent form, Keïta has rarely...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy