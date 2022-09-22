Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Fan Who Caught Albert Pujols’ 700th Home Run Reveals Intention for Ball
Don’t… be this guy. On a magical night for Albert Pujols, the Cardinals, the Dodgers, and Major League Baseball, one fan, unfortunately, sapped some of the fun out of Albert’s 700th career home run. A source revealed to a Fox Sports contributor that the unidentified fan who...
Listen to radio call of Albert Pujols’ 700th career home run
The radio calls for Albert Pujols’ 700th and 699th career home runs will give even the most ardent Cardinals hater chills. It was a historic night for baseball on Friday as Albert Pujols smashed his 699th and 700th career home runs at Dodgers Stadium. The designated hitter who is...
Albert Pujols celebrated with ex-MLB star immediately after hitting 700th HR
On Friday night, Albert Pujols made history. And he didn’t go to join his St. Louis Cardinals to celebrate right after crossing home plate. Rather, he went behind home plate to celebrate with a former All-Star who was sitting in the first row: Adrian Beltre. Take a look at...
Cards' Pujols hits 700th home run, 4th player to reach mark
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday night, connecting for his second drive of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history. With the drive...
Albert Pujols reaches 700 homer club with 2 against Dodgers
Albert Pujols on Friday evening became the fourth player in Major League Baseball history to hit 700 home runs, hitting two in the St. Louis Cardinals 11-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Pujols hit Andrew Heaney’s four-seam fastball 434 feet into the left-center field stands in...
White Sox say La Russa will not return to dugout this season
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season. La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, had “additional testing and medical procedures over the past week,” the team said Saturday, and doctors have directed the Hall of Famer to stay away from managing for the rest of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager. La Russa left the White Sox before an Aug. 30 game against Kansas City to deal with a heart issue. He rejoined the club in Oakland on Sept. 11 and flew back to Chicago for a two-game series against Colorado.
Pujols singles in 7th inning to break up Snell's no-hit bid
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals grounded a single to right field with two outs in the seventh inning to break up a no-hit bid by Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres. The Padres led 1-0 at Petco Park on Wednesday night. The...
Albert Pujols home run tracker [UPDATED]
With his final season nearing its end, St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols is close to reaching 700 career home runs. Albert Pujols had not been with the St. Louis Cardinals since the team won the World Series back in 2011. 10 years later, after his release from the Los Angeles Angels early in the 2021 season and short stint with the Dodgers, Pujols announced he would return to the Cardinals in 2022. However, this season would be his last.
MLB home run record: List of most career home runs, all-time HR leaderboard as Albert Pujols hits No. 700
Friday night in Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium, Cardinals legend Albert Pujols hit two home runs in the first four innings. They happened to be Nos. 699 and 700 in his illustrious career. This is hallowed ground. Only three players had previously gotten to the threshold of 700 career home runs in Major League Baseball history.
