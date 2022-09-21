Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
All playlists available in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now in its beta phase, with players getting a taste of what to expect during the official release. The CoD Next Showcase gave fans a glimpse of all the new elements coming to the franchise, and naturally, players are eager to know which game modes, maps, and playlists will be available in Modern Warfare 2. Players are looking forward to the engaging Campaign and the new Warzone 2.0 map, Al Mazrah.
We finally know when Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launches
The standalone sequel to Warzone will arrive during Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1.
Overwatch 2 loses its lead hero designer
Geoff Goodman helped design and balance heroes since the game's inception.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 balance changes will buff Orisa, nerf Junker Queen on launch day
The Overwatch 2 development team has shared a new blog post that details day-one balance changes coming to the game on launch. The blog detailed balance changes for several heroes and gave developer commentary on many of them with the goal of explaining the team’s rationale behind each change. Some of the biggest changes came to Junker Queen, whose Commanding Shout ability was deemed too strong. The health bonus it grants allies will be reduced from 100 HP to 50 HP, its duration will be decreased from five seconds to three, and its cooldown will be increased from 11 seconds to 15. The developers hope these changes will make using the ability “more deliberate” and less spammable.
Gamespot
GTA 6 Gets Unofficial Map Following Leaks | GameSpot News
While Rockstar has been busy sweeping the internet clean of any early gameplay, fans have been busy piecing together a map of GTA 6’s location based on clues from that leaked footage. The project is reminiscent of a fan-made GTA V map created by GTA Forum users, who used the game's promotional footage and screenshots to get an early view of Los Santos. This time, the bare-bones map is being created using in-game coordinates displayed in the leak to figure out where each location sits in relation to the rest of them. These cartographers have had to get creative in order to get around Rockstar's copyright restrictions, with much of the main GTA Forums discussion working out how to most accurately map the leaked content without including images that can't be posted in the community. Other projects hosted outside the forums have more complete maps in the works, including mini-map segments taken from the leaked footage. One map posted by Church of GTA includes some speculative roads and borders, as well as the more concrete details taken from the leaks.
Huge GTA 6 leak includes gameplay footage of robbery, Vice City locations, and two playable characters
"One of the biggest leaks in video game history".
dotesports.com
How to link your Origin account to Steam to play Apex Legends
Apex Legends is a game that’s best enjoyed with friends. While you can take on battle royale, Arenas, limited-time modes, and more by yourself, emerging victorious is much easier when you have a strong squad backing you up. Thankfully, modern game platforms and launchers make it easy to add friends and team up together before heading into the thick of battle.
dotesports.com
How to fix ‘Timed Out Waiting for Datacenters’ error in Modern Warfare 2 beta
The Call of Duty franchise is almost 20 years old and it’s still going strong. Every addition to the series aims to improve the overall gaming experience through new mechanics or storylines. Though developers try their best to deliver the best results at all stages of development, unexpected bugs...
GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
dotesports.com
Can you play the Modern Warfare 2 beta without pre-ordering?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally in the wild and gamers on specific platforms have been enjoying it for several days. The beta for MW2 includes a taste of the wide variety of modes, operators, weapons, and more that will be fully playable when the game releases on Oct. 28. But for the first weekend, it was only available on PlayStation, and the first few days were only for those who pre-ordered.
dotesports.com
What is Invasion in Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is shaking up the franchise by adding enemy AI to certain multiplayer modes, including Warzone 2.0. One of MW2’s newest modes is Invasion, which is a spin on the classic, large-scale formula of Ground War. Fans of CoD’s bigger maps, vehicle gameplay, and partying up with a larger squad than normally allowed will be interested in this one.
Apex Legends Leak Hints at Halloween-Style Olympus Map
A haunting new spin on a classic Apex Legends map has apparently been leaked and could be a part of an upcoming 2022 Halloween event for Apex Legends: Hunted. Fans of the popular battle royale have been eagerly anticipating official details for another memorable Halloween event in Apex Legends: Hunted. Players were treated to a chilling celebration in 2021 when Respawn announced the Monsters Within event. This event brought with it a slew of treats for players such as Halloween-themed skins and a brand new map to battle it out in. As the fright-infested holiday makes its way towards us, leaks have begun to surface that suggest a possible event that is incoming.
Overwatch 2 Is Putting New Heroes Behind the Battle Pass and Players are Pissed
Overwatch 2 releases in early October, and its community of players are in uproar over its battle pass. When Overwatch first released, it occupied a unique space in the shooter genre. You didn’t necessarily have to have the best aim and reflexes like a pro Counter-Strike player because each character also had special powers, and class roles. As a support player, you could focus on healing, and as a tank, protecting your team from oncoming fire was just was important as shooting. Over the years the game has changed greatly, but the upcoming changes in Overwatch 2 has made players nervous, especially the game’s new monetization scheme.
Best upcoming Android games launching in 2022
We've already seen some major titles drop, taking your newly bought Android phone for a ride in 2022, games like Apex Legends Mobile arriving in May, and the long-awaited Diablo Immortal's release followed right after. The hype matched the financial success that both games have seen since launch. But it doesn't mean that 2022 is over; plenty of intriguing games are still slated for release this year. And with that, we still have plenty of room for prospects to sneak their way onto our Android's best games list before the year ends. Let's dig in!
dotesports.com
Where to find all Exotic and Mythic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4
Each Fortnite season comes with many changes that aim to spice up the gameplay experience. In addition to adding new cosmetics and mechanics to the game, Epic Games also tinkers with the guns available in Fortnite. With weapons changing every season, players find themselves in an environment that they need...
dotesports.com
How to unlock new weapon attachments in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has brought in an absurd amount of customization for each weapon. Players can change up their weapons depending on the situation and depending on what feels best for them. Weapons have different skins, and a wide variety of attachments for players to mix it...
dotesports.com
How to set or remove the FPS cap in Apex Legends
Apex Legends is a game that can take a toll on your computer. While it’s one of the most popular battle royales on the market and it’s free to play, it can take a lot of processing power and some powerful graphics card to render the game as it’s intended. Even then, you’ll need to worry about the frames per second that your game runs at in order to get smooth and competitive experience.
Will Modern Warfare II DMZ Have a Beta?
September has been filled with exciting Call of Duty news and reveals, but none more intriguing than the extraction mode known as DMZ. Infinity Ward looks to bring a slew of brand new experiences for Call of Duty fans with the launch of the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Alongside this title, fans can also look forward to the continuation of the Call of Duty: Warzone experience with its successor Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. New additions to the classic battle royale game will be introduced such as enemy A.I. combatants, upgraded Buy Stations, and much more.
dotesports.com
Can you play Apex Legends solo?
As the developers have said many times, Apex Legends is inherently a team-based game. All of its modes, from battle royale to Arenas to the majority of its limited-time modes, are all about achieving victory as a team. In this way, it’s different from many other battle royales that encourage players to win by themselves. But that’s what makes Apex special.
