Tempe, AZ

statepress.com

Opinion: Herm Edwards' departure leaves ASU football weaker, future uncertain

Athletic Director Ray Anderson made his most critical decision at the most critical time for the ASU football program, and he made the wrong choice. After ASU’s humiliating loss to Eastern Michigan on Sept. 17, President Michael Crow said decisions were needed to determine where the program was headed. He told The Arizona Republic, “Like anything, when you’re in combat, you support your officers. And we’re in combat."
TEMPE, AZ
statepress.com

State Press Play: Herm Edwards out as football head coach

Editor's Note: This is the first episode of the reimagined "State Press Play." The podcast will be posted weekly on Wednesday mornings, and will feature a deep dive into the past week's biggest ASU news stories. Herm Edwards is out as ASU's head football coach, "a bad joke" escalated to...
TEMPE, AZ
ClutchPoints

3 best replacements for Herm Edwards after Arizona State firing

Arizona State is a college football program in real long-term trouble. A giant wave of outgoing transfers followed news of an NCAA investigation into serious recruiting violations by assistant coaches on head coach Herm Edwards’ staff. Three games into the 2022 season, Edwards is gone following a 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan.
TEMPE, AZ
statepress.com

Here's what the CHIPS Act could mean for ASU and Arizona

In early 2022, ASU spent nearly $250,000 lobbying for various federal provisions, key among which was elevating domestic semiconductor manufacturing. The lobbying was successful. On Aug. 9, 2022, President Joe Biden signed the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors and Science Act, investing over $52 billion into domestic semiconductor manufacturing. This act aims to address supply chain vulnerabilities and reduce American trade and technological reliance on China.
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Will Arizona see a recession? Here’s what experts say

Arizona State University economist Dennis Hoffman is fascinated by weather. In a different life, he’s an oceanographer, focused on running simulation models to predict weather patterns or events. Instead, Hoffman’s reality is grounded in numbers, although forecasting is a major part of his career. As an economist, Hoffman runs business cycle models to predict the state of the economy. So, what’s the economic forecast? And will Arizona see a recession?
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?

Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Isolated monsoon storms hit Gilbert, Mesa

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thunderstorms were ringing the East Valley during the late afternoon hours on Friday. Isolated storms started in Gilbert and Chandler popped up around 5:30, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the East Valley but it expired at 6:30 p.m.
GILBERT, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa pair sells all to pay cancer bills

It was a yard sale for love, not money. Andrew Kuzyk, 60, and Pamela Andersen of Mesa have spent the past four weekends selling most of their worldly possessions. Andersen said it’s “overwhelming” but it’s their last hope to pay for Kuzyk’s brain cancer treatment.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Here’s everything you need to know for the 2022 Arizona State Fair

PHOENIX — The peculiar tastes, smells and thrills of the Arizona State Fair return to Phoenix on Friday. The monthlong event, located at 19th Avenue and McDowell Road, has a host of new attractions and features debuting over a five-week stretch. The fair attracted about 1.6 million visitors in...
PHOENIX, AZ
theprp.com

Watch Brian “Head” Welch Play Korn Songs At A Mesa, AZ High School

Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch recently sat in on vocals/guitars for a medley of various staple tracks from the multi-platinum nü-metal band’s catalog. By the looks of the below fan-filmed footage, Welch‘s guitar tech (and Love And Death bandmate) J.R. Bareis also took part, along with what appears to be some young aspiring musicians.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

JSX adds flights between Phoenix and Denver starting Nov. 3

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - JSX, the airline formally known as JetSuiteX, is now adding flights between Phoenix and Denver starting Nov. 3!. The Dallas-based airline expanding access to Colorado with non-stop service from Denver/Boulder (BJC) to Phoenix (PHX) and Las Vegas (LAS) starting Nov. 3, 2022. The airline boasts that passengers can check in just 20 minutes before they depart and allowing customers to use private terminals inside the airport to quickly board and deboard.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Several East Valley, Phoenix restaurants on latest health code violations list

Dirty Dining is back so we get a behind-the-scenes look at how Maricopa County inspectors find health violations at Valley restaurants. Grant applications reveal Arizona school safety needs. Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:04 PM MST. |. Arizona school districts submitted federal grant explications for money to fix security and...
PHOENIX, AZ

