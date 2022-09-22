ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

CBS Minnesota

Man hospitalized after report of stabbing on Metro Transit bus, no arrests

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is in the hospital after a reported stabbing on a Metro Transit bus in Minneapolis Friday.According to Metro Transit police, officers responded at 5:30 p.m. to the report of a stabbing on a northbound Route 5 bus near Seventh Street and Oak Lake. MnDOT cameras showed emergency responders at the scene. A man was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. Police are searching for a suspect.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis murder suspect arrested in Wisconsin

A suspect in a Minneapolis murder has been arrested in Superior, Wisconsin. The U.S. Marshals Office arrested Brian Pierre Swearegene, 34, on Wednesday afternoon, in connection with the killing of 28-year-old Darrell Lamont Sims II, of Brooklyn Park, in April. A warrant for his arrest had been issued in July...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX 21 Online

Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
KARE 11

Armed standoff in Oakdale triggers 'civil emergency'

OAKDALE, Minn. — Residents in Oakdale are being asked to avoid a neighborhood as police attempt to peacefully end an armed standoff. Oakdale police posted on Twitter, asking citizens to stay away from the area surrounding the 2600 block of Greystone Ave. N., as negotiators attempt to talk a resident into surrendering.
OAKDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Multiple schools targeted by "swatting" hoax

MINNEAPOLIS -- Fake reports of violence and threats have students and parents on edge across the country, including in Minnesota.On Wednesday, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it became aware of multiple "swatting" incidents in schools across the state where fake reports were received of active shooter events or mass casualties. Fourteen swatting incidents were confirmed by Wednesday afternoon, but the BCA says it's possible there were more they have yet to hear about."No incidents have turned out to be real," the BCA said. Authorities say they believe a single person made the calls, because they were all similar in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ramsey Co. judge rebukes remarks made by Gov. Walz on Feeding Our Future investigation

MINNEAPOLIS -- There's a new twist in the largest COVID-19 fraud case in the country.Feeding our Future is accused of running a scheme that stole $250 million meant to feed hungry kids during the peak of the pandemic. Federal prosecutors charged 48 people earlier this week.In a recent news conference, Gov. Tim Walz said the Minnesota Department of Education's hands were tied by a court order for it to resume food program payments despite concerns the state had raised. He said the Ramsey County District Judge John Guthmann ordered the education department in April 2021 to resume payments to Feeding our...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Man dies after shooting in south Minneapolis

A man has died after being shot in south Minneapolis Thursday morning. Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting was reported at 9:20 a.m. at Groveland and Nicollet Avenues in the Stevens Square neighborhood, just south of I-94. A man in his 20s was found with life-threatening injuries. He died a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Two former Minneapolis officials charged in child nutrition scandal

U.S. Attorney Andy Luger points out all the sites across the state where federal child nutrition program funds were misused. Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. A former senior policy aide to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and former chair of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority — appointed by Frey — were among the 47 people charged Tuesday in connection with what feds say was a scheme to defraud the government — and needy children — of 125 million meals. Those are just the two most high-profile instances of the alleged fraud’s tentacles reaching deep into the city’s elite political circles.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ethan Glynn making steady improvement, eyes treatment at Colorado hospital

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members say Ethan Glynn, the high school student who was paralyzed while playing football earlier this month, is steadily improving and could soon move to Colorado for treatment.Glynn, 15, was paralyzed from the shoulders down while playing defense for the Jefferson High School freshman team. He was removed from a ventilator roughly 10 days after the incident and said his first words: "roll tide."Related: Ethan Glynn, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says "roll tide"Since then community members have rallied together to raise money for his recovery; a GoFundMe has raised over $200,000 and the community organized a car wash last week.In the latest update on CaringBridge, family said he had recently been accepted to a hospital in Denver, which has one of the best spinal cord rehabilitation programs in the country. They're still working out the details, but Glynn will likely depart next week.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teenager pleads guilty to carjacking woman outside her workplace

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A teenager pleaded guilty Tuesday to carjacking a woman outside her workplace in northeast Minneapolis in June.Shamir Black, 18, also admitted to being involved in two additional carjackings in Golden Valley last spring.Court documents say that Black and an unidentified accomplice approached a woman and demanded her car keys before Black pushed the woman to the ground and hit her head with a firearm.RELATED: Shamir Black, 18, charged with pistol-whipping, attempted carjackingBlack assaulted a bystander who attempted to help the carjacking victim. He discharged his weapon in the bystander's direction before getting into the vehicle.Witnesses pulled Black from the driver's seat of the car. He and his accomplice left the scene on foot.Officers at the scene found a pistol that had been reported stolen in Prior Lake in April. A social media video showed Black waving around a gun that matched the one recovered.Law enforcement took Black into custody while recovering a stolen Volkswagen Jetta from his residence.Black faces up to 15 years in prison.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

School shooter hoax impacting districts across Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. — It was a hectic morning for law enforcement in Rochester, as an army of emergency responders descended on Lourdes High School following reports of an active shooter situation. Similar scenarios unfolded in Mankato and Cloquet, with full resources being deployed after reports of a shooter. Fortunately...
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Large fire in Shakopee has several agencies responding Thursday evening

(FOX 9) - Several agencies are responding to the scene of a large fire in Shakopee Thursday evening. Around 8 p.m. the fire could be seen from several surrounding highways. FOX 9 crew near the area of Old Brick Road and County Highway 78 were able to photograph fire, but are waiting on details from Scott County officials regarding the cause, and if there were any victims.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

MnDOT to rebuild I-94 through Twin Cities—or not

Some see it as an opportunity to undo the freeway’s harm. For decades, Interstate 94 has cleaved neighborhoods in Minneapolis and St. Paul in two, bringing with it pollution and destroying vibrant and prosperous communities along the way. One of which is the Rondo neighborhood, where Mae Adams, a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

