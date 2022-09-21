ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Robb Report

Arizona’s Famed Castle Hot Springs Just Got a New Star Attraction

In 1896, Castle Hot Springs’ first guests braved a five-hour stagecoach ride to reach this remote swath of Sonoran Desert at the base of the Bradshaw Mountains. Since then, the resort went on to welcome Gilded Age holidaymakers like the Vanderbilts, Astors, Pews and Rockefellers, and has hosted everything from the WWII-era convalescence of a Purple Heart-decorated JFK to the post-lockdown birthday celebration of a triple Grammy-decorated Ludacris. While much has changed since the days of the stagecoach—the option to arrive by helicopter, for starters—one essential element has coursed through every phase of the resort’s existence. That element, of course, is water. The source,...
TRAVEL
KOLD-TV

Tucson will leave CAP water in Lake Mead for a price

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The city of Tucson has announced it will leave 30,000-acre feet of its Central Arizona Project water allotment in Lake Mead to help shore up the ailing water body. The city has an allotment of 144,000-acre feet annually but uses only about 100,000. In the...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Two detained close to scene near River, Oracle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22. Tucson police said they were called around 3:30 p.m. to the area of 700 West Competition Road after someone reported shots fired. Two people were detained, authorities said.
TUCSON, AZ
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Arizona

Have you ever had the chance to visit the beautiful state of Arizona? If you have never been, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Arizona that are a great choice for people of all ages. No matter, who you're travelling with, you'll definitely enjoy your time in any of these places.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Economist weighs in on gas prices in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gas prices are slowly decreasing across the country but, many in Arizona are wondering why the average is still $4.05 a gallon. In Pima County, people pay just under that at about $3.45 a gallon. Associate Professor of Economics Ashley Langer said it could...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 9-21-22

Monsoon storms brought measurable rain to the Valley overnight and into Wednesday morning, with storm chances continuing into the first day of fall on Thursday. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Valley until 11 p.m. Wednesday while Flood Watches are in effect along the Mogollon Rim, near the Grand Canyon, and all across northeastern Arizona through Thursday.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Small-town feed store brings Picture Rocks together

The Valley Feed & Supply is more than an outlet for pet and animal needs. It’s a community gathering place. With its 1800s western general store feel, customers come not only to pick up their feed, but to socialize with ranchers, farmers and other residents living in Picture Rocks. They gather at the store to share their stories.
PICTURE ROCKS, AZ
KOLD-TV

Semi-truck crashes on westbound I-10 near Tangerine Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona state troopers are investigating a semi-truck rollover on westbound I-10 northwest of Tucson. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened near Tangerine Road at Milepost 240. One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Early in...
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Shamrock Foods buys 81 acres in Marana for distribution center

Shamrock Foods Company, a 100-year-old, multi-billion-dollar, family-owned Phoenix-based company, has acquired 81 acres from Crown West Residential Group at The Crossroads at Gladden. The planned distribution center will serve southern Arizona markets. Tangerine 2021, LLC, an affiliate of Crown West Residential Group, acquired the Crossroads at Gladden property adjacent to...
MARANA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Old Tucson: Piece of Arizona history set to reopen

The movie set and theme park known as Old Tucson has looked more like a ghost town in recent years, but now, a new owner is breathing new life into this Arizona icon. FOX 10 Photojournalists Joe Tillman and Brian Kae have more.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Officers with guns drawn spotted near River, Oracle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22. According to a KOLD photographer at the scene, TPD officers were spotted with their guns drawn and West Competition Drive was closed in the area. A source told...
TUCSON, AZ

