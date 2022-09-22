Read full article on original website
Phoenix Real Estate Is Set To CollapseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Here's why Arizona State should do whatever it takes to hire Deion SandersEugene AdamsTempe, AZ
Central Arizona Vaqueros men's basketball team eyes ACCAC ascendance as new season nearsJeremy BerenCoolidge, AZ
New Family-Owned Mexican Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
statepress.com
Opinion: Herm Edwards' departure leaves ASU football weaker, future uncertain
Athletic Director Ray Anderson made his most critical decision at the most critical time for the ASU football program, and he made the wrong choice. After ASU’s humiliating loss to Eastern Michigan on Sept. 17, President Michael Crow said decisions were needed to determine where the program was headed. He told The Arizona Republic, “Like anything, when you’re in combat, you support your officers. And we’re in combat."
QB Jack Plummer vs. QB Will Plummer in Cal-Arizona game
Brothers expected to be on opposite sidelines Saturday, although only one will start
statepress.com
While advocating for change off the mat, ASU gymnast looks to rebound in year after injury
Gymnastics has always been in senior Juliette Boyer's DNA. Boyer's gymnastics career began in her hometown of Daly City, California, where she was pushed early in life to pursue the sport by her parents. "They noticed early how energetic I was as a kid," Boyer said. "They put me in...
statepress.com
Returning players on ASU women's club volleyball team look forward to new season
Any volleyball player who attends ASU and who is looking to continue their career in the sport can join the women's club team. Many returning members of this season's team are students who want to focus on academics but at the same time want an organized sporting experience to meet other like-minded people.
statepress.com
State Press Play: Herm Edwards out as football head coach
Editor's Note: This is the first episode of the reimagined "State Press Play." The podcast will be posted weekly on Wednesday mornings, and will feature a deep dive into the past week's biggest ASU news stories. Herm Edwards is out as ASU's head football coach, "a bad joke" escalated to...
statepress.com
Freshman Naomi Ruff looks to help ASU triathlon continue its championship run
ASU's triathlon team, the five-time defending triathlon national champions, want to make it six titles this year. Recruiting an athlete like Naomi Ruff, who won the USA Triathlon Youth and Junior Championships in 2021, was a great way to set the team up for success. Ruff grew up in Illinois,...
3 best replacements for Herm Edwards after Arizona State firing
Arizona State is a college football program in real long-term trouble. A giant wave of outgoing transfers followed news of an NCAA investigation into serious recruiting violations by assistant coaches on head coach Herm Edwards’ staff. Three games into the 2022 season, Edwards is gone following a 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan.
statepress.com
Here's what the CHIPS Act could mean for ASU and Arizona
In early 2022, ASU spent nearly $250,000 lobbying for various federal provisions, key among which was elevating domestic semiconductor manufacturing. The lobbying was successful. On Aug. 9, 2022, President Joe Biden signed the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors and Science Act, investing over $52 billion into domestic semiconductor manufacturing. This act aims to address supply chain vulnerabilities and reduce American trade and technological reliance on China.
azbigmedia.com
Will Arizona see a recession? Here’s what experts say
Arizona State University economist Dennis Hoffman is fascinated by weather. In a different life, he’s an oceanographer, focused on running simulation models to predict weather patterns or events. Instead, Hoffman’s reality is grounded in numbers, although forecasting is a major part of his career. As an economist, Hoffman runs business cycle models to predict the state of the economy. So, what’s the economic forecast? And will Arizona see a recession?
azbigmedia.com
Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?
Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
AZFamily
Isolated monsoon storms hit Gilbert, Mesa
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thunderstorms were ringing the East Valley during the late afternoon hours on Friday. Isolated storms started in Gilbert and Chandler popped up around 5:30, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the East Valley but it expired at 6:30 p.m.
This Is The Best Independent Coffee Shop In Arizona
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the best independent coffee shops in each state.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa pair sells all to pay cancer bills
It was a yard sale for love, not money. Andrew Kuzyk, 60, and Pamela Andersen of Mesa have spent the past four weekends selling most of their worldly possessions. Andersen said it’s “overwhelming” but it’s their last hope to pay for Kuzyk’s brain cancer treatment.
KTAR.com
Here’s everything you need to know for the 2022 Arizona State Fair
PHOENIX — The peculiar tastes, smells and thrills of the Arizona State Fair return to Phoenix on Friday. The monthlong event, located at 19th Avenue and McDowell Road, has a host of new attractions and features debuting over a five-week stretch. The fair attracted about 1.6 million visitors in...
theprp.com
Watch Brian “Head” Welch Play Korn Songs At A Mesa, AZ High School
Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch recently sat in on vocals/guitars for a medley of various staple tracks from the multi-platinum nü-metal band’s catalog. By the looks of the below fan-filmed footage, Welch‘s guitar tech (and Love And Death bandmate) J.R. Bareis also took part, along with what appears to be some young aspiring musicians.
AZFamily
JSX adds flights between Phoenix and Denver starting Nov. 3
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - JSX, the airline formally known as JetSuiteX, is now adding flights between Phoenix and Denver starting Nov. 3!. The Dallas-based airline expanding access to Colorado with non-stop service from Denver/Boulder (BJC) to Phoenix (PHX) and Las Vegas (LAS) starting Nov. 3, 2022. The airline boasts that passengers can check in just 20 minutes before they depart and allowing customers to use private terminals inside the airport to quickly board and deboard.
Arizona Fall Events You Won't Want To Miss This Season
Here's your guide to some fun Phoenix fall activities.
AZFamily
Several East Valley, Phoenix restaurants on latest health code violations list
Dirty Dining is back so we get a behind-the-scenes look at how Maricopa County inspectors find health violations at Valley restaurants. Grant applications reveal Arizona school safety needs. Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:04 PM MST. |. Arizona school districts submitted federal grant explications for money to fix security and...
9 Arizona Eateries Land On Yelp's 'Top 100 Taco Spots In The US'
Yelp released a list of the top 100 taco spots in the US.
