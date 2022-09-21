Read full article on original website
Arizona’s Famed Castle Hot Springs Just Got a New Star Attraction
In 1896, Castle Hot Springs’ first guests braved a five-hour stagecoach ride to reach this remote swath of Sonoran Desert at the base of the Bradshaw Mountains. Since then, the resort went on to welcome Gilded Age holidaymakers like the Vanderbilts, Astors, Pews and Rockefellers, and has hosted everything from the WWII-era convalescence of a Purple Heart-decorated JFK to the post-lockdown birthday celebration of a triple Grammy-decorated Ludacris. While much has changed since the days of the stagecoach—the option to arrive by helicopter, for starters—one essential element has coursed through every phase of the resort’s existence. That element, of course, is water. The source,...
Aviation job demand thrives in Southern Arizona
According to Pima Community College’s Aviation Program, nearly 800,000 new airline maintenance technicians will be needed in the next 20 years
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
This Arizona Hotel Is One Of The Most Haunted In America
This is perfect for a Halloween getaway!
This three-mile stretch of I-10 is Arizona's most 'dangerous' for crashes
PHOENIX — A three-mile stretch near the heart of downtown Phoenix is among one of the most dangerous stretches of road for drivers in the Valley, according to data from the Arizona Department of Transportation. The stretch near the downtown "mini-stack" where the I-10 intersects with SR-51 and Loop...
KOLD-TV
Tucson will leave CAP water in Lake Mead for a price
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The city of Tucson has announced it will leave 30,000-acre feet of its Central Arizona Project water allotment in Lake Mead to help shore up the ailing water body. The city has an allotment of 144,000-acre feet annually but uses only about 100,000. In the...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Two detained close to scene near River, Oracle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22. Tucson police said they were called around 3:30 p.m. to the area of 700 West Competition Road after someone reported shots fired. Two people were detained, authorities said.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Arizona
Have you ever had the chance to visit the beautiful state of Arizona? If you have never been, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Arizona that are a great choice for people of all ages. No matter, who you're travelling with, you'll definitely enjoy your time in any of these places.
9 Arizona Eateries Land On Yelp's 'Top 100 Taco Spots In The US'
Yelp released a list of the top 100 taco spots in the US.
realestatedaily-news.com
Pima County to kick off 2022 El Tour de Tucson season with ‘Loop de Loop’
El Tour Loop de Loop is a free event featuring an opportunity to ride The Loop with friends, live music from Maasman Band, a beer garden, food trucks, door prizes, and more. This year’s event starts and ends at the Rillito Park, near the Racetrack. The Loop Store, located...
KOLD-TV
Economist weighs in on gas prices in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gas prices are slowly decreasing across the country but, many in Arizona are wondering why the average is still $4.05 a gallon. In Pima County, people pay just under that at about $3.45 a gallon. Associate Professor of Economics Ashley Langer said it could...
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 9-21-22
Monsoon storms brought measurable rain to the Valley overnight and into Wednesday morning, with storm chances continuing into the first day of fall on Thursday. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Valley until 11 p.m. Wednesday while Flood Watches are in effect along the Mogollon Rim, near the Grand Canyon, and all across northeastern Arizona through Thursday.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Small-town feed store brings Picture Rocks together
The Valley Feed & Supply is more than an outlet for pet and animal needs. It’s a community gathering place. With its 1800s western general store feel, customers come not only to pick up their feed, but to socialize with ranchers, farmers and other residents living in Picture Rocks. They gather at the store to share their stories.
KOLD-TV
Semi-truck crashes on westbound I-10 near Tangerine Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona state troopers are investigating a semi-truck rollover on westbound I-10 northwest of Tucson. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened near Tangerine Road at Milepost 240. One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Early in...
azbigmedia.com
Shamrock Foods buys 81 acres in Marana for distribution center
Shamrock Foods Company, a 100-year-old, multi-billion-dollar, family-owned Phoenix-based company, has acquired 81 acres from Crown West Residential Group at The Crossroads at Gladden. The planned distribution center will serve southern Arizona markets. Tangerine 2021, LLC, an affiliate of Crown West Residential Group, acquired the Crossroads at Gladden property adjacent to...
Arizona park ranger gets surprise guest as roadrunner jumps in truck
PHOENIX — No one knows why the chicken crossed the road. It's an age-old conundrum that has perplexed humanity since the beginning of time. But how about finding out why the roadrunner jumped in the truck?. Well, according to the Arizona State Parks Twitter account, the answer is simple....
fox10phoenix.com
Old Tucson: Piece of Arizona history set to reopen
The movie set and theme park known as Old Tucson has looked more like a ghost town in recent years, but now, a new owner is breathing new life into this Arizona icon. FOX 10 Photojournalists Joe Tillman and Brian Kae have more.
thisistucson.com
47 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Sept. 22-25 🥓🎃🌱
Although Tucson is still seeing temperatures in the 90s, this list marks our first one of the fall season! 🍂. This weekend, check out the return of a fall favorite — the pumpkin patch and corn maze at Apple Annie's — plus a new Halloween attraction called Glowing Pumpkins.
KOLD-TV
Officers with guns drawn spotted near River, Oracle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22. According to a KOLD photographer at the scene, TPD officers were spotted with their guns drawn and West Competition Drive was closed in the area. A source told...
Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This Weekend
ADOT - 9-26-22 Freeway Traffic Advisory. This shows that there are four major traffic restrictions that will be held during the weekend. The two largest are the Loop 303 closing and the 1-10 EB restriction.
