Markets Insider
An investor who once made $2.7 billion trading volatility is betting big on the plunging pound
Stephen Diggle, who made a fortune during the global financial crisis, said the pound sell-off was overblown, and the currency looks very cheap now.
NRF Backs Credit Card Legislation Amid Skyrocketing Swipe Fees
The National Retail Federation (NRF) has thrown its support behind legislation introduced by the U.S. House of Representatives that is designed to ditch “swipe fees” that increase prices for consumers paying with a credit card. Representatives Peter Welch (D-Vt.) and Lance Gooden (R-Texas) introduced the Credit Card Competition Act in the House on Monday last week, two months after it was introduced in the Senate by Senators Richard Durbin, (D-Ill.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.). The measure would require that credit cards issued by the nation’s largest banks be able to be processed over at least two unaffiliated networks. One of which would...
