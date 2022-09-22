Read full article on original website
Related
L3Harris Selected As Member of Air Force Advanced Battle Management System Digital Infrastructure Consortium
MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- The U.S. Department of the Air Force’s Rapid Capabilities Office selected L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) as one of five industry partners chartered to design, develop and deploy the digital infrastructure that will enable advanced battle management and command-and-control capabilities for the Air Force and Space Force. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005049/en/ As a member of the Advanced Battle Management Systems Digital Infrastructure Consortium, L3Harris will help define the capabilities and criteria to enable the U.S. Air Force’s vision for Joint All-Domain Command and Control. (Graphic: L3Harris)
healthpodcastnetwork.com
What are the Top Priorities in Integrating Two Health Systems Together Effectively?
What are the Top Priorities in Integrating Two Health Systems Together Effectively?. September 23, 2022: How do you integrate two health systems together? BHSH System is the merger of Beaumont and Spectrum. Jason Joseph, Chief Digital and Information Officer is helping create a new health system, For Michigan, By Michigan. What are the top priorities? How do you integrate the EHR? What is your consumer facing strategy? What are your clinician enablement and efficiency platforms going to look like? How do you even begin to think about processes, governance and security? What about staffing? What about culture and remote working policies?
healthpodcastnetwork.com
76: Why Work in Healthcare?
Has been on the road meeting new ideas and people and sharing stories about what we’ve experienced in a wide range of healthcare encounters. In this episode we invite you join us at the Aspen Ideas: Health conference. Aspen’s 60+ sessions are designed to engage a broad audience in...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Genes & Your Health Edition: Polycystic Kidney Disease & Genetic Testing – Aiming for Accurate Diagnosis
Genes & Your Health Edition: Polycystic Kidney Disease & Genetic Testing – Aiming for Accurate Diagnosis. Guest: Fouad T. Chebib, M.D. Host: Denise M. Dupras, M.D., Ph.D. What is polycystic kidney disease? Is it all genetic? As providers, what should we be considering and what patients should we think about screening with genetic testing? Join this episode of our Genes & Your Health edition from the Center for Individualized Medicine to learn more about the role of genes in polycystic kidney disease. This episode features Fouad T. Chebib, M.D., a Mayo Clinic nephrologist from Jacksonville, Florida, whose specialty is in polycystic kidney disease.
RELATED PEOPLE
healthpodcastnetwork.com
California Bets Big on Housing in Medicaid
California is in the early days of one of the most ambitious initiatives ever to address Medicaid patients’ social needs in hopes of improving their health. This week, we trace the origins, early results and challenges of “CalAIM.”. Guests:. Jacey Cooper, Director, California Medicaid Program. Bradley Gilbert, MD,...
TechCrunch
Voxel51 lands funds for its platform to manage unstructured data
Voxel51, a startup developing a platform to analyze unstructured data, such as images and videos, has raised $12.5 million in a Series A round led by Drive Capital, with participation from Top Harvest, Shasta Ventures, eLab Ventures and ID Ventures. Founder and CEO Jason Corso tells TechCrunch that the new capital will be put toward further developing the company’s platform and doubling the size of Voxel51’s team from 13 to 26 employees by year-end.
What is Software-Defined Networking and Why Is It the Future of Networking Connections?
Software-defined networking, otherwise known as SDN, raises the technology to a new level. It offers greater speed, flexibility, and security. Traditional networking uses the routing and switching protocols to determine the best path for moving traffic. With traditional networking, the routing protocol acts as the control plane, determining the flow of traffic by sending it out through the forwarding planes in the routers to the various network interfaces. With software-defined networks, the control planes can see the entire internet from a new vantage point.
Nature.com
Optimal selective floor cleaning using deep learning algorithms and reconfigurable robot hTetro
Floor cleaning robots are widely used in public places like food courts, hospitals, and malls to perform frequent cleaning tasks. However, frequent cleaning tasks adversely impact the robot's performance and utilize more cleaning accessories (such as brush, scrubber, and mopping pad). This work proposes a novel selective area cleaning/spot cleaning framework for indoor floor cleaning robots using RGB-D vision sensor-based Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) network, deep learning algorithms, and an optimal complete waypoints path planning method. In this scheme, the robot will clean only dirty areas instead of the whole region. The selective area cleaning/spot cleaning region is identified based on the combination of two strategies: tracing the human traffic patterns and detecting stains and trash on the floor. Here, a deep Simple Online and Real-time Tracking (SORT) human tracking algorithm was used to trace the high human traffic region and Single Shot Detector (SSD) MobileNet object detection framework for detecting the dirty region. Further, optimal shortest waypoint coverage path planning using evolutionary-based optimization was incorporated to traverse the robot efficiently to the designated selective area cleaning/spot cleaning regions. The experimental results show that the SSD MobileNet algorithm scored 90% accuracy for stain and trash detection on the floor. Further, compared to conventional methods, the evolutionary-based optimization path planning scheme reduces 15% percent of navigation time and 10% percent of energy consumption.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Quality Management SaaS application QMex rolled out to six countries
The digitalization of quality management systems, which play a key and determining role in consumers’ purchasing decisions as well as providing audit security for regulatory compliance, has accelerated. In a survey on the cosmetic and pharmaceutical sectors, 56% of consumers were found to expect companies to have already digitalized their quality management systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005048/en/ Head of IT for QMex’s quality management software developer BTS, Nadi Tanca commented, “Today, companies are working to build trust, and in an era where trust is the main currency in business, quality management has become a critical function for all companies.” “ Quality management software delivers competitive advantages”
A Look at Anomaly Detection and Why It's Important in the AI Space
An unusual occurrence or event is referred to as an anomaly in software engineering because it deviates from the pattern and, as a result, raises questions about its legitimacy. Anomaly detection may be helpful when there are hundreds or thousands of things to monitor since it helps point out where an error is happening. It may be of the utmost importance for the security of engineering, health, and industrial sectors, all of which rely on the smooth and safe running of their businesses. Artificial intelligence may significantly improve the efficiency and security of a company's digital operations with the help of artificial intelligence.
Cost Transparency Ecosystem in Healthcare
Cost transparency is a driving force in the American market. Whether consumers are looking to purchase a latte, a plane ticket, or surgery, they increasingly expect to pay an “out-the-door” price– something that includes all labor and materials as well as the finished product or service. When polled, 66% of Americans indicated that they would shop for care if prices were publicly disclosed. And in pursuit of competitively and transparently priced services, some patients attempt to shop locally; more and more, however, consumers flock to medical tourism– a practice that is quickly rebounding to its pre-pandemic popularity.
Save thousands on expert-led cybersecurity training with this course
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. We have come to a point where there are more cybersecurity jobs available than there are people skilled enough to fulfill them. According to hiring experts, there’s an ongoing talent shortage that makes it almost impossible to keep up with the demand, making the gap grow wider and wider. Requirements for these roles get increasingly complex, and companies are not budging to simplify them. Most, if not all, are in need of professionals with certain credentials or certifications to show on top of skills and education requirements.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mmm-online.com
Consumers continue to see value in telehealth expanding options, mental health care access
Healthcare consumers continue to see opportunities to expand care options through telehealth services, according to a recent industry survey. Consumers view telehealth as a convenient way to receive care from specialists that are not in their geographic area, with nearly 80% of respondents indicating that they are comfortable with using telemedicine.
MedicalXpress
Meet Orbit, the interactive robot that looks to help children with autism spectrum disorders develop social skills
"Hey there. Allow me to introduce you to your new companion, Orbit, a robot you can play with and listen to. Not only can Orbit hear you, they can feel you too." The hand-sized robot smiles and encourages users to press a button on its back, reacting with a beaming smile if pressed gently, and with a sad face if the interaction is too hard.
UnitedHealthcare and Peloton to Provide Millions of More People With Access to a Leading Interactive Fitness Platform
MINNETONKA, Minn. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- UnitedHealthcare, part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), and Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) have renewed and expanded their relationship to help more people get or stay active and improve their overall well-being. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005675/en/ Millions of more UnitedHealthcare members may now be eligible – at no additional cost – for a yearlong subscription to the Peloton App as part of their health benefits. (Photo source: Peloton Interactive, Inc.)
What to Look for When Hiring a CISO for a Growing Startup
A CISO is a critical position in any startup, but selecting the right CISO can be a difficult process. Here are some of the qualities that make a good CISO and some tips on how to select one for your startup.
JOBS・
Comments / 0