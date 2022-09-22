ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Football Friday Night: Wins for Hartford, Germantown, Slinger, West Bend East

Milwaukee Marquette upset Sussex Hamilton on Sept. 23, and in the process created a four-way tie for the top spot in the Greater Metro Conference standings. Hamilton had a 14-0 lead after the first quarter; as Nate Kollath connected with a Lucas Ruiz on a 13-yard pass play and Nick Kihn a 44-yard pass play. The Hilltoppers tied the game on a 7-yard run by Andrew Gengler and a 48-yard pass play from Peter McDevitt to Joaquin Beard. Hamilton took the lead on a 20-yard run by Jack Young with 20 seconds before halftime.
Pios fall to high-powered Millikin in CCIW home-court dual

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Peyton Frost finished with a team-high nine kills as the Carroll University women's volleyball team lost to Millikin University 25-20, 30-28, 20-25, 25-7 in a College Conference of Illinois-Wisconsin dual meet at Van Male Field House on Wednesday night. It was the first four-set loss of the...
Week 6 High School Football Preview

Green Bay East (0-5, 0-3) @ Sheboygan North (2-3, 2-1); 9/23/22, 7:00 p.m. Game notes: Green Bay East has yet to score a single point this season and have given up an average of 52.8 points per game on defense. Sheboygan North produced their lowest point total of the season last week offensively, scoring just 7 points in the fourth quarter to avoid being shut-out in a loss to Notre Dame.
Pioneers Shutout Lawrence at Home

WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Carroll University men's soccer team picked up their first shutout of the season in the 2-0 victory over Lawrence University on Wednesday night. Josh Venouziou scored his third goal of the season in the win. The Pioneers (5-3) smashed 22 shots with 15 attempts on...
Pioneers shine in home opener

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Andrew LaBelle won in straight sets at No. 1 singles as the Carroll University men's tennis team defeated Wisconsin Lutheran College 8-1 in a nonconference dual meet at the Jean Kilgour-Trailblazer Tennis Complex on Wednesday afternoon. Carroll claimed five of its six singles matches to set the...
Longtime Milwaukee business manager Bonnie Porter dies at 69

Bonnie Rae Porter, longtime business manager for The (Milwaukee) Daily Reporter, died on Aug. 4, at the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill. She was 69. Porter was born on Sept. 3, 1952, in Chicago to Charles B. and Marie M. Niemiec Gundlach. In December 2007, she joined The Daily Reporter, where she worked as the business manager until her retirement in 2020.
New area code coming to Wisconsin

MADISON (WJFW) - The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday that a new area code could be coming to Wisconsin. The 608 area code in southcentral and southwestern Wisconsin, which includes Madison, is running out of prefixes. Prefixes are the the three numbers in the phone number following the area code.
Red Circle Inn under new ownership

NASHOTAH — Wisconsin’s oldest restaurant, the Red Circle Inn, has been purchased by Geronimo Hospitality Group, which owns and operates upscale boutique hotels, eateries, clubs and entertainment facilities. Coinciding with the announcement of the restaurant’s purchase was the closure of its dining room and bar for renovations. According...
Wisconsin senator questions ethics, ties of governor to voting organization

(The Center Square) – There are new questions about Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' ties to Milwaukee’s planned get-out-the-vote effort this fall. Former Evers’ staffer Melissa Baldauff is listed as one of the principals at GPS Impact, the progressive group chosen by Milwaukee to get voters to the polls this November.
Meet our pet of the week, Raven the kitten!

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 News on Friday, Sept. 23 to introduce us to our new pet of the week: Raven! He is a tiny two-month old boy kitten based in the WHS Milwaukee campus. Not only did she introduce us...
