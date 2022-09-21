After decades of allowing the community to use many Ventura Unified School District campuses when school is not in session, VUSD is proposing to cut off community access by fencing the entire perimeter of the schools and locking them off to the public. This action would do a disservice to the community and the children who attend VUSD schools, and I encourage all community members and neighbors to contact VUSD and express your opposition to the change.

