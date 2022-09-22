Read full article on original website
Football Friday Night: Wins for Hartford, Germantown, Slinger, West Bend East
Milwaukee Marquette upset Sussex Hamilton on Sept. 23, and in the process created a four-way tie for the top spot in the Greater Metro Conference standings. Hamilton had a 14-0 lead after the first quarter; as Nate Kollath connected with a Lucas Ruiz on a 13-yard pass play and Nick Kihn a 44-yard pass play. The Hilltoppers tied the game on a 7-yard run by Andrew Gengler and a 48-yard pass play from Peter McDevitt to Joaquin Beard. Hamilton took the lead on a 20-yard run by Jack Young with 20 seconds before halftime.
Pios fall to high-powered Millikin in CCIW home-court dual
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Peyton Frost finished with a team-high nine kills as the Carroll University women's volleyball team lost to Millikin University 25-20, 30-28, 20-25, 25-7 in a College Conference of Illinois-Wisconsin dual meet at Van Male Field House on Wednesday night. It was the first four-set loss of the...
Week 6 High School Football Preview
Green Bay East (0-5, 0-3) @ Sheboygan North (2-3, 2-1); 9/23/22, 7:00 p.m. Game notes: Green Bay East has yet to score a single point this season and have given up an average of 52.8 points per game on defense. Sheboygan North produced their lowest point total of the season last week offensively, scoring just 7 points in the fourth quarter to avoid being shut-out in a loss to Notre Dame.
Pioneers Shutout Lawrence at Home
WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Carroll University men's soccer team picked up their first shutout of the season in the 2-0 victory over Lawrence University on Wednesday night. Josh Venouziou scored his third goal of the season in the win. The Pioneers (5-3) smashed 22 shots with 15 attempts on...
Pioneers shine in home opener
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Andrew LaBelle won in straight sets at No. 1 singles as the Carroll University men's tennis team defeated Wisconsin Lutheran College 8-1 in a nonconference dual meet at the Jean Kilgour-Trailblazer Tennis Complex on Wednesday afternoon. Carroll claimed five of its six singles matches to set the...
Brewers' Eric Lauer picks up tab at Blackstone Creek Golf Club in Germantown
GERMANTOWN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- This one's on Lauer!. Brewers pitcher Eric Lauer has picked up the tab for the fans at Blackstone Creek Golf Club as a token of appreciation for their support this season. The last player to pick up the tab for the Brewers was pitcher Aaron...
Bret Bielema excited for return to Wisconsin, grateful for extra time to prepare
Bret Bielema will be returning to Madison to face Wisconsin on Oct. 1. The former Wisconsin HC and current Illinois HC had some kind words to say about the Badgers program per Jeremy Werner of 247Sports. Bielema was at Wisconsin from 2004-2012 as a defensive coordinator and eventually a head...
Racine brewer and Wisconsin heritage wheat grower team up to create unique beer
A partnership between a southeast Wisconsin farmer and a brewer has led to the creation of a beer that allows you to taste the history of the state. Mark Flynn owns Littleport Brewing Company located in what was an 1800’s era livery stable in downtown Racine. The brewery opened a year and a half ago.
Did You Know Wisconsin Was Once Home to an Egyptian Pyramid Experience?
I was today years old when I learned that an Egyptian-style pyramid exists in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and that it once was a place where people dined, lived, and even attended church!. The Pyramid Supper Club in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. I know several people who gave lake houses in the...
Longtime Milwaukee business manager Bonnie Porter dies at 69
Bonnie Rae Porter, longtime business manager for The (Milwaukee) Daily Reporter, died on Aug. 4, at the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill. She was 69. Porter was born on Sept. 3, 1952, in Chicago to Charles B. and Marie M. Niemiec Gundlach. In December 2007, she joined The Daily Reporter, where she worked as the business manager until her retirement in 2020.
New area code coming to Wisconsin
MADISON (WJFW) - The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday that a new area code could be coming to Wisconsin. The 608 area code in southcentral and southwestern Wisconsin, which includes Madison, is running out of prefixes. Prefixes are the the three numbers in the phone number following the area code.
Milwaukee Brewers fans honor retired K-9 battling terminal illness
Thousands of fans and the Milwaukee Brewers honored the retired St. Francis Police K-9 named Bane during the national anthem before Wednesday's home game.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it and what to order.
Red Circle Inn under new ownership
NASHOTAH — Wisconsin’s oldest restaurant, the Red Circle Inn, has been purchased by Geronimo Hospitality Group, which owns and operates upscale boutique hotels, eateries, clubs and entertainment facilities. Coinciding with the announcement of the restaurant’s purchase was the closure of its dining room and bar for renovations. According...
Milwaukee protestors keep heat on anti-Barnes ads in Senate contest, calling them 'racist'
A labor union and other activists continue to say there is racism in some of the negative political ads targeting Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes who is Black. About fifty members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU,) Power to the Polls and other groups protested outside a Milwaukee...
Wisconsin senator questions ethics, ties of governor to voting organization
(The Center Square) – There are new questions about Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' ties to Milwaukee’s planned get-out-the-vote effort this fall. Former Evers’ staffer Melissa Baldauff is listed as one of the principals at GPS Impact, the progressive group chosen by Milwaukee to get voters to the polls this November.
Eric Toney, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson Spar On Twitter Over Police Officer Cuts
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson wants to reduce the number of sworn officers on the Milwaukee police force to 1,640. For comparison purposes, consider that the MPD had 2,130 sworn police officers in 1995. Republican Attorney General candidate Eric Toney called on Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson to reconsider his 2023 budget...
Animal shelter staffing shortages: Wisconsin facilities at 'breaking point'
Many animal shelters around the country are in crisis. Some in our area are struggling to find more workers, and care for more pets in need.
This Is Wisconsin's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Meet our pet of the week, Raven the kitten!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 News on Friday, Sept. 23 to introduce us to our new pet of the week: Raven! He is a tiny two-month old boy kitten based in the WHS Milwaukee campus. Not only did she introduce us...
