Man hospitalized after report of stabbing on Metro Transit bus, no arrests
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is in the hospital after a reported stabbing on a Metro Transit bus in Minneapolis Friday.According to Metro Transit police, officers responded at 5:30 p.m. to the report of a stabbing on a northbound Route 5 bus near Seventh Street and Oak Lake. MnDOT cameras showed emergency responders at the scene. A man was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. Police are searching for a suspect.
Minneapolis murder suspect arrested in Wisconsin
A suspect in a Minneapolis murder has been arrested in Superior, Wisconsin. The U.S. Marshals Office arrested Brian Pierre Swearegene, 34, on Wednesday afternoon, in connection with the killing of 28-year-old Darrell Lamont Sims II, of Brooklyn Park, in April. A warrant for his arrest had been issued in July...
Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
Carjacking, kidnapping suspect caught after photos posted on Facebook
(FOX 9) - After sharing photos of a suspect believed to be involved in an armed carjacking and kidnapping on its Facebook page, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office has filed charges against the man authorities think is responsible for the crimes. Raphael Nunn, 56, of St. Paul is charged...
Minneapolis officer, man who died after exchanging gunfire with police ID'd
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police Department released the identity of the officer involved in an exchange of gunfire with a man who witnesses say took his own life, along with the deceased. The City of Minneapolis updated its critical incident website on Thursday, naming Luke Rysavy as the...
Armed standoff in Oakdale triggers 'civil emergency'
OAKDALE, Minn. — Residents in Oakdale are being asked to avoid a neighborhood as police attempt to peacefully end an armed standoff. Oakdale police posted on Twitter, asking citizens to stay away from the area surrounding the 2600 block of Greystone Ave. N., as negotiators attempt to talk a resident into surrendering.
Increased state police presence in Twin Cities to stay till year's end
Gov. Tim Walz and other state officials provided an update on law enforcement presence and crimes across the state on Thursday. Walz addressed an array of topics, ranging from State Patrol HEAT patrols, fentanyl pills moving through the state, firearms and street racing. He also confirmed that the increased presence...
Multiple schools targeted by "swatting" hoax
MINNEAPOLIS -- Fake reports of violence and threats have students and parents on edge across the country, including in Minnesota.On Wednesday, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it became aware of multiple "swatting" incidents in schools across the state where fake reports were received of active shooter events or mass casualties. Fourteen swatting incidents were confirmed by Wednesday afternoon, but the BCA says it's possible there were more they have yet to hear about."No incidents have turned out to be real," the BCA said. Authorities say they believe a single person made the calls, because they were all similar in...
Ramsey Co. judge rebukes remarks made by Gov. Walz on Feeding Our Future investigation
MINNEAPOLIS -- There's a new twist in the largest COVID-19 fraud case in the country.Feeding our Future is accused of running a scheme that stole $250 million meant to feed hungry kids during the peak of the pandemic. Federal prosecutors charged 48 people earlier this week.In a recent news conference, Gov. Tim Walz said the Minnesota Department of Education's hands were tied by a court order for it to resume food program payments despite concerns the state had raised. He said the Ramsey County District Judge John Guthmann ordered the education department in April 2021 to resume payments to Feeding our...
Man dies after shooting in south Minneapolis
A man has died after being shot in south Minneapolis Thursday morning. Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting was reported at 9:20 a.m. at Groveland and Nicollet Avenues in the Stevens Square neighborhood, just south of I-94. A man in his 20s was found with life-threatening injuries. He died a...
Two former Minneapolis officials charged in child nutrition scandal
U.S. Attorney Andy Luger points out all the sites across the state where federal child nutrition program funds were misused. Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. A former senior policy aide to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and former chair of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority — appointed by Frey — were among the 47 people charged Tuesday in connection with what feds say was a scheme to defraud the government — and needy children — of 125 million meals. Those are just the two most high-profile instances of the alleged fraud’s tentacles reaching deep into the city’s elite political circles.
Ethan Glynn making steady improvement, eyes treatment at Colorado hospital
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members say Ethan Glynn, the high school student who was paralyzed while playing football earlier this month, is steadily improving and could soon move to Colorado for treatment.Glynn, 15, was paralyzed from the shoulders down while playing defense for the Jefferson High School freshman team. He was removed from a ventilator roughly 10 days after the incident and said his first words: "roll tide."Related: Ethan Glynn, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says "roll tide"Since then community members have rallied together to raise money for his recovery; a GoFundMe has raised over $200,000 and the community organized a car wash last week.In the latest update on CaringBridge, family said he had recently been accepted to a hospital in Denver, which has one of the best spinal cord rehabilitation programs in the country. They're still working out the details, but Glynn will likely depart next week.
Teenager pleads guilty to carjacking woman outside her workplace
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A teenager pleaded guilty Tuesday to carjacking a woman outside her workplace in northeast Minneapolis in June.Shamir Black, 18, also admitted to being involved in two additional carjackings in Golden Valley last spring.Court documents say that Black and an unidentified accomplice approached a woman and demanded her car keys before Black pushed the woman to the ground and hit her head with a firearm.RELATED: Shamir Black, 18, charged with pistol-whipping, attempted carjackingBlack assaulted a bystander who attempted to help the carjacking victim. He discharged his weapon in the bystander's direction before getting into the vehicle.Witnesses pulled Black from the driver's seat of the car. He and his accomplice left the scene on foot.Officers at the scene found a pistol that had been reported stolen in Prior Lake in April. A social media video showed Black waving around a gun that matched the one recovered.Law enforcement took Black into custody while recovering a stolen Volkswagen Jetta from his residence.Black faces up to 15 years in prison.
Charges: Man kidnapped woman at gunpoint, forced her to withdraw $1,500
A 56-year-old Twin Cities man is accused of robbing and kidnapping a woman at gunpoint in an Arden Hills parking garage last week. Prosecutors in Ramsey County on Friday charged Raphael R. Nunn, who’d been residing in Minneapolis, with first-degree aggravated robbery and one count of kidnapping in connection with the Sept. 13 incident.
Charges: Band of phone thieves has robbed dozens outside Minneapolis bars, drained apps of $277K
A roving network of sometimes violent robbers stole cellphones from people near bars in downtown Minneapolis and Dinkytown for nearly a year, draining their transaction apps of money totaling more than $275,000 and routinely selling the phones to a man who ships them to buyers overseas, according to charges filed Tuesday.
School shooter hoax impacting districts across Minnesota
ROCHESTER, Minn. — It was a hectic morning for law enforcement in Rochester, as an army of emergency responders descended on Lourdes High School following reports of an active shooter situation. Similar scenarios unfolded in Mankato and Cloquet, with full resources being deployed after reports of a shooter. Fortunately...
In lawsuit, woman says correctional officers broke her leg in Ramsey Co jail
Correctional guards from Ramsey County and the sheriff’s office are being sued in federal court for allegedly breaking a woman’s leg after they knocked her to the ground inside the prison. The complaint claims that she “languished in pain” for 17 hours before obtaining medical attention.
18-year-old pleads guilty in violent carjacking, admits involvement in others
A young man has pleaded guilty to assaulting and carjacking a woman outside her workplace in northeast Minneapolis in June, and admitted involvement in two additional armed carjackings in Golden Valley. The U.S. Attorney's Office says 18-year-old Shamir Black entered a guilty plea in federal court Tuesday in connection with...
Large fire in Shakopee has several agencies responding Thursday evening
(FOX 9) - Several agencies are responding to the scene of a large fire in Shakopee Thursday evening. Around 8 p.m. the fire could be seen from several surrounding highways. FOX 9 crew near the area of Old Brick Road and County Highway 78 were able to photograph fire, but are waiting on details from Scott County officials regarding the cause, and if there were any victims.
MnDOT to rebuild I-94 through Twin Cities—or not
Some see it as an opportunity to undo the freeway’s harm. For decades, Interstate 94 has cleaved neighborhoods in Minneapolis and St. Paul in two, bringing with it pollution and destroying vibrant and prosperous communities along the way. One of which is the Rondo neighborhood, where Mae Adams, a...
