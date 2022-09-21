Read full article on original website
Related
Fueled by Pandemic, Homeschool ‘Hybrids’ Gain Traction With Middle-Class Parents
Rosario Reilly didn’t set out to be an educational publisher — she just wanted to give her kids a classical education that respected their Catholic faith. In 2009, the mother of five in Manassas, Va., began assembling a homeschool curriculum eventually named Aquinas Learning. Thirteen years later, the program now serves about 160 area students […]
Letters to the editor: Keep access to schools; lack of younger population in Ventura
After decades of allowing the community to use many Ventura Unified School District campuses when school is not in session, VUSD is proposing to cut off community access by fencing the entire perimeter of the schools and locking them off to the public. This action would do a disservice to the community and the children who attend VUSD schools, and I encourage all community members and neighbors to contact VUSD and express your opposition to the change.
Comments / 0