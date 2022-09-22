ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?

By Kate Stalter
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KNFqF_0i5Z8Gx900

Even as the energy sector outpaces the broader market, liquid natural gas specialists like Cheniere Energy (NYSE: LNG) are among the sector’s leaders.

Houston-based Cheniere is up 8.36% in the past three months, and up 38.26% year-to-date. The stock got a boost from its quarterly report on August 4, and is up 16% since then.

Revenue growth has accelerated in each of the past five quarters, from 14% to 165%. In addition to the strong price appreciation, the stock pays a dividend. The company introduced a dividend of $0.33 per share in 2021. The current yield is 0.79%. That’s not much to write home about, but the company also has a share buyback program, which can increase shareholder value.

Natural gas prices fell the week ended September 16, amid a surplus. However, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration, domestic natural gas consumption is expected to increase by 3.6 billion cubic feet per day this year, over last year’s levels.

Of course, any changes in the weather forecast or in actual temperatures can cause natural gas prices to fluctuate.

Mizuho Boosts Price Target

Cheniere got a boost recently, after investment bank Mizuho increased its price target from $167 to $174, according to MarketBeat analyst data . The consensus price target is $179.67, a potential upside of 7.77%. Analysts have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Despite the strong price increases recently, there’s potential for further price growth. The stock re-set its structure low on July 14, with a session low of $120.29. That’s a mini-version of capitulation within one stock, and generally clears out the weak holders while creating an opportunity for those with more conviction to scoop up shares at a lower valuation.

Other natural gas stocks that also undercut prior structure lows recently include Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) .

Golar owns and operates marine-based liquified natural gas infrastructure. It runs charters of carriers and storage vessels.

The stock advanced 20.05% in the past three months and 110.25% year-to-date. Nonetheless, it’s been pulling back since mid-August, slicing through its 50-day moving average on September 16. It’s essentially been moving in tandem with the S&P 500, giving up early-session gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision.

Revenue has been sketchy, although sales grew 25% in the most recent quarter, following declines in six of the past eight quarters. Earnings also picked up in the past two quarters, after losses in the previous six quarters.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J78ra_0i5Z8Gx900

A Pivot To Profitability

Here’s where the stock potentially becomes more interesting: Analysts are forecasting earnings per share of $0.94 this year, increasing to $2.11 per share. That’s on the heels of losses every year since 2015.

The earnings forecasts, along with the technical re-set on the chart, may bode well for Golar. With a market cap of just $2.85 billion, Golar is a small cap, meaning it’s prone to be more volatile than a larger stock like Cheniere. In fact, Golar has a beta of 0.82, as opposed to Cheniere’s beta of 0.57. Both are lower than the broader market, but if you choose to buy smaller stocks, be aware they are often more volatile than larger stocks.

Meanwhile, large-cap Enterprise Products Partners has a beta of 0.35. The company is structured as a master limited partnership, meaning it has a hefty dividend yield, of 7.4%. It’s one of the largest midstream oil companies, operating pipelines and processing plants as well as marine-based terminals.

Because of its size and expertise in diverse operations, Enterprise can pursue a number of projects that smaller companies cannot. It’s investing in the petrochemical industry recently.

Volatility across the industry means all these stocks, along with other top price performers like Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE: ET) , appear set for more growth, despite any market downdraft due to the Fed or a slower economy.

Watch the charts of these stocks to see if they regain momentum and benefit from upside volatility.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever

A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquid Natural Gas#Stock#Energy Industry#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Lng#Mizuho#Marketbeat
CBS News

Stocks rise amid expectations of another big rate hike

Stocks rose on Wall Street after swaying between small gains and losses for much of the day as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 gained 27 points, or 0.7%, to close at 3,899. The Dow Jones industrials rose 197...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
rigzone.com

Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
TRAFFIC
Motley Fool

Why Oil and Gas Stocks Sank Today

Oil prices crashed two days after the recent Federal Reserve meeting. Investors and speculators appear to have concluded we will have a recession, and are thus selling oil and gas stocks en masse today. However, prices may be more resilient into year-end than some think. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
msn.com

Best Energy Stocks for 2022

Energy prices have soared this year, and there has been a lot of focus on the different options for powering our homes, offices and cars. Energy stocks in general have performed much better than the rest of the market this year — it’s one of the few sectors that is up overall — but it’s not too late to get on board.
STOCKS
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
freightwaves.com

Diesel dropping rapidly in futures market, outstripping declines in crude

Diesel futures prices have made a stunning downturn in the past few days as signs of weakening demand in the U.S., rising inventories that have developed as a result and reports of Chinese exports have hit the once high-flying market. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settled Thursday at...
TRAFFIC
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy